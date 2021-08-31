Tennesseans Remember Those Lost to Opioid Overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennesseans paused to remember International Overdose Awareness Day today, as the state reported increased numbers of overdose deaths.
Anthony Jackson, director of prevention and early intervention for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said the pandemic worsened conditions that fueled the increase in overdose deaths, such as disconnection from recovery resources and increased stress and anxiety.
"COVID's created a situation where maybe they've been isolated a little more than they would have been otherwise," Jackson explained. "Maybe there's been some economic difficulties or economic anxieties that may have triggered a relapse of some sort."
Preliminary numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate more than 3,000 Tennesseans died from a drug overdose in 2020.
Community groups across the state are holding memorials, trainings and awareness events to remember the lives lost, celebrate the survivors of overdose, and educate residents on the tools to prevent overdoses.
Jackson noted since the overdose prevention program began in late 2017, regional overdose prevention specialists have saved more than 26,000 lives through overdose reversal.
"You may not know who's impacted by this," Jackson observed. "You may not think you need to be trained, but you do. Because you need to understand this could impact anyone."
According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health, the state's regional overdose prevention specialists have distributed more than 71,000 naloxone kits and recorded more than 11,000 opioid overdose reversals over the past year.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - With new teachers, classmates and expectations, back to school is full of uncertainties and anxieties. Stressful transitions increase chances that a teen will turn to drugs or alcohol to cope.
Geena Crosby - prevention coordinator for youth and young adult services with the Prevention Action Alliance - said there are many ways to support teens during these times, starting with listening.
She said that means allowing their feelings and concerns to be heard, and not trying to fix the problem. And where possible, allow them to voice their own opinions and make decisions.
"Young people want to feel trusted and they want to feel like they have some autonomy over their choices and what they do," said Crosby. "And I think if we can have those open and honest conversations that's going to be the best option."
While it's easy to loosen discipline during trying times, Crosby said rules and boundaries actually build trust. She also noted that maintaining daily routines and ensuring everyone is eating well, exercising and getting enough sleep can help keep the family strong.
Parents also tend to feel anxieties and pressures at the start of the school year, however Crosby said those concerns should not be projected onto kids.
"There may be things that they're not even worrying about," said Crosby. "And you talking about your worries is only going to increase their worry on top of everything they're already concerned with."
Crosby recommended staying connected to the teachers, coaches and other adults at school, and asking for help and support when needed.
"If you're worrying about your student and how they're doing," said Crosby, "then seeking out professional help whether it's within the school or outside of the school, to maybe help your student navigate some of those challenges or help you navigate some of those challenges with your student is going to be really important."
According to the federal Monitoring the Future Survey from June, despite declines in availability, alcohol and marijuana use among eighth-, tenth- and 12th-grade students did not change significantly during the pandemic.
Disclosure: Prevention Action Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health.
BALTIMORE - The Maryland Stop Opioid Overdose Strategy, or Maryland S-O-S program, launches town hall meetings this week to address ways to combat the health crisis that has skyrocketed during the pandemic.
Starting in Allegheny County on Thursday, the meetings are a chance for Marylanders to talk about their struggles and hear methods for helping opioid users, according to Robin Rickard, director of Maryland's Opioid Operational Command Center.
She said officials were encouraged when the state's opioid deaths dropped in 2019 for the first time in years. But they're now taking a more aggressive approach.
"Right when the numbers started going down, COVID hit," said Rickard. "So last year, Maryland went up 18%, as a nation 30%. Maryland did do better than the national average - but again, we're not happy with that."
She said the town halls are a chance to hear about what works and what isn't working following the worst year on record for overdose deaths.
Thursday's meeting at Allegheny College in Cumberland starts at 5 o'clock. More information is online at 'BeforeItsTooLate.maryland.gov,' or on the Maryland S-O-S Facebook page.
Rickard said she thinks it's important to realize opioid abuse isn't just a rural problem in Maryland.
"Fentanyl is what the driving force is, and it's everywhere," said Rickard. "And at these Maryland town hall meetings, we will be educating the public and the community of what the statistics are in their jurisdiction, as compared to other jurisdictions."
She pointed out the S-O-S initiative also aims to educate people about the state's Opioid Restitution Fund. Created in 2019 by the General Assembly, it includes money from opioid manufacturers' lawsuit settlements for treatment and recovery services.
"We're not spending any of this money until we hear from all the Marylanders," said Rickard, "from treatment providers, from state and local partners, because we want to make the best decisions that we possibly can."
A record-breaking 2,500 Marylanders died of opioid overdoses in 2020.
The numbers continue to rise - from January to March of this year, 614 residents died of opioid abuse. That's almost a 6% increase from the same time last year.
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Faith leaders and support groups across the state are calling on lawmakers to commit to spending the approximately $750 million dollars they will receive from opioid settlement funds on syringe exchange programs, naloxone, medication-assisted treatment, and other life-saving measures.
Louise Vincent, executive director of the North Carolina Survivors Union, said she is concerned about how the money will be spent.
"There is money coming in, and of course we have a lot of hopes and dreams for that money," Vincent acknowledged. "But we have a lot of fears around that money, too. We want to make sure that is spent the right way, and it is spent in a way that people that use drugs are actually impacted in a positive way."
Last month, states reached a $26 billion agreement with the nation's three major pharmaceutical distributors and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Elizabeth Brewington, overdose response program coordinator for the Partners in Health and Wholeness Initiative at the North Carolina Council of Churches, said many faith communities are using their buildings and resources to offer harm reduction strategies. She noted August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.
"Another thing churches could get involved with is hosting an overdose awareness service, or somehow commemorating the fact that we've just had this overwhelming loss in our community due to overdose death," Brewington suggested.
Vincent added her organization will host an event led by faith leaders to commemorate overdose victims who died during the pandemic and call attention to an effort called "beyond naloxone," which aims to raise awareness of the fact that people need help long before they're in a situation that requires use of the medication that reverses opioid overdose.
"You have to die to receive naloxone as an intervention," Vincent asserted. "We have to do better than that. We have to think beyond intervention, where you actually have to die to receive the intervention."
In North Carolina, more than five people die of opioid overdose each day. Over the past two decades, more than 16,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to opioid overdose.
Disclosure: North Carolina Council of Churches contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Health Issues, Immigrant Issues, and Social Justice.