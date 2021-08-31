Push is On for Stronger NY Retirement Savings Program to Become Law

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A bill to bolster the New York Secure Choice Savings Program will reach Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk in the coming months.



Proponents of the measure said its approval will allow New Yorkers to save for retirement more easily. The legislation would apply to companies with at least 10 employees that don't already provide a workplace retirement savings option.



Through payroll deductions, workers could build up an individual retirement account through the state-facilitated program, at little or no cost to the company.



Bill Ferris, New York state legislative representative for AARP, said input they collected from more than 200 small businesses in the state without a savings program showed how the legislation will help companies and their employees.



"The number one and number two reasons why these small employers in New York did not offer a 401(k) or some other type of retirement savings plan, is because they felt it was too complicated and too expensive for them to do," Ferris reported.



Part of the bill includes automatic enrollment, which another AARP study found can lead to a 90% participation rate. The research also showed without an automatic opt-in, the rate of enrollment drops to 70%, and people of color, young employees, women and low-wage workers sign up less frequently.



Nearly four in five of the surveyed business owners in the state think the updated program should be made law. Ferris noted AARP New York and the bill's proponents hope the measure will empower workers to invest in their financial futures.



"This program clearly does that for New Yorkers, especially those who get up every day and go to work and don't have an opportunity to save for their retirement," Ferris asserted.



The governor has until Dec. 31 to review the expansion, as well as all other bills passed in the state Legislature this session. If signed into law, the measure could help more than two million workers in the private sector save for retirement.



WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wireless safety advocates are calling on the Biden administration to develop a policy on safer cell-phone technology in the wake of a new ruling in federal court.



On Friday, a panel of judges in the D.C. Circuit ordered the Federal Communications Commission to justify its 2019 decision to stick with 25-year-old safety rules for radiofrequency radiation from wireless devices and cell-phone towers.



The court ruled that the agency failed to properly consider the evidence on record before it upheld the standards. Devra Davis, PhD, is director of the Environmental Health Trust, one of the plaintiffs in the suit.



"The record was thousands of pages of peer-reviewed evidence in addition to testimony from individuals who reported on their personal harm to electromagnetic illness and sensitivity to radiation," said Davis, "which were completely ignored by the FCC. "



Advocates point to a $30 million 2018 study from the National Toxicology Program, which found that male rats exposed to RF radiation developed brain and heart tumors.



The court, however, agreed with the FCC and found that the study could not be extrapolated to humans. The court also took no position on the safety of RF radiation.



The wireless industry says its products are safe.



Joel Moskowitz, PhD and director of the Center for Family and Community Health at UC Berkeley, noted that 240 scientists have signed a petition, called the International EMF Scientist Appeal, that said government agencies have failed to impose sufficient guidelines to protect the general public, particularly children.



"Basically," said Moskowitz, "the science shows a whole host of harmful effects, ranging from increased cancer risk, genetic damage, structural and functional changes to the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, and neurological disorders."



The FCC now has to decide whether to comply or appeal. An FCC spokesperson, when asked about the court opinion, merely said the agency is reviewing the decision.







