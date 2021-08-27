Friday, August 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 27, 2021
Play

President Biden pledges to continue the Kabul evacuation despite the loss of U.S. service members in suicide bombings, and progress is made to protect American lands and waters.

2021Talks - August 27, 2021
Play

President Biden vows to fight back after 13 service members are killed, Vice President Harris has tough words for China, and a massive voting rights march is slated for cities across the U.S. this weekend.

The Yonder Report - August 26, 2021
Play

Some rural towns are keeping jobs and residents - what's their secret? The TransAmerica Bicycle route and other recreation helps. The California Farmworker Foundation is improving lives in the Central Valley, and a PA dairy farmer is now pro-vaccine. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Poll: PA Voters Want Lawmakers to Help Keep Health-Care Costs Down

Play

Friday, August 27, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians are growing more concerned with the affordability of their health care, according to a new poll.

More than 600 registered voters were polled last month in the state, and 75% said the amount they pay for health care seems to increase each year. And about a year-and-a-half into the pandemic, 65% said they are worried people who are diagnosed with COVID may have to pay higher amounts for their health care.

Fred Yang, CEO of Hart Research, said residents want the health-care system to work better for them, especially in the context of COVID-19.

"I think there's recognition that we're going to have to deal with a lot of aftereffects of the pandemic, including people's health," Yang observed. "But also a recognition that the people who contracted COVID-19 and are recovering, they'll also have a further hit on their wallets."

About 58% of the Pennsylvanians polled said they've struggled to pay a medical bill, even if they had health insurance. The polling was done by Hart Research and ALG Research, on behalf of Consumers for Quality Care.

According to the poll, a majority of Pennsylvanians don't want a complete overhaul of the health-care system, but specific solutions. Some 93% said they want policy changes from Congress that lower deductibles and hold insurance companies accountable for selling plans that offer little coverage.

Jim Manley, board member of Consumers for Quality Care, said voters want high-quality, affordable care and access to good health-care providers.

"What we're seeing throughout this polling is, voters agree that the cost of health care continues to rise," Manley explained. "And they have serious concerns of out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, premiums and co-pays, when it comes to the biggest issues facing their future."

Another priority the poll confirmed is voters want to see improvements to home- and community-based care for older adults and people with disabilities.


