Friday, August 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 27, 2021
Play

President Biden pledges to continue the Kabul evacuation despite the loss of U.S. service members in suicide bombings, and progress is made to protect American lands and waters.

2021Talks - August 27, 2021
Play

President Biden vows to fight back after 13 service members are killed, Vice President Harris has tough words for China, and a massive voting rights march is slated for cities across the U.S. this weekend.

The Yonder Report - August 26, 2021
Play

Some rural towns are keeping jobs and residents - what's their secret? The TransAmerica Bicycle route and other recreation helps. The California Farmworker Foundation is improving lives in the Central Valley, and a PA dairy farmer is now pro-vaccine. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Research Pinpoints 'Best of the Best' Oregon Rivers to Conserve

Play

Friday, August 27, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report identifies some of the most ecologically important rivers in Oregon.

Conservation Science Partners looked at 54,000 miles of unprotected rivers and streams in Oregon, highlighting watersheds with outstanding water quality, recreational value and that support rare or at-risk species.

More than 5,700 river miles were in the range of at least 30 aquatic Species of Greatest Conservation Need.

Caitlin Littlefield, lead scientist for Conservation Science Partners, said many rivers are under threat as the climate warms and a growing population places more demands on fresh water sources.

"Despite that importance and those threats, though, there are very few rivers and streams that are currently protected from those increasing threats," Littlefield explained. "And so, this report strives to identify the 'best of the best river' segments and key places to conserve across Oregon."

The report, commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts, analyzes rivers for their potential for state Outstanding National Resource Water or state Wild and Scenic River designation. Only about 2% of Oregon rivers have the highest federal protections as Wild and Scenic Rivers.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., introduced the River Democracy Act earlier this year, which would give nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers Wild and Scenic protections.

Michael LaLonde, president and CEO of Deschutes Brewery, said clean rivers are meaningful not only because they provide water for his brewery, but also to the residents of central Oregon.

"Most of us moved here to be outdoors, to do outdoor recreation, whether it's fishing, kayaking," LaLonde outlined. "And maintaining a healthy river system is important to those activities and, really, the attraction of central Oregon for visitors."

Outdoor recreation is a $7.2 billion industry in Oregon, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.

Littlefield noted researchers also looked at how well rivers are able to maintain cool summer temperatures, which is critical as temperatures rise. She stressed for their size, rivers have an outsized number of benefits.

"We cannot overestimate the importance of our freshwater systems to supporting not only us as humans but also biodiversity, and affording some degree of climate adaptation into the future, if we think about maintaining these services," Littlefield concluded.


Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


get more stories like this via email
More than 80% of respondents to a recent national poll think police-involved shootings should be investigated by a separate and independent authority. (AndriiKoval/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Three NH Police-Reform Bills Signed into Law

CONCORD, N.H. -- Three police-reform bills signed into law this week are expected to increase police transparency and accountability in New Hampshire…

Social Issues

FL Supporters Amplify Need for Biden's Free Community College Plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Despite the raging pandemic, college students are flooding Florida classrooms and campuses this week as the fall semester begins…

Social Issues

"Teach Plus" AR Fellowship Aims to Increase Educator Diversity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Twenty educators from across Arkansas will meet throughout the next year to learn how to advocate for education policy changes…

In a new poll, 59% of voters in Pennsylvania say they're stressed out about not being able to afford their monthly premiums for health insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: PA Voters Want Lawmakers to Help Keep Health-Care Costs Down

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians are growing more concerned with the affordability of their health care, according to a new poll. More than 600 …

Environment

New Mexico Joins Other Western States in Conservation Challenge

SANTA FE, N.M. -- As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order to adopt what is known as the "30-by-30" plan promoted by the Biden …

Grassroots organizations say thanks to widely available software, the public can apply more pressure to state-level redistricting committees to create fair political maps. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Got Your Pen Handy? ND Residents Urged to Submit Redistricting Maps

BISMARCK, N.D. -- "Do-it-yourself projects" are usually associated with home improvements, and as redistricting unfolds in North Dakota, voter …

Health and Wellness

As Vaccine Misinformation Persists, Site Helps WA Union Members

SEATTLE -- Accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be elusive, prompting the Washington State Labor Council to set up a website to answer …

Environment

CT Bird Deaths Decrease; Cause of Illness Remains a Mystery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Fewer wild birds are dying in Connecticut than earlier this summer, but experts are still trying to pinpoint the cause and are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021