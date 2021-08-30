Key MN Resource Swept Up in Climate-Change Threat

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Despite recent rain, the effects of Minnesota's dry summer remain visible, including shrinking levels in waterways. Those monitoring the impact of climate change say what's happening now creates concern for one of the state's most vital assets, the Mississippi River.



The Department of Natural Resources says in Minnesota, the river level is near historic lows that were recorded in 1976. The U.S. Geological Survey shows the north-central region still is a trouble spot.



Scientists have connected extreme weather events, such as prolonged droughts, to climate change. Freshwater Program Director for The Nature Conservancy of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota - Rich Biske - said the Mississippi is no stranger to the worst of what can happen.



"Too much water, not enough water, and you know, the droughts take place over a long period of time," said Biske. "But we've seen these intense rainfall events localized over the last decade."



That leads to concerns about more floods occurring. Biske said if the harmful effects of climate change aren't reversed, it's reasonable to expect more of these scenarios.



He added that keeping the Mississippi resilient is important because it's a large source of drinking water for the Twin Cities and other communities, while serving as habitat for certain species that filter out contaminants.



Jessica Hellmann, director of the University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment, said weather patterns vary each year. But climate change is accelerating and expanding the scope of extreme events.



"The hottest years are hotter," said Hellmann, "and the wet years are quite wet, and the drought years are quite dry."



She said making it more challenging is that it's hard to predict when or where an extreme weather event will occur. That leaves natural resources like the Mississippi River more vulnerable.



Biske said that's why nature-based solutions, such as wetlands restoration, can help these resources become more resilient in the face of climate change.



"Increased diversity for species that live there that can tolerate drought conditions or extended wet conditions," said Biske, "and maintaining this biodiversity because it really does support the resilience of the natural communities."



Subsequently, he said this protects this source of water for populated communities around the region.



Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says recent rain events might help tributaries of the Mississippi fill some of it back up, but another dry spell could quickly bring levels back down.







BANGOR, Maine -- A proposed settlement for cleaning mercury out of the Penobscot River is in its 90-day public-comment phase, with court hearings set to begin later this fall.



The agreement requires the company Mallinckrodt to pay between $187 million and $267 million for mercury remediation.



Part of the Penobscot River has been closed to lobster and crab fishing since 2014 because of high mercury levels from a Mallinckrodt chemical plant.



Jesse Graham, co-director for Maine People's Alliance, the group that initially filed the lawsuit, pointed out mercury doesn't go away. It is consumed by aquatic life and becomes more concentrated as it moves up the food chain.



"Mercury is definitely a pretty potent neurotoxin, so it can certainly affect brain development," Graham explained. "Certainly dangerous for fetuses and so, pregnant women should really be avoiding eating any fish or shellfish that have high mercury contamination."



The plant is closed, but Graham said the cleanup effort has been underway for two decades. However, even if the settlement goes through, the Penobscot has other pollution problems. For example, last year, more than 30,000 gallons of chemicals entered the river after a spill at a paper mill.



Graham said first, a major study had to be done to assess the amounts and locations of mercury pollution. He noted attention now has been turned to how to clean it up, and engineers are making recommendations, from removal of sediment to capping certain areas with high mercury concentrations.



"There's lots of mercury that's right outside the plant, but there's also this mobile pool of mercury that moves with the tides that continues to be a major source of mercury getting out into aquatic life," Graham outlined. "So, we want to go in and remove that sediment."



Groups like Maine People's Alliance and the Natural Resources Defense Council urged Mainers to get involved and submit public comments on the cleanup settlement, either online or at an October public hearing in Bangor.



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As New Mexico leans into renewable-energy goals, clean-air advocates highlighted both progress and challenges during a recent visit by America's top energy official.



Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited the state as the Biden administration looked to promote renewable-energy initiatives.



Celerah Hewes, New Mexico field consultant for Moms Clean Air Force, met with the secretary to explain the state's clean-energy transition efforts and highlight air-quality problems created by the oil and gas industry.



"We have a few things that are pretty unique about the way our legislative system works and how oil and gas functions in New Mexico," Hewes explained. "And how we can be a leader in kind of a transition away from fossil fuels."



While carbon dioxide is by far the largest contributor to climate change, a recent report suggested 30% to 50% of the current rise in temperatures is due to methane emissions.



An analysis by the Analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund in 2020 estimated New Mexico's oil and gas companies emit more than one million metric tons of methane annually.



Hewes argued New Mexico needs both new state and federal methane rules.



"We can make changes here in New Mexico as any state can, but when we're talking about oil and gas and air pollution and climate change, we're talking about problems that cross boundaries," Hewes asserted. "So having a strong federal regulation is really important."



Hewes noted the meetings with Granholm also included discussions about New Mexico's efforts to lower utility costs.



"We're looking at electrification within our homes, and solutions that help to ensure children have some sort of equity within their homes and make it affordable for families that can't afford it because it is an environmental-justice issue as well," Hewes outlined.



