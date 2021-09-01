Pandemic Aid Available for Former Foster Youth in WA

SEATTLE - Foster care alumni in Washington state have one month left to apply for pandemic aid.



As part of a large relief package in Congress last year, Washington is distributing $1.65 million to people who were dependents of the state or tribal foster-care programs after their 15th birthday. They now must be between ages 23 and 26.



Dawn Rains, chief policy and strategy officer at Treehouse, an organization helping the state's Department of Children, Youth, and Families distribute funds, said recipients will receive $1,000 at a crucial time.



"We know that many of them struggle in the transition to adulthood," she said. "They don't have the same kinds of safety nets of families to help with their transition, either through the education, post-high school education, or into the world of employment."



Rains noted that folks are eligible even if they weren't in foster care in Washington state. She said they've reached about 400 people so far of the 2,800 known to be eligible in the state. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.



Rains said there's a lot of flexibility for how the $1,000 can be used, adding what a difference this amount of money can make.



"We're so hopeful that this is going to help people stay housed, to get food that they need, to maintain going to school, if that is their path," she said.



Rains said she sees it as a critical investment for people who have been in foster care.



"They are the young people for whom the state became parent," she said, "and we have a special responsibility to help make sure that they make a successful transition to young adulthood - both for them personally and for all of us."



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Many New Mexicans seeking pandemic relief face an uphill battle due to language barriers, according to a new report. In addition to Latinos, language roadblocks apply to the state's Asian, Pacific Islander and African immigrants and refugees.



The report, entitled "Eligible but Excluded," was compiled by New Mexico's Voices for Children.



Derek Lin, research and policy analyst at New Mexico Voices for Children, said some federal relief programs have been administered by the state to offset harmful consequences of the pandemic, but they are not reaching all those who could benefit.



"Many immigrants and refugees, because they speak languages other than English at home, have been unable to access a lot of these programs that they are eligible for," Lin explained.



Lin said the new report is a follow-up to another, "Essential but Excluded," released last May. It focused on Latin American immigrants who had been left out of the federal stimulus payments. Conclusions in the report are drawn from in-person surveys and interviews, with assistance from three immigrant- and refugee-serving organizations.



Despite a requirement state agencies receiving federal funds provide meaningful language access when a population totals at least 1,000, Lin pointed out many are not doing so, and have not produced the required plans to make it happen.



"People who may speak Swahili or Vietnamese, many of these languages that we have across our country that aren't necessarily supported in all of our government agencies," Lin outlined.



Lin noted Voices for Children is preparing legislation for the 2022 session to address better language access.



Disclosure: New Mexico Voices for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hospitals in Indiana are seeing an increase in children being admitted with complications due to the coronavirus, which they say is a combination of the Delta variant and kids going back to school.



Doctors are voicing concerns some parents continue to oppose mask mandates at school board and school start meetings.



Dr. Emily Scott, president of the Indiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, emphasized masks and COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective. She believes both are needed to protect Hoosier kids.



"Just like kids know that they have to put on a seatbelt to get in the car and drive safely, or they know they have to put on their helmet to ride their bike, kids are doing quite well with masking in schools," Scott observed. "And they are very safe for kids to wear, all day long, in school."



Scott added for kids under 12, who are not yet approved to receive the vaccine, masking, social distancing and testing are key. She added it is also important the adults in their lives are vaccinated if they are able to receive it. Gov. Eric Holcomb expressed his support for schools that choose to require masks.



Scott pointed to a study from Georgia that found schools with universal masking have seen 37% fewer positive COVID-19 cases.



"Some kids are requiring to be in the hospital," Scott stressed. "There's kids in the ICU with COVID. And so, we really want to take this seriously. Masking in schools is just a really simple and easy step that we can do that will be effective."



Dr. Samir Ginde, president of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians, also urged people to be diligent about where they get their COVID information, and recommended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He noted a lot of misinformation has spread about the safety of masks as well as the vaccines.



"They're difficult to decipher, 'What's real? What's myth? What's fact?'" Ginde remarked. "And I would ask that everybody try to use legitimate websites to get the information."



