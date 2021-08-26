WI Plant Closure Seen as Example for Private-Equity Reform

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin city that has seen its share of manufacturing jobs leave is experiencing pain again, prompting workers and financial-reform advocates to speak out about the impact of private equity firms.
Janesville-based Hufcor, which was acquired by OpenGate Capital in 2017, is scheduled to close its plant in the near future. OpenGate is moving the operations to Mexico, where workers will build specialty room dividers that have been made locally for many years.
Kathy Pawluck, one of the nearly 150 workers affected by the move, said she was close to retirement when she found out, but pointed out it will be much harder for other staff who really need the stable pay and benefits.
"When we were Hufcor and owned by Mike Gordon, it was a wonderful family-oriented company to work for," Pawluck recounted. "That all changed when we were bought out by investors."
Those calling attention to the situation acknowledged not all private equity firms are bad, but argued there are too many examples of profits being placed ahead of affected communities. OpenGate did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.
A bill in Congress, co-sponsored by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., would boost regulation of private equity funds.
Carter Dougherty, communications director at Americans for Financial Reform, said there are scenarios where it makes sense for an outside firm to come in and take over, because of its expertise, however, he contended the Hufcor situation is not a good example.
"It's about buying this company, squeezing it for cash, and then moving on to the next deal," Dougherty asserted.
He pointed to another case involving OpenGate, when it closed Golden Guernsey Dairy near Milwaukee, in 2013. As for Janesville, the Hufcor closing comes more than a decade after it saw General Motors shutter its assembly plant there.
TUCSON, Ariz - Advocates of broadband internet are urging the U.S. House to pass the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate.
In addition to repairs for roads and bridges, the measure contains $65 billion to extend high-speed internet to rural communities and underserved neighborhoods.
About 13% of Arizona households don't have internet service, and 5% live where there is no broadband.
Fernando Roman, a broadband technician, is a coordinator for the Communications Workers of America's "Build Broadband Better." He said access to high-speed data isn't a red or a blue issue.
"Broadband and bad broadband is a bipartisan issue," said Roman. "I don't care if you're part of the 1% or one of the poorest people in the United States - if you have a bad internet connection, it's going to affect you the same. Everything is online now."
Arizona would receive at least $100 million to expand broadband coverage, providing access to 350,000 residents who don't have it. Another 1.8 million low-income Arizonans would be eligible for assistance with their internet bills.
Shad Ercanbrack, another coordinator for the "Build Broadband Better" program, said they're also pushing Congress to make sure the new services under the plan foster much-needed competition in the marketplace.
"If done right, this should create more competition," said Ercanbrack. "Because what it's going to allow is for companies to enter a market where they're getting the cost of the buildout subsidized, and they should be able to enter more markets where you have two companies or three companies competing for that customer's service."
Ercanbrack said he thinks previous programs to expand broadband in Arizona have been poorly managed and resulted in shoddy work. He said CWA is hoping lawmakers will set high standards for installation companies and that they'll provide well-paid union jobs.
"Ultimately, our goal was not only to get broadband expansion in the Infrastructure Bill," said Ercanbrack. "But we were looking for two pieces of key legislation with that broadband expansion - one was labor protections, and then, two was some oversight."
The bill would require companies receiving federal subsidies to create low-cost service plans and prevent "digital redlining" by providing equal access to broadband for low-income and rural communities.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- A new report showed affordable and accessible child care remains an issue for North Dakota families.
It is prompting calls for state leaders to build up capacity, so parents can stay in the workforce. Kids Count, which documents child-well being, said 14 North Dakota counties meet less than 60% of the child-care demand for working families.
The report also noted the average yearly child-care cost for families around the state is equal to in-state tuition at a public university.
Xanna Burg, coordinator for Kids Count North Dakota, said if parents still face this dilemma after the pandemic ends, North Dakota's economy could suffer.
"Not addressing these child-care issues, it will only prolong North Dakota's recovery," Burg asserted. "It'll make it harder for businesses to find quality employees."
The report suggests the state take the $76 million it received for child-care needs under the American Rescue Plan and issue grants to provide more stability for businesses, including adding capacity for new or existing child-care centers, and boosting pay for child-care workers.
Polls indicate stronger public investments in child care have seen bipartisan support in recent years.
Jessica Haak, board member of the North Dakota Women's Network, said she and her husband had to rearrange their work schedules to look after their newborn twins a few years ago. They now spend $15,000 to send them to preschool to meet the family's care priorities.
Haak, a former legislator, agreed better infrastructure could mean fewer tough decisions for families.
"When I was a policymaker, it was all about building buildings for child care," Haak recounted. "Well, it's beyond that. It's the people inside those buildings, and the care that they're giving the children."
North Dakota care providers, who are joining calls for stronger investments, said they struggle to keep annual costs down for families and retain workers.
The extra funding under the American Rescue Plan is available over the next few years. The report's authors contended it gives the state time to come up with a long-term solution to build child-care capacity.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Janitors have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than 2,000 in the Portland area have been rewarded with a new union contract.
Members of Service Employees International Union Local 49 have reached an agreement with management companies in the area that includes wage increases, health-care benefit protections and access to a green training and education fund.
The average worker will go from $15.75 an hour to $18 by July 2023.
Santa Gonzalez, a janitor and member of SEIU Local 49 said the new contract gives her a boost at home.
"For me personally, I'm happy," Gonzalez remarked. "I can help a little bit more; my family. My mom is older; she is 84 years old, and it's my responsibility to help her, and this has helped me be able to help her more than I was in the past because my economic situation has improved."
The contract also ensures protections around immigration leave. The workforce is majority immigrant, people of color and women.
Gonzalez pointed out janitors have put their health on the line during the pandemic. Some of her coworkers caught the virus, but the rest still came in to work.
"I think that our increase was fair because we also are exposing ourselves and our families to risk when we keep working," Gonzalez contended.
The contract includes a green training and education fund. Gonzalez added the fund will transform janitors' jobs for the new green economy. It includes training, so workers can reduce energy use in buildings and increase energy efficiency.
