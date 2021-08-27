Got Your Pen Handy? ND Residents Urged to Submit Redistricting Maps

BISMARCK, N.D. -- "Do-it-yourself projects" are usually associated with home improvements, and as redistricting unfolds in North Dakota, voter advocacy groups say it can also apply to redrawing political maps as a form of public input.



Redistricting, required each decade after a census count, might sound like a wonky task for political insiders, but in the digital age, folks can use free software to draw suggested boundaries as they prepare their testimony.



Katie Fahey, founder and executive director of the anti-gerrymandering group The People, said whether someone draws a map to share, or simply speaks up in a hearing, they are joining a national movement of increased participation.



"They can say how they would like the representation to look. They can highlight the issues that have been ignored for the last ten years," Fahey outlined.



Other states and their redistricting committees have created public websites that offer interactive tools. It is unclear how North Dakota's committee will handle input. Several hearings planned for September will be livestreamed. Absent a public site, there is a variety of software available online, although some might not include all the latest census data.



Carol Sawicki, chair of North Dakota Voters First and treasurer of the League of Women Voters of North Dakota, said they hope the public aims floodlights at what typically has been a backroom process. She noted because hearings are expected to be virtual as a result of the pandemic, it will make it easier to participate.



"Anyone who's interested in how things work in Bismarck can watch this from start to finish without too much difficulty, and can have an impact on that," Sawicki remarked.



Statewide groups say their outreach to lawmakers is nonpartisan, and are specifically calling for split districts in the North Dakota House. That's in part due to population shifts affecting rural areas.



Because they control the Legislature, Republicans are leading redistricting in North Dakota.



DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's political landscape is confronted with the same divisiveness seen elsewhere in the U.S., but pro-democracy advocates say the state's redistricting process still holds up as an effective way of serving voters.



Since 1980, Iowa has turned to nonpartisan legislative staff to redraw congressional boundaries, as well as those for state-level districts, every 10 years.



They have to follow strict rules, including no use of political data, and lawmakers only take part when they vote on the maps.



Dave Daley, senior fellow at the nonpartisan group FairVote, said Iowa's approach has survived an increasingly contentious climate in the elections arena.



"Forty-nine states in the country, and no one else does it like Iowa," Daley observed. "Iowa is a model for nonpartisan, good government redistricting."



Other states looking at reforms have taken notice of Iowa's process. Daley acknowledged not all of it can be replicated elsewhere, in part due to the state's geographic shape.



Meanwhile, the Legislative Services Agency said because of COVID delays tied to Census data, lawmakers will get the maps after the Sep. 1 deadline required under Iowa's Constitution. That has raised questions about whether the state Supreme Court will step in.



Another issue to be sorted out is how to reconfigure the required public-input phase because of the crisis. Overall, Daley pointed out Iowa voters are still being served well, because of the competitive nature of races in general elections.



"At one point in time during the last decade, Iowa had as many competitive races as about 25 other states in the nation, combined," Daley recounted.



He added gerrymandering in other states has resulted in too many candidates running uncontested.



Even though Republicans currently control the Iowa Legislature and the executive branch, Daley argued it is not a symptom of partisan redistricting. He emphasized Iowa voters still have realistic chances of ushering in changes.



"What you really want out of a map is a responsive map," Daley stressed. "You want a majority of voters to be able to change their government if they wish to."



He noted with neither party in charge of redrawing Iowa's maps, they cannot give themselves a long-term advantage, which creates better chances of power shifts at various levels of state government.



Despite its redistricting reputation, voters' rights advocates say recent GOP-backed election-law changes in Iowa create fairness issues under the democratic process.



