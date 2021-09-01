Poll: MI Voters Want Policymakers to Make Saving for Retirement Easier

LANSING, Mich. - More than 80% of Michigan voters age 25 to 64 think the state should make it easier for workers to save for retirement, according to a new poll from A-A-R-P Michigan. Two in three respondents support a "Work and Save" approach, a public-private payroll-deduction retirement program as an option for folks who don't have retirement-savings plans through an employer.



Mark Hornbeck, AARP MIchigan director of communications, said his group is asking policymakers to consider using American Rescue Plan funds to cover the one-time startup costs for a long-term retirement plan.



"Retirement is a different animal in 2021 than it has been in the past," he said. "People's savings, employment, a whole array of financial areas were affected by the pandemic."



Hornbeck noted that many employers have replaced pensions with 401(k) accounts, which are more susceptible to the ebbs and flows of the market. He said as people live longer, many worry about stretching their savings. He added that support for making saving for retirement easier crosses party lines, with more than 90% of Democrats, more than 70% of Republicans and more than 80% of Independents.



Half of the Michigan respondents said they are "behind" in their savings goals. An overwhelming majority said they know they need to start saving, but Hornbeck said current living expenses - and for many, health-care costs - get in the way.



"Certainly, Social Security helps - and you'll never find an organization more supportive of Social Security than AARP," he said, "but in order to live in the way that people are used to living, they're going to need some additional savings to to augment the Social Security."



Nationwide, he said, the average retirement savings for most people is only about $2,500, and those close to retirement age have about $14,000 saved. But he said that just doesn't cut it. More than 40% of the poll respondents said they worry they won't be able to cover health-care costs in their retirement years.



Disclosure: AARP Michigan contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Saving for Retirement: Michigan Retirement Security Survey Findings AARP Michigan 8/31/2021



get more stories like this via email



SEATTLE - Washington state has established a long-term care fund for working people, but advocates of the program are concerned about predatory practices from the private insurance industry.



Starting in 2022, Washington workers will pay 58 cents for every $100 they make to the "WA Cares Fund," which will give people access to $36,500 in long-term care benefits when they retire.



Ben Veghte, director of WA Cares Fund for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, said the insurance industry has attacked the program. But he noted people stop paying into the WA Cares Fund when they retire.



"Most Washingtonians can't afford private long-term care insurance while they're working, much less in retirement on a fixed income," said Veghte. "If you buy private long-term care insurance, you have to pay those premiums until the day you die or need care - so into your 80s or beyond."



The window for people who have a qualifying policy and want to apply for an exemption from the WA Cares Fund starts on October 1 and lasts through the end of 2022.



Opponents of the program say it doesn't offer enough coverage. Veghte noted that people who become exempt opt out of the program for life.



State Sen. Annette Cleveland - D-Vancouver - is chair of the Senate Health and Long Term Care Committee. She said there are drawbacks to private insurance.



Rates can be higher for women and people with pre-existing conditions, fluctuate from year to year, and are much higher than the annual amount people pay into the WA Cares Fund.



She also said she has a personal story about mismanagement of her long-term care plan. Three years ago, she got a call falsely saying she'd stopped paying.



"I was in the middle of a legislative session," said Cleveland. "There was nothing more I could do, but as a result my policy was canceled. All of those years of premiums that I paid were lost."



Cleveland said other Washingtonians have filed similar complaints with the state and that was part of the impetus for starting the WA Cares Fund.



Veghte said the program is flexible, meaning it could be used to pay for care from family members such as children if someone wants to get care from their home.



"It's a favor that you're going to not only do for yourself but do for your spouse and your children," said Veghte. "So I would encourage all of us to think about our futures, think about being prepared for when we're older and what we might need."







References: WA Cares Fund website the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services 2021



get more stories like this via email



CONCORD, N.H. - More than 48 million people nationwide become unpaid caregivers for an adult family member or friend each year, and new survey data says on average, they spend more than $7,000 a year to provide that care. A bill before Congress would provide eligible caregivers with a tax credit of up to $5,000 to offset those expenses.



Todd Fahey, state director of AARP New Hampshire, said the Granite State is home to roughly 177,000 family caregivers.



"They are the backbone of the long-term care system," he said. "They're the ones who do all this work without compensation, usually without any recognition from anybody, other than the one they're caring for."



Fahey recommended that caregivers record their expenses as they're incurred, talk with their loved one about their wishes for care, and make a money management plan. About half of caregivers surveyed by AARP said they spend their own money on household expenses, and 30% pitch in to pay rent or mortgage payments for the person they're assisting.



Caregivers in what's known as the "Boomer" and "Silent" generations spend the most raw dollars, as the study found many are caring for people with dementia. But Fahey added that it's "Millennial" and "Gen-Z" caregivers who spend the greatest share of their annual income on care-related expenses.



"People first starting off in their careers and just sort of getting themselves financially stable," he said. "It hits them harder."



About a third of respondents said they've had to change their own work schedules, or take time off. Retired Granite Stater Roger Desrosiers was a caregiver to his father for 17 years. He said he believes that in addition to a tax credit, caregivers need services such as day programs for seniors and paid family and medical leave.



"Around the time that he had his heart attack," he said, "it would have been very helpful to be able to take the time off work then, and be home with him - and to be able to monitor his health over those initial days and weeks."



Desrosiers said that when his father first came to stay with him and his wife, his father was largely independent. But over time, after suffering a heart attack - and later, dementia - the level of care increased.





Disclosure: AARP New Hampshire contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: S.1670 - Credit for Caring Act of 2021 Senate Finance Committee 5/18/2021

Caregiving out-of-pocket costs study AARP 6/2021



get more stories like this via email

