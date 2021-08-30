Report: Universities Offer New Cures for Closing Virginia’s Racial Gaps

RICHMOND, Va. - In response to last year's protests against racial injustice across the country, a new report shows cities such as Richmond are turning to universities to help reconcile past racial disparities while helping underserved Black communities today.



The Brookings Institution report details historic wealth gaps between Black and White Virginians.



It includes uneven home ownership from redlining, leading to Blacks having less ability to pay for college - according to Andre Perry, co-author of the report and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program.



He said only 25% of African Americans in the state have a bachelor's degree compared with about 43% of Whites. But he said he thinks there's hope.



This year, Lumina Foundation gave Virginia more than $700,000 to help more Black residents attend college.



"That led to initiatives that would essentially expose individuals to college," said Perry, "provide them quality counseling so they know what coursework to take. They provided micro grants to help students cover expenses like car repair or child care."



The Lumina Foundation also partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University's Bridging Richmond initiative to help Richmond's Black residents get a post-secondary education.



Some university initiatives aim to counteract years of institutionalized practices that have created the wealth gaps. For example, the report finds the median annual income of Virginia's Black families is 30% lower than that of white families, and has been that way for the past 50 years.



Perry pointed out that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is taking steps to mend that difference.



He recently announced a 20-year partnership between historically Black Virginia Union University and a city redevelopment group to provide adults and some students with workforce development and mentoring services.



"It's not enough for a university to essentially provide a service as if it was a bank where people will go in, get their education and leave," said Perry. "Not, it's about saying institutions have a responsibility, making sure the overall conditions are improved upon."



The report also recommends that universities leverage their institutional power as a large employer to audit internal hiring practices to make sure the jobs they create are accessible to a wider range of people.





SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In January, student loan borrowers will have to start paying off their loans again, as the pandemic-related pause on payment is set to expire. Now, a new report looks at ways to fix problems in the student loan system.



Report co-author Michelle Dimino - senior education policy advisor at Third Way, a public policy think tank in Washington, D.C. - said the repayment programs are far too complex, especially for teachers, health workers and social workers who apply for the public service loan forgiveness program.



"Right now, only about 1% of applicants who are submitting for public-service loan forgiveness are actually seeing their applications approved," said Dimino.



The report also found that the income-driven repayment plan is reaching far too few people, and many borrowers become discouraged when their payments only cover the interest and not the principal on the loan.



In the U.S, 45 million borrowers are struggling under $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.



Dimino said now is the time to consider proposals to cap interest on student loans, to limit interest to the amount required to service the loan, or to transition to upfront one-time fees instead of charging interest.



"It's an opportunity in the lead-up to the lifting of the repayment freeze to really think about whether there are alternatives to interest," said Dimino, "lower interest rates, grace period with interest, or other policies - that could help to ensure that borrowers are actually paying down the principal that they've taken out."



Starting in October, the U.S. Department of Education's new committee on student loan reform will tackle these issues in a monthly series of meetings. The hearings will be open to the public via livestream.



