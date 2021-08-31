PA Groups Call for Infrastructure Deal That Benefits Appalachia

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Three dozen Pennsylvania advocacy groups sent a letter last week to the state's congressional delegation, calling on them to ensure the trillion-dollar infrastructure package includes investments that would benefit the Appalachia region.
The letter calls for expanding and electrifying public transportation, among many other climate-related solutions.
Vanessa Lynch, Pennsylvania field organizer for Moms Clean Air Force, said closing leaks from the state's several hundred thousand orphan wells could help decrease air and water pollution.
"When we talk about climate change and its impacts on local communities, everything from extreme-heat days to major flooding and landslide events, which are some of the most common things we see in Pennsylvania, plugging orphan wells is one of the best ways to decrease methane emissions," Lynch asserted.
Pennsylvania has a third of the nation's abandoned mine acreage. A proposed $4.7 billion in the infrastructure bill would go toward plugging and reclaiming orphan wells. This month, the Senate passed the legislation with large bipartisan support. The House has committed to vote by the end of September.
Bobby Hughes, executive director of the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, said a big issue among Appalachian communities is water contamination from abandoned mine drainage, which results in trace metals ending up in rivers and streams. The letter calls for funding for remediating abandoned mine lands, which Hughes supports.
"We consider treatment of water a public infrastructure-type project," Hughes explained. "And more of that needs to be out there for consideration so that companies or even municipalities could kind of get in on trying to create jobs and build the infrastructure that's needed to treat this water."
The letter also calls for targeted hiring programs for historically disadvantaged communities, along with bringing reliable internet access to rural areas and city neighborhoods.
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Environmental Protection Agency is now including data from a network of low-cost air sensors in North Carolina in its official air-quality mapping system.
More than five years ago CleanAIRE NC launched its Citizen Science AirKeeper Program to monitor air quality in Charlotte. Since then the group has expanded its network of monitors measuring invisible fine particulate matter known as PM 2.5 across the state.
Exposure to PM 2.5 is linked to asthma, heart and lung disease, and even dementia.
Maria Sharova, citizen science manager with CleanAIRE NC, said technology has made it possible for people to track their local air quality with low-cost sensors that can be placed near emissions sources.
"So we've expanded out past Charlotte," said Sharova. "And now our next direction is to do, we're calling them cluster networks, in other areas of the state where there are again these communities that are more impacted by air pollution than others."
She explained that the number of gas stations, industries, animal feeding operations and other permitted PM 2.5 facilities, as well as the number of schools and households with young children, will factor into where the additional sensors are placed.
According to the American Lung Association, more than 40% of Americans - more than 135 million people - are living in places with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution.
Sharova said about 75% of air monitors are located in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by social and environmental indicators such as socioeconomic status and proximity to highways, and tend to be predominantly Black and Brown communities.
"People living in those areas are more predisposed to health problems," said Sharova, "more predisposed to not having the funds to deal with the health problems, or make their homes safe."
University of North Carolina, Charlotte Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences Brian Magi said the low-cost sensor data can compliment the EPA's federally regulated - and more expensive - PM 2.5 monitors.
He said low-cost sensors can be placed in more regions and used as a tool to empower communities.
"It raises the possibility of a conversation with the industries that are building in the backyards of communities," said Magi, "for developing a relationship that goes beyond the paperwork of getting an emission permit from the EPA."
He noted this summer many residents in the Western U.S. ravaged by wildfires turned to low-cost sensors to measure air quality in their regions, many for the first time.
The EPA added data from more than seven thousand low-cost air sensors to the map to supplement its monitors. Magi explained the agency corrected the data from the low-cost sensors to make it more comparable to data from the regulated monitors.
MISSOULA, Mont. -- Montana conservationists are praising a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the Senate as key for addressing the changing climate.
The bill has been tied to a budget resolution in the House, which also passed this week.
Dr. Allison Young, a pediatrician and member of the Montana Conservation Fund, praised Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., for his work as a central figure in crafting the infrastructure bill.
As the effects from climate change grow, Young said there is a lot at stake.
"Having these pieces of the infrastructure bill focus on domestic clean energy, trying to look at shifting investment in jobs to affordable clean energy and things that are going to lead to a more sustainable future are so important to child health and the future of kids," Young asserted. "And I say that as a mom and a pediatrician."
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., was among the 30 senators who voted against the infrastructure measure, calling it a "tax and spend spree" from Democrats that will add to the federal deficit.
Young argued climate change is a threat to the Montana way of life, where public lands and outdoor recreation play an integral role in people's lives. After a summer that has been heavily impacted by wildfire smoke in Montana and across the West, she urged leaders to act quickly to address the threat.
"Our kids play outside! They always have. Their health depends on it," Young contended. "And as one facet of what we see in a changing climate, what we understand from the science, this summer was a glimpse; more extreme temperature and early smoke and poor air quality. It changes health."
The House Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has tied the $3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution passed this week in the House to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the Senate earlier this month. She vowed the House will vote on the infrastructure bill by Sep. 27.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Climate Alliance, a new coalition of 20 state and local organizations, hosts a virtual forum tonight to discuss the risks climate change poses to residents and the economy.
Perry Bryant, co-founder of the alliance, said the state should brace itself for more events like the unprecedented heavy rainfall that flooded rural communities this weekend in neighboring Tennessee, killing at least 20 people. He added West Virginia's mountainous terrain and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns make it vulnerable.
"The biggest threat to West Virginia from climate change will be heavier precipitation events leading to flooding, as we saw in Tennessee recently," Bryant asserted.
Bryant noted speakers from the National Wildlife Federation, the West Virginia NAACP, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Ohio River Valley Institute, and other groups will be part of tonight's conversation, which is free and open to the public.
Bryant added in 2018, West Virginia had among the highest levels of carbon emissions per capita in the nation from the fossil-fuel industry, and in 2019, was the nation's second-largest coal producer.
"I think it's really important for people just to be informed," Bryant urged. "Regardless of how they decide where they are on the solutions for climate change, they need to be informed, and they need to be engaged in the debate."
A recent United Nations report put the blame on climate change for the extreme weather events, in the U.S. and across the globe. The report's authors said without immediate action to reduce carbon emissions, the earth's average temperature will likely increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades. That's 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.