Monday, August 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 30, 2021
Play

Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana with 150 mph winds and today heads to Mississippi; at the other end of the climate-change spectrum - the effects of Minnesota's dry summer remain visible, including shrinking water levels in lakes & rivers.

2021Talks - August 30, 2021
Play

President Joe Biden and the first lady attend the return of US service members' remains at Dover Air Force Base; US drone strike targets Kabul vehicle loaded with explosives; and Louisiana governor requests a Major Disaster Declaration ahead of Hurricane Ida..

The Yonder Report - August 26, 2021
Play

Some rural towns are keeping jobs and residents - what's their secret? The TransAmerica Bicycle route and other recreation helps. The California Farmworker Foundation is improving lives in the Central Valley, and a PA dairy farmer is now pro-vaccine. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Key MN Resource Swept Up in Climate-Change Threat

Play

Monday, August 30, 2021   

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Despite recent rain, the effects of Minnesota's dry summer remain visible, including shrinking levels in waterways. Those monitoring the impact of climate change say what's happening now creates concern for one of the state's most vital assets, the Mississippi River.

The Department of Natural Resources says in Minnesota, the river level is near historic lows that were recorded in 1976. The U.S. Geological Survey shows the north-central region still is a trouble spot.

Scientists have connected extreme weather events, such as prolonged droughts, to climate change. Freshwater Program Director for The Nature Conservancy of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota - Rich Biske - said the Mississippi is no stranger to the worst of what can happen.

"Too much water, not enough water, and you know, the droughts take place over a long period of time," said Biske. "But we've seen these intense rainfall events localized over the last decade."

That leads to concerns about more floods occurring. Biske said if the harmful effects of climate change aren't reversed, it's reasonable to expect more of these scenarios.

He added that keeping the Mississippi resilient is important because it's a large source of drinking water for the Twin Cities and other communities, while serving as habitat for certain species that filter out contaminants.

Jessica Hellmann, director of the University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment, said weather patterns vary each year. But climate change is accelerating and expanding the scope of extreme events.

"The hottest years are hotter," said Hellmann, "and the wet years are quite wet, and the drought years are quite dry."

She said making it more challenging is that it's hard to predict when or where an extreme weather event will occur. That leaves natural resources like the Mississippi River more vulnerable.

Biske said that's why nature-based solutions, such as wetlands restoration, can help these resources become more resilient in the face of climate change.

"Increased diversity for species that live there that can tolerate drought conditions or extended wet conditions," said Biske, "and maintaining this biodiversity because it really does support the resilience of the natural communities."

Subsequently, he said this protects this source of water for populated communities around the region.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says recent rain events might help tributaries of the Mississippi fill some of it back up, but another dry spell could quickly bring levels back down.



Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A new report that examines racial gaps between Black and white Virginians shows 60% of majority-Black neighborhoods in the state have eviction rates greater than 10%, quadruple the national average. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Universities Offer New Cures for Closing Virginia’s Racial Gaps

RICHMOND, Va. - In response to last year's protests against racial injustice across the country, a new report shows cities such as Richmond are …

Health and Wellness

Talking, Trusting Key to Easing Back-to-School Stress

COLUMBUS, Ohio - With new teachers, classmates and expectations, back to school is full of uncertainties and anxieties. Stressful transitions …

Social Issues

'Stop Child Hunger Act' Aims to Fill Gaps in School Meal Programs

SALT LAKE CITY - Many Utah students, particularly those in rural areas, often are left without access to their school's meal program during breaks in …

PM2.5 readings from PurpleAir monitors across North Carolina on the evening of July 4. Emissions from grills, fireworks and other household sources increase PM2.5 levels. (CleanAIRE NC)

Environment

EPA Using Low-Cost NC Sensors to Collect Air-Quality Data

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Environmental Protection Agency is now including data from a network of low-cost air sensors in North Carolina in its official …

Social Issues

Advocates Press for Reform Before Student Loan Repayment Deadline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In January, student loan borrowers will have to start paying off their loans again, as the pandemic-related pause on payment is …

The Biden administration is sticking with an Aug. 31 deadline to rescue refugees and remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Afghan Refugees Arriving Through Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA - Several hundred refugees from Afghanistan started to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport this weekend, only a few days after …

Health and Wellness

MO Makes First Update to HIV Criminalization Laws in 30 Years

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A bill that went into effect over the weekend makes the first reforms to Missouri's HIV criminalization laws since they were …

Health and Wellness

MI Youth Groups Urge Inclusive Sex-Ed Curricula

LANSING, Mich. - Youth advocates for comprehensive sexual education are urging school districts to adopt curricula that use inclusive and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021