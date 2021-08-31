Groups Urge NH Agency to Pay Out Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

CONCORD, N.H. -- A court hearing this week will determine whether thousands of Granite Staters can access some federal unemployment benefits that Gov. Chris Sununu cut off early.
get more stories like this via email
Four people who were receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) prior to the June 19 cutoff are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed last week to reinstate the benefit.
Stephanie McKay, moderator of a Facebook groups called NH Unemployment During COVID-19, said if people were able to file back claims for the past three months since the cutoff, it would make a big difference, even though the program is ending at the federal level this week.
"The unemployed are being villainized," McKay contended. "They're being told you're lazy, you get a job. And I can assure you that the people that were relying on unemployment actually need it. They're struggling to keep up with just day-to-day expenses and looking for work and not finding it."
While New Hampshire was among the states that cut off benefits early in an effort to get people back into the workforce, studies so far have shown no increase in employment.
While the state cut off all the emergency federal benefits, this lawsuit is specifically regarding PUA.
McKay pointed out there is a lot of frustration for people who have not been able to find child care, or work that pays well enough to cover their expenses.
"It's hard for them to take a lower-paying job, or two or three lower-paying jobs, and still not be able to pay the bills," McKay explained. "[The] cost of living in New Hampshire is astronomical."
Mike Perez, attorney for the plaintiffs, said providing retroactive PUA payments would not cost the state anything; it is fully funded by the CARES Act, including administrative costs.
He noted what makes PUA unique is it was specifically created to help people struggling during the pandemic who otherwise wouldn't qualify for unemployment insurance.
"So these are people who are self-employed, gig workers, independent contractors, or people who started a job soon before the beginning of the shutdown, and then stopped working but hadn't been at the job long enough to qualify for typical unemployment insurance," Perez outlined.
He encouraged Granite Staters who were relying on PUA to keep an eye out for the decision, and be ready to file back claims. The suit follows similar cases in other states that cut off benefits early, some of which already have resulted in court orders telling the state to reinstate the program.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - This week marks the 25th anniversary of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the cash-assistance program commonly known as TANF, and a new report in Pennsylvania says changes are needed to improve its accessibility.
get more stories like this via email
The Meet The Need Coalition report surveyed current and former TANF recipients about the program and changes they'd like to see. Louise Hayes, supervising attorney at Community Legal Services, part of the coalition, said the people surveyed see the program as a crucial safety net, but added that current benefits aren't helping families rise out of poverty.
"The number one thing that people mentioned is that the grant amount has not increased since 1990," she said. "A family of three has received, in most counties in Pennsylvania, $403 a month to live on. Since 1990, there's been no change for the cost of living."
TANF is the only form of cash assistance for low-income families and pregnant people that allows them to buy diapers, personal hygiene products and other basic necessities.
Rochelle Jackson, founder and director of coalition-member Black Women's Policy Agenda, said it's critical to see the changes needed for TANF from a racial-justice perspective as well. In the Commonwealth, 53% of TANF recipients are Black. Jackson said she believes it's part of a history of systemic racism that's led to Black women, in particular, dealing with discriminatory hurdles that have made it harder to gain employment.
"Black women who wanted to work, and still want to work today, often are not able to work because people will not hire them because of the color of their skin, and their sex," she said. "So, if we are not dealing with all these different aspects of it, do we really want Black women to succeed, right? Are we really creating a program, and a process, that helps them build a pathway to self-sufficiency?"
The report also recommended increasing the asset limit that now disqualifies anyone in Pennsylvania from receiving TANF benefits if they have more than $1,000 in savings. Currently, 65,000 Pennsylvanians are TANF recipients.
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Expanded federal unemployment programs are set to expire early next month, and economic policy analysts said it will negatively affect nearly 86,000 Mainers facing financial uncertainty. Those enrolled in the state unemployment program will still be able to receive some benefits.
get more stories like this via email
James Myall, economic policy analyst at the Maine Center for Economic Policy, said the reason many folks are enrolled in the federal programs in the first place is because they've exhausted the state's rule of 26 weeks in a year.
"They've lost their jobs due to the pandemic, or had to quit because it's unsafe, or they don't have child care," Myall outlined. "You know, there are all these reasons why folks are out of work right now."
In addition to being more likely to receive unemployment, Myall added, often after recessions, women and people of color tend to find it hardest to get jobs again, sometimes because of child-care obligations that often fall on women, especially Black, brown and Indigenous women.
Myall pointed out with the Delta variant making its way through communities, the uncertainty of the pandemic is not yet over. He thinks rather than setting a date like Sep. 4, federal unemployment should go until the unemployment rate reaches a certain amount.
"There are still going to be people who will find it dangerous to work in certain jobs, people who might not be able to receive the vaccine, or people who have kids at home that can't get vaccinated," Myall explained. "There are still going to be restrictions on things like child care, public transportation."
He noted some states have cut federal benefits early in an effort to get more people back into the workforce, but argued in those states there been increased hardship, rather than boosted employment. He contended the idea of coercing people back to work is not working.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The number of Ohio residents living in poverty was trending down before the pandemic, but advocates in Ohio emphasized there is more work to be done to pull ahead of the national rate.
This year's State of Poverty in Ohio report from the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies displayed the tangible effects the pandemic had on Ohioans statewide.
It showed episodic poverty should have more attention. According to past research, 35% of Ohio households don't have enough liquid assets to safely live at the poverty level for three months if they were to lose their income.
Philip Cole, executive director of the association, said the COVID ripple effects such as unemployment have hit many residents hard.
"They lose a job, they fall victim to a recession, they get high medical expenses," Cole outlined. "And that has shown us again this great inequality between lower-income and higher-income families, and we are seeing, if we want to admit or not, this rapidly increasing two-class society, and we really need to work on that."
The report also looked at how access to health care, including Medicaid expansion, is key to improving public-health outcomes for Ohio residents. Among of Ohio households making less than 50,000 dollars per year, 39% said they delayed medical care because of the pandemic. Ohio's Medicaid expansion was reported to have saved more than 1,400 lives between 2014 and 2017.
With the report, the association will soon be rolling out a new wellbeing dashboard, which will document a county-by-county breakdown of poverty in the state based on factors such as unemployment and four-year graduation rates.
The lowest-ranking counties in the state include Ashtabula County, which borders Pennsylvania and Canada, and rural Noble County in the southeast portion of the state.
Cole pointed out looking at how socioeconomic factors play out in disadvantaged counties could be helpful in guiding policy changes.
"If your four-year high school graduation rate is on par with the rest of the state, say, but if your unemployment rate is really high, those kids are probably going to be leaving the county in order to find a job," Cole observed. "So we've got to come up with ways to create more opportunities."
Cole added some ways to alleviate poverty and spur economic growth include relieving student debt and making certification programs such as cosmetology more affordable and accessible.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies contributes to our fund for reporting on Housing/Homelessness, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.