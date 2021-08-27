Greenwood Fire Prompts Safety Reminders to Protect Crews, Public Assets

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report identifies some of the most ecologically important rivers in Oregon.



Conservation Science Partners looked at 54,000 miles of unprotected rivers and streams in Oregon, highlighting watersheds with outstanding water quality, recreational value and that support rare or at-risk species.



More than 5,700 river miles were in the range of at least 30 aquatic Species of Greatest Conservation Need.



Caitlin Littlefield, lead scientist for Conservation Science Partners, said many rivers are under threat as the climate warms and a growing population places more demands on fresh water sources.



"Despite that importance and those threats, though, there are very few rivers and streams that are currently protected from those increasing threats," Littlefield explained. "And so, this report strives to identify the 'best of the best river' segments and key places to conserve across Oregon."



The report, commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts, analyzes rivers for their potential for state Outstanding National Resource Water or state Wild and Scenic River designation. Only about 2% of Oregon rivers have the highest federal protections as Wild and Scenic Rivers.



Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., introduced the River Democracy Act earlier this year, which would give nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers Wild and Scenic protections.



Michael LaLonde, president and CEO of Deschutes Brewery, said clean rivers are meaningful not only because they provide water for his brewery, but also to the residents of central Oregon.



"Most of us moved here to be outdoors, to do outdoor recreation, whether it's fishing, kayaking," LaLonde outlined. "And maintaining a healthy river system is important to those activities and, really, the attraction of central Oregon for visitors."



Outdoor recreation is a $7.2 billion industry in Oregon, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.



Littlefield noted researchers also looked at how well rivers are able to maintain cool summer temperatures, which is critical as temperatures rise. She stressed for their size, rivers have an outsized number of benefits.



"We cannot overestimate the importance of our freshwater systems to supporting not only us as humans but also biodiversity, and affording some degree of climate adaptation into the future, if we think about maintaining these services," Littlefield concluded.





DELTA, Colo. - The U.S. Forest Service has released its draft management plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests. The plan includes a significant increase in the amount of land that would be available for logging, and groups that advocate for public lands are raising concerns that it recommends only 34,000 acres of new wilderness across the forest.



Forest plans are revised roughly every 15 years, and Allison Elliot, a former board member at the Western Slope Conservation Center, said there's no time to waste.



"That's just a small fraction of what could be set aside and designated as wilderness," she said. "So, to be able to protect wilderness and wildlife and water, watersheds - this is the moment."



The forests are home to species on the Endangered Species List, from the Gunnison sage grouse to the Canada lynx. Elliot added that this land also is home to diverse ecosystems and wildlife. Public comments about the draft plan can be submitted until Nov. 11.



Arvin Ramgoolam, a business owner from Crested Butte and a public-lands advocate, said he thinks the plan not only should include more wilderness land, but also take into account the impact that making so much land available for timber harvest could have on climate change.



"It needs to be reflective of the state of Colorado," he said, "thinking in terms of the amount of water we might have available in the next 50 years, or even 100 years; the amount of impacts you might experience from climate change, changing temperatures in the West."



He backed the theory that "public lands belong in public hands," and urged people who care about how the forests' more than 3 million acres of forestland are managed to get involved in the process. Comments can be submitted online, or at open-house events and webinars hosted by the Forest Service on Zoom.



