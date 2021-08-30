Report: Universities Offer New Cures for Closing Virginia’s Racial Gaps

RICHMOND, Va. - In response to last year's protests against racial injustice across the country, a new report shows cities such as Richmond are turning to universities to help reconcile past racial disparities while helping underserved Black communities today.
The Brookings Institution report details historic wealth gaps between Black and White Virginians.
It includes uneven home ownership from redlining, leading to Blacks having less ability to pay for college - according to Andre Perry, co-author of the report and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program.
He said only 25% of African Americans in the state have a bachelor's degree compared with about 43% of Whites. But he said he thinks there's hope.
This year, Lumina Foundation gave Virginia more than $700,000 to help more Black residents attend college.
"That led to initiatives that would essentially expose individuals to college," said Perry, "provide them quality counseling so they know what coursework to take. They provided micro grants to help students cover expenses like car repair or child care."
The Lumina Foundation also partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University's Bridging Richmond initiative to help Richmond's Black residents get a post-secondary education.
Some university initiatives aim to counteract years of institutionalized practices that have created the wealth gaps. For example, the report finds the median annual income of Virginia's Black families is 30% lower than that of white families, and has been that way for the past 50 years.
Perry pointed out that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is taking steps to mend that difference.
He recently announced a 20-year partnership between historically Black Virginia Union University and a city redevelopment group to provide adults and some students with workforce development and mentoring services.
"It's not enough for a university to essentially provide a service as if it was a bank where people will go in, get their education and leave," said Perry. "Not, it's about saying institutions have a responsibility, making sure the overall conditions are improved upon."
The report also recommends that universities leverage their institutional power as a large employer to audit internal hiring practices to make sure the jobs they create are accessible to a wider range of people.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In January, student loan borrowers will have to start paying off their loans again, as the pandemic-related pause on payment is set to expire. Now, a new report looks at ways to fix problems in the student loan system.
Report co-author Michelle Dimino - senior education policy advisor at Third Way, a public policy think tank in Washington, D.C. - said the repayment programs are far too complex, especially for teachers, health workers and social workers who apply for the public service loan forgiveness program.
"Right now, only about 1% of applicants who are submitting for public-service loan forgiveness are actually seeing their applications approved," said Dimino.
The report also found that the income-driven repayment plan is reaching far too few people, and many borrowers become discouraged when their payments only cover the interest and not the principal on the loan.
In the U.S, 45 million borrowers are struggling under $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.
Dimino said now is the time to consider proposals to cap interest on student loans, to limit interest to the amount required to service the loan, or to transition to upfront one-time fees instead of charging interest.
"It's an opportunity in the lead-up to the lifting of the repayment freeze to really think about whether there are alternatives to interest," said Dimino, "lower interest rates, grace period with interest, or other policies - that could help to ensure that borrowers are actually paying down the principal that they've taken out."
Starting in October, the U.S. Department of Education's new committee on student loan reform will tackle these issues in a monthly series of meetings. The hearings will be open to the public via livestream.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Despite the raging pandemic, college students are flooding Florida classrooms and campuses this week as the fall semester begins. At the same time, allies of President Joe Biden contend in order to "Build Back Better," as his plan is dubbed, the first two years of community college should be free.
During a Thursday virtual news conference by the labor union United Faculty of Florida, Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said the change would make drastic improvements in students' lives, who are often saddled with debt.
"Two years of free community college would be a life-changer, a game-changer for so many," Soto asserted. "Additional investments in education in the American Family plan reduce student debt for future teachers as well, which we know is critical for so many."
A divided U.S. House on Tuesday passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution with the free college proposal, which now has to gain approval of the spending hawks in the Senate.
Republicans have been blasting the overall American Families Plan as a "reckless tax and spending spree," arguing it would lead to higher inflation and a suffering economy.
Rep. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, is a community college graduate, and used the proverb about teaching a man to fish to explain the need for free community college.
"All those of us that are Latinos and Latinas in the minority community, you know, that's all we're asking for," Cruz remarked. "You know, we're not asking for the handout of your fish, we're asking for the opportunity, and a chance to equalize our opportunity."
According to the Pew Research Center, among all U.S. adults, 63% favor making tuition at public colleges free. However, the issue is heavily favored by Democrats, while Republicans are divided by age and education level.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Twenty educators from across Arkansas will meet throughout the next year to learn how to advocate for education policy changes, as part of the "Teach Plus" fellowship program, in its first year in the state.
Last school year, only 12% of Arkansas educators identified as people of color, compared to 40% of the state's public-school students.
Stacey McAdoo, state director for Teach Plus Arkansas, said the fellows will work to improve early childhood education and increase the number of teachers of color in the state.
She contended having teachers who reflect the diverse student population is key.
"And I think that it's very important for students of color to see people that look like them, and who come from similar backgrounds from them, and who understand them," McAdoo asserted.
The nonprofit has already released recommendations for improving teacher diversity in the state, including prioritizing funding for professional development focused on countering racism and implicit bias, and creating pathways to leadership for educators of color.
McAdoo said a big part of Teach Plus is ensuring educators have a voice in the policies that affect them.
Nelvia Johnson, eighth-grade social studies teacher at KIPP Delta Public Schools in Helena and one of this year's Teach Plus fellows, said she is excited to learn how to advocate on her students' behalf.
"Access is what's going to drive us into a more equitable, educational system," Johnson stressed. "If we want to change this trajectory, we're going to have to put things in place that will ensure the success of our students."
The Teach Plus Arkansas fellowship, which kicks off today, is currently offered in 11 states. Previous Teach Plus fellows helped create and implement COVID safety guidelines for in-person learning.