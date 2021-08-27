Research Pinpoints 'Best of the Best' Oregon Rivers to Conserve

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report identifies some of the most ecologically important rivers in Oregon.
Conservation Science Partners looked at 54,000 miles of unprotected rivers and streams in Oregon, highlighting watersheds with outstanding water quality, recreational value and that support rare or at-risk species.
More than 5,700 river miles were in the range of at least 30 aquatic Species of Greatest Conservation Need.
Caitlin Littlefield, lead scientist for Conservation Science Partners, said many rivers are under threat as the climate warms and a growing population places more demands on fresh water sources.
"Despite that importance and those threats, though, there are very few rivers and streams that are currently protected from those increasing threats," Littlefield explained. "And so, this report strives to identify the 'best of the best river' segments and key places to conserve across Oregon."
The report, commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts, analyzes rivers for their potential for state Outstanding National Resource Water or state Wild and Scenic River designation. Only about 2% of Oregon rivers have the highest federal protections as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., introduced the River Democracy Act earlier this year, which would give nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers Wild and Scenic protections.
Michael LaLonde, president and CEO of Deschutes Brewery, said clean rivers are meaningful not only because they provide water for his brewery, but also to the residents of central Oregon.
"Most of us moved here to be outdoors, to do outdoor recreation, whether it's fishing, kayaking," LaLonde outlined. "And maintaining a healthy river system is important to those activities and, really, the attraction of central Oregon for visitors."
Outdoor recreation is a $7.2 billion industry in Oregon, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.
Littlefield noted researchers also looked at how well rivers are able to maintain cool summer temperatures, which is critical as temperatures rise. She stressed for their size, rivers have an outsized number of benefits.
"We cannot overestimate the importance of our freshwater systems to supporting not only us as humans but also biodiversity, and affording some degree of climate adaptation into the future, if we think about maintaining these services," Littlefield concluded.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
DULUTH, Minn. -- With summer winding down, Minnesotans might be tempted by a last chance to soak up nature in the northern wilderness. But a growing wildfire in that area has authorities asking travelers to play it safe and smart.
The Greenwood fire in the Superior National Forest, which started August 15, has now grown to more than 25,000 acres.
Leanne Langeberg, public information officer for the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, said wildfires are fairly common in the broader region, however, they do not usually become massive.
It has been an active fire season with an ongoing drought, and people can do their part to prevent more fires from starting up.
"The top priority for everyone is that firefighter and public safety," Langeberg explained. "And so, when we're talking about fire prevention, it's being in tune with, 'Are there current burning restrictions in place, and what does that mean for the activities I may want to engage in?'"
Before traveling, she recommended people visit the Department of Natural Resources website to see a list of current burning restrictions, and encouraged people to check ahead to see if campsites are closed.
The Greenwood Fire has already forced the temporary closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The agency emphasized prevention will mean less stress on exhausted crews, while protecting parks, homes and cabins. Nearly a dozen dwellings have already been destroyed.
Langeberg cautioned people to be on the lookout for crews traveling in and out of affected areas, allowing them to press ahead without disruption.
"If you're in an area where there is active fire equipment moving, be mindful of that," Langeberg advised. "Watch your speed, slow down, move over and let those vehicles pass by."
The continued smoke from the Greenwood Fire prompted air-quality alerts from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for surrounding counties. Local residents are urged to close their windows and, if possible, stay indoors.
DELTA, Colo. - The U.S. Forest Service has released its draft management plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests. The plan includes a significant increase in the amount of land that would be available for logging, and groups that advocate for public lands are raising concerns that it recommends only 34,000 acres of new wilderness across the forest.
Forest plans are revised roughly every 15 years, and Allison Elliot, a former board member at the Western Slope Conservation Center, said there's no time to waste.
"That's just a small fraction of what could be set aside and designated as wilderness," she said. "So, to be able to protect wilderness and wildlife and water, watersheds - this is the moment."
The forests are home to species on the Endangered Species List, from the Gunnison sage grouse to the Canada lynx. Elliot added that this land also is home to diverse ecosystems and wildlife. Public comments about the draft plan can be submitted until Nov. 11.
Arvin Ramgoolam, a business owner from Crested Butte and a public-lands advocate, said he thinks the plan not only should include more wilderness land, but also take into account the impact that making so much land available for timber harvest could have on climate change.
"It needs to be reflective of the state of Colorado," he said, "thinking in terms of the amount of water we might have available in the next 50 years, or even 100 years; the amount of impacts you might experience from climate change, changing temperatures in the West."
He backed the theory that "public lands belong in public hands," and urged people who care about how the forests' more than 3 million acres of forestland are managed to get involved in the process. Comments can be submitted online, or at open-house events and webinars hosted by the Forest Service on Zoom.
PIERRE, S.D. -- Conservation groups and federal officials are cheering the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law last summer.
Supporters of the bipartisan effort say repairs and maintenance to national parks now are moving forward. Among other things, the bill sets aside $6 billion over five years for national park repairs, along with permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks at the Department of the Interior, said on the repair side, there is a host of improvements getting under way.
"Improving visitor amenities, but also improving and modernizing water and wastewater infrastructure and transportation infrastructure, like roads bridges and tunnels," Estenoz outlined.
In the first fiscal year of the plan, the law is funding nearly 150 projects. That includes repairing a scenic road at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
As for South Dakota, the state stands to benefit from stable funding in the conservation fund, meant to protect lands at places such as Black Hills National Forest.
A few years ago, it was estimated National Park Service sites in South Dakota also were sitting on more than $72 million in deferred maintenance.
Meanwhile, Estenoz pointed out the work coincides with strong attendance numbers at sites around the U.S., with people still weary from the pandemic.
"These investments are being made under the Act at a time when people really are clamoring for more access to the outdoors," Estenoz noted.
Nearly 40 projects have been earmarked funds for the second fiscal year under the plan. South Dakota isn't part of that list, but Estenoz emphasized they are still sorting out project needs for the final three years of the repair and maintenance aspect of the law.