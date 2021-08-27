CT Bird Deaths Decrease; Cause of Illness Remains a Mystery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Fewer wild birds are dying in Connecticut than earlier this summer, but experts are still trying to pinpoint the cause and are looking for help to identify problems.



Rates of Connecticut bird deaths have dropped by about 75%, so wildlife agencies are changing their previous guidance about not putting out bird feeders and birdbaths in yards.



Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society, said the unidentified illness has been seen in birds from the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and southern states. He added it is unknown if the disease is related to a toxin or environmental issue, and almost all infectious diseases have been ruled out.



"Discovering a new pathogen is obviously much more difficult," Comins explained. "So, there's really no positive or negative test on this, because we don't know what is causing it. And, it may be contagious between birds."



The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said residents can put out their bird feeders and birdbaths again, but must clean and disinfect them once a week. They should wear gloves if they need to touch a bird, or any item used by birds.



Comins hopes preventive measures will keep the condition from spreading among year-round local birds, and to others that stop by during their migration south for the winter. Regardless, he noted residents are advised to report any bird illness or fatality to DEEP, with visual documentation, if possible.



"If they find a dead bird, if they can take photos of it, that show particularly the face area," Comins requested. "Also, if the bird is alive and exhibiting neurological syndromes, video of that would be helpful as well."



He added other symptoms include swollen or crusty eyes. He said bird deaths or illnesses should be reported on the state DEEP online database, or by calling the DEEP Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011.



SANTA FE, N.M. -- As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order to adopt what is known as the "30-by-30" plan promoted by the Biden administration, 30% of New Mexico's land and waters are now set to be protected by 2030.



The order expands outdoor access, preserves natural resources and addresses climate stabilization. It dovetails with President Joe Biden's "America the Beautiful" initiative.



Adrian Angulo, deputy director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, said the order has broad support, because it addresses environmental needs and outdoor recreation.



"We see this as an opportunity to continue to amplify the voices of hunters and anglers, making sure that public lands are safeguarded not just for ecological beauty, but also for hunting and fishing heritage," Angulo explained.



The governor has directed several state agencies to identify areas for protection. Not everyone is happy about the executive order. New Mexico's Senate Republicans have called it a "land grab" that state residents will not tolerate.



John Cornell, Southwest field manager for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, said without greater conservation, the state could lose big game species that depend on connectivity via migration corridors.



"They don't recognize fences or borders, or boundaries, they just move through these areas for sustainability and viability," Cornell pointed out.



Angulo noted a collared mountain lion named "Squeaks" is proof wildlife need protections the 30-by-30 plan would afford. The two-year-old Squeaks left his home range near Albuquerque in 2020 and began traveling northwest. After skirting a few towns, he made several tries at crossing U.S. Highway 550 before finding a safe underpass.



"You can really tell how Squeaks avoids developed areas, but has now happily taken residence up near Mancos, Colorado, and Mesa Verde," Angulo outlined.



New Mexico follows California and Nevada in formalizing the 30-by-30 conservation goal.



CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Sage grouse, pronghorn, mule deer and bighorn sheep are just a few of the species expected to benefit from a new executive order on wildlife migration corridors signed this week by Gov. Steve Sisolak.



The order instructs state agencies to collaborate to make sure animals migrating between their winter and summer range aren't held up by poorly placed roads and development.



Lydia Teel, board member at the nonprofit Nevada Bighorns Unlimited, said more than 360 species depend on uninterrupted access to the sagebrush habitat that covers more than half the state.



"With recent wildfires and drought, our wildlife is in peril," Teel asserted. "And that's why this is so important that we work together to try and enhance that ecosystem for them, so we can continue to have healthy populations."



The order instructs the Nevada Departments of Wildlife, Transportation and Natural Resources to develop a plan called the Nevada Habitat Conservation Network. The agreement does not mandate any new restrictions on development, but will facilitate projects such as wildlife crossings that direct animals under or over the highway.



Tony Wasley, director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife, said the new framework is a win-win.



"It helps keep the roads safe for the public. It helps reduce the cost for emergency response, automobile insurance and repair, or medical costs associated with animal-vehicle collision, and then it also helps the wildlife population survive," Wasley outlined.



The order means the state wildlife department will develop a Sagebrush Habitat Plan to tackle the problems of declining populations of the iconic sage grouse. A recent report from the U.S. Geological Survey found the sage grouse population across the West has declined 80% since 1965.



