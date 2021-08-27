Groups Urge Input on Mercury Removal Proposal for Penobscot River

BANGOR, Maine -- A proposed settlement for cleaning mercury out of the Penobscot River is in its 90-day public-comment phase, with court hearings set to begin later this fall.



The agreement requires the company Mallinckrodt to pay between $187 million and $267 million for mercury remediation.



Part of the Penobscot River has been closed to lobster and crab fishing since 2014 because of high mercury levels from a Mallinckrodt chemical plant.



Jesse Graham, co-director for Maine People's Alliance, the group that initially filed the lawsuit, pointed out mercury doesn't go away. It is consumed by aquatic life and becomes more concentrated as it moves up the food chain.



"Mercury is definitely a pretty potent neurotoxin, so it can certainly affect brain development," Graham explained. "Certainly dangerous for fetuses and so, pregnant women should really be avoiding eating any fish or shellfish that have high mercury contamination."



The plant is closed, but Graham said the cleanup effort has been underway for two decades. However, even if the settlement goes through, the Penobscot has other pollution problems. For example, last year, more than 30,000 gallons of chemicals entered the river after a spill at a paper mill.



Graham said first, a major study had to be done to assess the amounts and locations of mercury pollution. He noted attention now has been turned to how to clean it up, and engineers are making recommendations, from removal of sediment to capping certain areas with high mercury concentrations.



"There's lots of mercury that's right outside the plant, but there's also this mobile pool of mercury that moves with the tides that continues to be a major source of mercury getting out into aquatic life," Graham outlined. "So, we want to go in and remove that sediment."



Groups like Maine People's Alliance and the Natural Resources Defense Council urged Mainers to get involved and submit public comments on the cleanup settlement, either online or at an October public hearing in Bangor.



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As New Mexico leans into renewable-energy goals, clean-air advocates highlighted both progress and challenges during a recent visit by America's top energy official.



Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited the state as the Biden administration looked to promote renewable-energy initiatives.



Celerah Hewes, New Mexico field consultant for Moms Clean Air Force, met with the secretary to explain the state's clean-energy transition efforts and highlight air-quality problems created by the oil and gas industry.



"We have a few things that are pretty unique about the way our legislative system works and how oil and gas functions in New Mexico," Hewes explained. "And how we can be a leader in kind of a transition away from fossil fuels."



While carbon dioxide is by far the largest contributor to climate change, a recent report suggested 30% to 50% of the current rise in temperatures is due to methane emissions.



An analysis by the Analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund in 2020 estimated New Mexico's oil and gas companies emit more than one million metric tons of methane annually.



Hewes argued New Mexico needs both new state and federal methane rules.



"We can make changes here in New Mexico as any state can, but when we're talking about oil and gas and air pollution and climate change, we're talking about problems that cross boundaries," Hewes asserted. "So having a strong federal regulation is really important."



Hewes noted the meetings with Granholm also included discussions about New Mexico's efforts to lower utility costs.



"We're looking at electrification within our homes, and solutions that help to ensure children have some sort of equity within their homes and make it affordable for families that can't afford it because it is an environmental-justice issue as well," Hewes outlined.



UNION, W.Va. -- West Virginia researchers are utilizing old-school radio technology to study the migratory patterns of wildlife in remote areas of the state.



West Virginia's Division of Natural Resources (DNR) recently installed a radio telemetry system at Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory in Monroe County, which collects data on migratory animals that pass in the vicinity of the tower.



The project is part of an international animal tracking network called Motus, and picks up the movement of any wildlife that has been radio-tagged.



Mack Frantz, state zoologist for the DNR, said the project will help answer ecology questions about rare or threatened species.



"There are also other animals we are interested in, such as the northern long-eared bat," Frantz explained. "There happens to be large summer populations of the bat, but then in the fall when they migrate, we don't know exactly where they go, so there's just some basic questions like that we hope that when we start to put more towers online, that we'll be able to answer."



As part of the network, researchers will have access to data from other states and learn if a bird traveling from Pennsylvania, for example, is passing through West Virginia.



Frantz pointed out the data can help inform important areas of the state for conservation efforts.



Part of why the DNR chose Hanging Rock was a 50-year history of environmentalists tracking raptor migration there.



Frantz noted the group of volunteers has one of the longest data sets in the United States for raptor migration, and emphasized in collaboration with the group, the state will get to learn even more about raptor movements in West Virginia and beyond.



"We'll be able to track those movements and know more specifically what kind of habitat they're using and important areas in the landscape," Frantz outlined. "And so we'll have an additional layer of information that's going to help us to be able to conserve these species."



The DNR plans to install antennas at the Fox Forest Wildlife Management Area in Randolph County before the end of this year. Frantz added they hope to install antennas throughout the state.



