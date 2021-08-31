Tuesday, August 31, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 31, 2021
The last C-17 military cargo aircraft departed Hamid Karzai International Airport, ending a two-decade conflict; and Granite Staters hope to override their governor and keep pandemic unemployment benefits in place.

2021Talks - August 31, 2021
The U.S. military closes a 20-year chapter in Afghanistan, Republicans blast Biden for leaving Americans behind, and a new federal office aims to target climate health.

The Yonder Report - August 26, 2021
Some rural towns are keeping jobs and residents - what's their secret? The TransAmerica Bicycle route and other recreation helps. The California Farmworker Foundation is improving lives in the Central Valley, and a PA dairy farmer is now pro-vaccine. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MD Groups Hope Public Joins in New Redistricting Panel Meeting

Tuesday, August 31, 2021   

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- One of Maryland's two competing redistricting commissions is holding an observation meeting for the first time tonight, and advocates hope the public will participate.

Keisha Morris Desir, census and mass incarceration project manager for Common Cause-Maryland, said it is the first time the state has utilized two separate redistricting commissions, which may lead to a partisan struggle over maps.

A bipartisan group organized by Gov. Larry Hogan aims to add more Republicans to the process, which has been dominated by Democrats for years.

Desir explained the second group, created last month by two leading Maryland state Democrats, will outline its future meeting schedule tonight.

She stressed the importance of having residents speak about the problems of dividing communities into separate legislative districts.

"It's really important for communities to be able to define their own communities," Desir asserted. "And to say that this section of Maryland is ours, and we want to be kept whole, so that's really important to advocate for their issues."

The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission meeting will be held online from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Desir noted Maryland is one of just 10 states correcting for incarceration gerrymandering. Instead of counting incarcerated people as residing in the prison neighborhood, as the U.S. Census does, the state counts them as living in their original communities.

"Maryland has been, honestly, the gold standard in reallocation, and this year they have been able to reallocate something like 90% of incarcerated people back to their home communities," Desir pointed out.

She added the action makes the distribution of government money for services such as schools and hospitals more fair, since it is driven by where people normally live. The final numbers on Maryland's prison reallocation are due Thursday.


Resettlement agencies in Illinois helped 37 people from Afghanistan from July 2018 to 2019. In the coming weeks and months, 500 refugees are expected to come to Chicago. (vivalapenler/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Chicago Prepares to Welcome Hundreds of Afghan Refugees

CHICAGO -- In the coming weeks and months, more than 500 Afghans are expected to make their homes in Chicago, following the U.S. withdrawal from and …

Health and Wellness

SD Nurses: COVID Skepticism Eroding Trust from Patients

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota is confronting another COVID-19 case surge, and a statewide organization for nurses said the latest phase could take a …

Health and Wellness

Tennesseans Remember Those Lost to Opioid Overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennesseans paused to remember International Overdose Awareness Day today, as the state reported increased numbers of overdose …

Around 85% of more than 200 small business owners in New York feel that workplace retirement savings plans are too expensive to pay on their own, according to an AARP NY survey. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Push is On for Stronger NY Retirement Savings Program to Become Law

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A bill to bolster the New York Secure Choice Savings Program will reach Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk in the coming months. Proponents of …

Environment

PA Groups Call for Infrastructure Deal That Benefits Appalachia

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Three dozen Pennsylvania advocacy groups sent a letter last week to the state's congressional delegation, calling on them to …

New Hampshire is the 15th state where people who are unemployed have filed lawsuits urging their state agencies to re-engage with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. (Maridav/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Urge NH Agency to Pay Out Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

CONCORD, N.H. -- A court hearing this week will determine whether thousands of Granite Staters can access some federal unemployment benefits that Gov…

Health and Wellness

Guide Helps Kids of All Abilities Make Choices in Doctor's Office

MISSOULA, Mont. -- A doctor's office can be an intimidating place for children. A new guide from Montana can help kids of any ability advocate for …

Social Issues

Report: Universities Offer New Cures for Closing Virginia’s Racial Gaps

RICHMOND, Va. - In response to last year's protests against racial injustice across the country, a new report shows cities such as Richmond are …

 

