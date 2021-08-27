Poll: PA Voters Want Lawmakers to Help Keep Health-Care Costs Down

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians are growing more concerned with the affordability of their health care, according to a new poll.



More than 600 registered voters were polled last month in the state, and 75% said the amount they pay for health care seems to increase each year. And about a year-and-a-half into the pandemic, 65% said they are worried people who are diagnosed with COVID may have to pay higher amounts for their health care.



Fred Yang, CEO of Hart Research, said residents want the health-care system to work better for them, especially in the context of COVID-19.



"I think there's recognition that we're going to have to deal with a lot of aftereffects of the pandemic, including people's health," Yang observed. "But also a recognition that the people who contracted COVID-19 and are recovering, they'll also have a further hit on their wallets."



About 58% of the Pennsylvanians polled said they've struggled to pay a medical bill, even if they had health insurance. The polling was done by Hart Research and ALG Research, on behalf of Consumers for Quality Care.



According to the poll, a majority of Pennsylvanians don't want a complete overhaul of the health-care system, but specific solutions. Some 93% said they want policy changes from Congress that lower deductibles and hold insurance companies accountable for selling plans that offer little coverage.



Jim Manley, board member of Consumers for Quality Care, said voters want high-quality, affordable care and access to good health-care providers.



"What we're seeing throughout this polling is, voters agree that the cost of health care continues to rise," Manley explained. "And they have serious concerns of out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, premiums and co-pays, when it comes to the biggest issues facing their future."



Another priority the poll confirmed is voters want to see improvements to home- and community-based care for older adults and people with disabilities.



References: Health care poll Consumers for Quality Care 08/23/2021



get more stories like this via email



SEATTLE -- Accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be elusive, prompting the Washington State Labor Council to set up a website to answer people's questions.



David Groves, communications director for the Council, said there has been some hesitancy among union members, though not of the conspiracy-theory variety found on some corners of the internet.



He pointed out one of the main concerns was how quickly the vaccine was approved.



"We wanted to do some education about what the shots are, how they work, why they've been declared safe for emergency use," Groves explained. "And since then, we've just been building it out with more and more information as different issues come up."



Groves also noted there has been hesitancy in Black, Indigenous and other communities of color, mainly because of the unequal health outcomes for people in these groups. The Washington State Labor Council's website includes information resources for BIPOC members, as well as a vaccine locator and firsthand stories from union members who have received the vaccine.



As Washington state and employers mandate the vaccine, Groves believes it is important for unions to play a role in how mandates are implemented. He emphasized the process for exemptions, such as for medical reasons, is not yet clear, and others might need paid time off to get the shot.



"When unions are saying, 'No, you have to bargain over this,' we're not saying you have to bargain over whether a mandate exists," Groves stressed. "We're trying to bargain over the effects of the mandate and how it affects our members."



The American Federation of Teachers-Washington is among the unions reassuring its members it will be bargaining locally on the impacts of a vaccine mandate.



Groves added most of their members have already been vaccinated and feel strongly about working alongside people who also are protected.



"One of the key things that unions fight for is workplace safety; and this is absolutely a workplace safety issue, in addition to being a public safety issue," Groves asserted.



This month, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a vaccine mandate affecting about 60,000 state employees, 400,000 health-care providers and most education and child-care workers, many of whom are union members.



References: COVID-19 vaccine information Wash. State Labor Council 2021

Vaccine mandate Office of the Governor 08/09/2021



get more stories like this via email

