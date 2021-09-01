Wednesday, September 1, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 1, 2021
Texans 21 and older can carry handguns without a license or training starting today; and concerns as kids head back to school.

2021Talks - September 1, 2021
Texas passes a divisive election reform bill; Biden defends his Afghanistan deadline amid calls for his ouster; and big bucks flow into California to stop a Newsom recall.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out whos getting a fair shake in the digital divide on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabamas Black Belt is embracing ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and Covid-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Pandemic Aid Available for Former Foster Youth in WA

Wednesday, September 1, 2021   

SEATTLE - Foster care alumni in Washington state have one month left to apply for pandemic aid.

As part of a large relief package in Congress last year, Washington is distributing $1.65 million to people who were dependents of the state or tribal foster-care programs after their 15th birthday. They now must be between ages 23 and 26.

Dawn Rains, chief policy and strategy officer at Treehouse, an organization helping the state's Department of Children, Youth, and Families distribute funds, said recipients will receive $1,000 at a crucial time.

"We know that many of them struggle in the transition to adulthood," she said. "They don't have the same kinds of safety nets of families to help with their transition, either through the education, post-high school education, or into the world of employment."

Rains noted that folks are eligible even if they weren't in foster care in Washington state. She said they've reached about 400 people so far of the 2,800 known to be eligible in the state. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

Rains said there's a lot of flexibility for how the $1,000 can be used, adding what a difference this amount of money can make.

"We're so hopeful that this is going to help people stay housed, to get food that they need, to maintain going to school, if that is their path," she said.

Rains said she sees it as a critical investment for people who have been in foster care.

"They are the young people for whom the state became parent," she said, "and we have a special responsibility to help make sure that they make a successful transition to young adulthood - both for them personally and for all of us."


More than 111,000 people were served by Ohio's domestic-violence programs in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Ohio Boosts Funding for Domestic-Violence Survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More money soon will be available to help survivors of domestic abuse in Ohio. State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic-…

Health and Wellness

Poll: Expense Tops Coloradans' Health-Care Concerns

DENVER - Coloradans increasingly are concerned about rising health-care costs, according to a new poll. It found many Colorado families are …

Social Issues

Without Mask, Vaccine Mandates, Moms Choose Between Jobs, Kids’ Health

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Magazine. Broadcast version by Lily Bohlke for California News Service. Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

In a recent poll, Arizona voters said while they want some changes made to parts of the health-care system, they don't want to scrap it and start over. (Valerie Luzina/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Arizonans Tell Pollsters They Want Health-Care Costs Reduced

TUCSON, Ariz. - As the COVID-19 pandemic surges yet again, new research finds Arizonans are concerned about both the cost and the quality of their …

Social Issues

Mask Mandate Coming for All PA K-12 Schools, Child-Care Centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Face masks will be mandatory at all public and private K-through-12 schools in Pennsylvania, starting next week. Gov. Tom Wolf …

During a special hunt in February, Wisconsin hunters killed 218 wolves, well above the state's quota of 119. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

WI Faces Lawsuit Over Wolf-Hunt Program

MADISON, Wis. - Animal protection groups hope to overturn Wisconsin's controversial law allowing wolf hunts. A newly filed lawsuit follows months of …

Social Issues

South Dakota Grapples with Teacher Shortage

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - Students across South Dakota are getting settled into the new school year, even as some districts still are trying to fill a …

Health and Wellness

COVID Stress Prompts Reminders of Welcoming Classroom Environment

ST. PAUL, Minn. - School districts across Minnesota have either started the new academic year, or will soon. As they welcome students back despite …

 

