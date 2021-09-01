Wednesday, September 1, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 1, 2021
Play

Texans 21 and older can carry handguns without a license or training starting today; and concerns as kids head back to school.

2021Talks - September 1, 2021
Play

Texas passes a divisive election reform bill; Biden defends his Afghanistan deadline amid calls for his ouster; and big bucks flow into California to stop a Newsom recall.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out whos getting a fair shake in the digital divide on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabamas Black Belt is embracing ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and Covid-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Poll: MI Voters Want Policymakers to Make Saving for Retirement Easier

Play

Wednesday, September 1, 2021   

LANSING, Mich. - More than 80% of Michigan voters age 25 to 64 think the state should make it easier for workers to save for retirement, according to a new poll from A-A-R-P Michigan. Two in three respondents support a "Work and Save" approach, a public-private payroll-deduction retirement program as an option for folks who don't have retirement-savings plans through an employer.

Mark Hornbeck, AARP MIchigan director of communications, said his group is asking policymakers to consider using American Rescue Plan funds to cover the one-time startup costs for a long-term retirement plan.

"Retirement is a different animal in 2021 than it has been in the past," he said. "People's savings, employment, a whole array of financial areas were affected by the pandemic."

Hornbeck noted that many employers have replaced pensions with 401(k) accounts, which are more susceptible to the ebbs and flows of the market. He said as people live longer, many worry about stretching their savings. He added that support for making saving for retirement easier crosses party lines, with more than 90% of Democrats, more than 70% of Republicans and more than 80% of Independents.

Half of the Michigan respondents said they are "behind" in their savings goals. An overwhelming majority said they know they need to start saving, but Hornbeck said current living expenses - and for many, health-care costs - get in the way.

"Certainly, Social Security helps - and you'll never find an organization more supportive of Social Security than AARP," he said, "but in order to live in the way that people are used to living, they're going to need some additional savings to to augment the Social Security."

Nationwide, he said, the average retirement savings for most people is only about $2,500, and those close to retirement age have about $14,000 saved. But he said that just doesn't cut it. More than 40% of the poll respondents said they worry they won't be able to cover health-care costs in their retirement years.

Disclosure: AARP Michigan contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
More than 111,000 people were served by Ohio's domestic-violence programs in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Ohio Boosts Funding for Domestic-Violence Survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More money soon will be available to help survivors of domestic abuse in Ohio. State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic-…

Health and Wellness

Poll: Expense Tops Coloradans' Health-Care Concerns

DENVER - Coloradans increasingly are concerned about rising health-care costs, according to a new poll. It found many Colorado families are …

Social Issues

Without Mask, Vaccine Mandates, Moms Choose Between Jobs, Kids’ Health

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Magazine. Broadcast version by Lily Bohlke for California News Service. Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

In a recent poll, Arizona voters said while they want some changes made to parts of the health-care system, they don't want to scrap it and start over. (Valerie Luzina/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Arizonans Tell Pollsters They Want Health-Care Costs Reduced

TUCSON, Ariz. - As the COVID-19 pandemic surges yet again, new research finds Arizonans are concerned about both the cost and the quality of their …

Social Issues

Mask Mandate Coming for All PA K-12 Schools, Child-Care Centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Face masks will be mandatory at all public and private K-through-12 schools in Pennsylvania, starting next week. Gov. Tom Wolf …

During a special hunt in February, Wisconsin hunters killed 218 wolves, well above the state's quota of 119. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

WI Faces Lawsuit Over Wolf-Hunt Program

MADISON, Wis. - Animal protection groups hope to overturn Wisconsin's controversial law allowing wolf hunts. A newly filed lawsuit follows months of …

Social Issues

South Dakota Grapples with Teacher Shortage

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. - Students across South Dakota are getting settled into the new school year, even as some districts still are trying to fill a …

Health and Wellness

COVID Stress Prompts Reminders of Welcoming Classroom Environment

ST. PAUL, Minn. - School districts across Minnesota have either started the new academic year, or will soon. As they welcome students back despite …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021