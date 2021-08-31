Chicago Prepares to Welcome Hundreds of Afghan Refugees

CHICAGO -- In the coming weeks and months, more than 500 Afghans are expected to make their homes in Chicago, following the U.S. withdrawal from and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.



Resettlement agencies are working to support refugees entering Illinois with housing, employment, English classes, health care and more.



Sima Quraishi, executive director of the Muslim Women Resource Center in Chicago, fled Afghanistan when she was 10 years old after the Soviet invasion. She said the people who are fleeing now, like her and her family before, are in need of support and resources to get on their feet in a new place.



"Now is the time to stand with our Afghans," Quraishi urged. "It is our moral obligation to protect, defend and welcome them and their families. It is central to who I am; it is central to who we are as a nation."



More than a dozen Chicago aldermen on Monday signed a letter to President Joe Biden, to indicate Chicago is ready and willing to help bring Afghan allies out of danger and to a welcoming city.



In May, Biden said he plans to increase the refugee cap to 125,000 in the fiscal year starting in October, but some lawmakers are calling for more.



Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. from Chicago, is calling on the Biden administration to let in 200,000 refugees next year. She said her office has heard from hundreds of people trying to get their relatives safely out of Afghanistan, and she joins calls to give Afghan people Temporary Protected Status in the U.S.



"Afghans of all immigration status must be able to access affordable housing, food, health care and legal and governmental services," Schakowsky argued.



Advocacy groups and resettlement agencies are accepting volunteers and donations to help refugees with airport pickups, meal assistance, mentorship, tutoring and other services. They also urged concerned residents to contact the White House and their representatives in Congress to express support for helping as many Afghans as possible seek safety.



References: Letter Chicago City Council 08/30/2021

Refugee plan White House 05/03/2021

Temporary Protected Status U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services 08/18/2021



get more stories like this via email



FARGO, N.D. -- From smoky air to extreme drought, scientists say the visible effects of climate change are surfacing just about everywhere. In North Dakota, those who provide specific services say it's a threat to basic human needs.



Last week's report from the United Nations provided a grim outlook when it comes to climate devastation, including more frequent droughts.



Currently, 73% of North Dakota is in extreme drought, raising concerns about how crops will manage.



Becky Kopp Dunham, clinical social worker and co-owner of Together Counseling, provides affordable mental-health care for farmers across the region through telehealth. She said such services are already hard to come by in rural areas, and if producers cannot afford it, more could lose access.



"How do you get a farmer or rancher to come in who's being crippled financially and say, 'Spend more money to see me to talk about you being crippled financially?'" Kopp Dunham asked.



She pointed out, thankfully, her business has a special program that uses grants to help cover therapy costs, but she cautioned many farmers are reluctant to seek counseling to begin with, and some might never get the help they need if they're not aware.



Nutrition experts also warn that if climate change disrupts the food production system, healthier options could become more out of reach for marginalized people.



Karen Ehrens, a food and nutrition consultant and advocate based in Bismarck, said last year's supply-chain issues caused by the pandemic, which resulted in fewer options in grocery stores, could have served as a preview to future and more severe shortages linked to climate change.



"When there's less agricultural products produced, usually that means there's less of a supply and the price mostly likely will increase," Ehrens explained. "So then, those with the least resources to buy food are most impacted by higher food prices."



She contended it is important to ensure the region has a variety of thriving producers, so there will be enough locally grown food to withstand an extreme weather event.



Ehrens added the public can do its part by consuming food in moderation, so that it can be spread to those in need.



On a broader scale, the United Nations said climate change can affect a person's right to housing because extreme weather events can destroy homes in vulnerable areas.



References: Climate change report United Nations 08/09/2021

N.D. drought map National Drought Mitigation Center 08/12/2021



get more stories like this via email



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Tyson Foods is one of the largest poultry producers in the country, and a new report showed the Arkansas-based company's industry dominance has had some crushing effects on its contract farmers and plant workers.



The Union of Concerned Scientists' report detailed how Tyson, the third-largest employer in Arkansas, has a monopoly-like control over poultry processing.



Ricardo Salvador, director of the food and environment program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said Tyson's political power and its high market concentration have put many of its plant workers physically at risk due to high labor demands, especially during COVID-19.



"If we did not have the workers that perform the brutal, menial labor of agriculture, the entire system would collapse," Salvador asserted. "And they deserve to have the same wages, the same benefits, the same livelihood and workplace protections that the rest of us assume are our rights."



Poultry plant workers are exposed to many physical health threats on the job, including musculoskeletal disorders, dangerous chemicals, traumatic injuries from operating machinery, and more.



The pandemic exacerbated many of these health risks. According to the report, industry lobbyists for Tyson and others pressed to have then-President Donald Trump sign the executive order early on in the pandemic, which declared the plants essential to reopen.



Magaly Licolli, executive director of the worker-based nonprofit group Venceremos said the pandemic displayed the power that Tyson has over the state and how it hurts workers, many of whom are predominantly people of color.



"Many immigrants living in Arkansas that worked in this industry, many of them cannot work anywhere else, so it creates this cycle of poverty," Licolli contended. "They're seen as disposable, so eventually they will need to find resources to survive."



Salvador argued one solution would be to strengthen antitrust laws to better evaluate the country's agriculture supply chain. Licolli noted Venceremos is working on a petition they plan to deliver to Tyson leadership in the coming weeks, calling for increased wages.



References: Poultry industry report Union of Concerned Scientists 08/12/2021

Venceremos 2021



get more stories like this via email

