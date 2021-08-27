Friday, August 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 27, 2021
Play

President Biden pledges to continue the Kabul evacuation despite the loss of U.S. service members in suicide bombings, and progress is made to protect American lands and waters.

2021Talks - August 27, 2021
Play

President Biden vows to fight back after 13 service members are killed, Vice President Harris has tough words for China, and a massive voting rights march is slated for cities across the U.S. this weekend.

The Yonder Report - August 26, 2021
Play

Some rural towns are keeping jobs and residents - what's their secret? The TransAmerica Bicycle route and other recreation helps. The California Farmworker Foundation is improving lives in the Central Valley, and a PA dairy farmer is now pro-vaccine. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
Greenwood Fire Prompts Safety Reminders to Protect Crews, Public Assets

Play

Friday, August 27, 2021   

DULUTH, Minn. -- With summer winding down, Minnesotans might be tempted by a last chance to soak up nature in the northern wilderness. But a growing wildfire in that area has authorities asking travelers to play it safe and smart.

The Greenwood fire in the Superior National Forest, which started August 15, has now grown to more than 25,000 acres.

Leanne Langeberg, public information officer for the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, said wildfires are fairly common in the broader region, however, they do not usually become massive.

It has been an active fire season with an ongoing drought, and people can do their part to prevent more fires from starting up.

"The top priority for everyone is that firefighter and public safety," Langeberg explained. "And so, when we're talking about fire prevention, it's being in tune with, 'Are there current burning restrictions in place, and what does that mean for the activities I may want to engage in?'"

Before traveling, she recommended people visit the Department of Natural Resources website to see a list of current burning restrictions, and encouraged people to check ahead to see if campsites are closed.

The Greenwood Fire has already forced the temporary closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The agency emphasized prevention will mean less stress on exhausted crews, while protecting parks, homes and cabins. Nearly a dozen dwellings have already been destroyed.

Langeberg cautioned people to be on the lookout for crews traveling in and out of affected areas, allowing them to press ahead without disruption.

"If you're in an area where there is active fire equipment moving, be mindful of that," Langeberg advised. "Watch your speed, slow down, move over and let those vehicles pass by."

The continued smoke from the Greenwood Fire prompted air-quality alerts from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for surrounding counties. Local residents are urged to close their windows and, if possible, stay indoors.


More than 80% of respondents to a recent national poll think police-involved shootings should be investigated by a separate and independent authority. (AndriiKoval/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Three NH Police-Reform Bills Signed into Law

CONCORD, N.H. -- Three police-reform bills signed into law this week are expected to increase police transparency and accountability in New Hampshire…

Social Issues

FL Supporters Amplify Need for Biden's Free Community College Plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Despite the raging pandemic, college students are flooding Florida classrooms and campuses this week as the fall semester begins…

Social Issues

"Teach Plus" AR Fellowship Aims to Increase Educator Diversity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Twenty educators from across Arkansas will meet throughout the next year to learn how to advocate for education policy changes…

In a new poll, 59% of voters in Pennsylvania say they're stressed out about not being able to afford their monthly premiums for health insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: PA Voters Want Lawmakers to Help Keep Health-Care Costs Down

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians are growing more concerned with the affordability of their health care, according to a new poll. More than 600 …

Environment

New Mexico Joins Other Western States in Conservation Challenge

SANTA FE, N.M. -- As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order to adopt what is known as the "30-by-30" plan promoted by the Biden …

Grassroots organizations say thanks to widely available software, the public can apply more pressure to state-level redistricting committees to create fair political maps. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Got Your Pen Handy? ND Residents Urged to Submit Redistricting Maps

BISMARCK, N.D. -- "Do-it-yourself projects" are usually associated with home improvements, and as redistricting unfolds in North Dakota, voter …

Health and Wellness

As Vaccine Misinformation Persists, Site Helps WA Union Members

SEATTLE -- Accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be elusive, prompting the Washington State Labor Council to set up a website to answer …

Environment

CT Bird Deaths Decrease; Cause of Illness Remains a Mystery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Fewer wild birds are dying in Connecticut than earlier this summer, but experts are still trying to pinpoint the cause and are …

 

