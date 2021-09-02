Thursday, September 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - September 2, 2021
Play

Increased economic activity and job growth are among the arguments for raising the minimum wage; we get perspective from Ohio. Plus, the Supreme Court breaks its silence on the Texas abortion ban.

2021Talks - September 2, 2021
Play

Uncertainty reigns following U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; Texas bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy; and a federal judge greenlights a controversial opioid bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out whos getting a fair shake in the digital divide on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabamas Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Cultural Resources    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

"1619 Project" Creator Establishes Freedom School in IA

Play

Thursday, September 2, 2021   

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Disadvantaged students in one of Iowa's largest cities will get the chance to build reading skills through a more robust telling of Black American history.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer prize-winning reporter, received acclaim for her initiative with The New York Times called the 1619 Project. The 2019 essay was inspired by the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans sold into English colonies.

A separate effort called 1619 Freedom School is now coming to Hannah-Jones' hometown of Waterloo.

She said the free after-school program is a way to give back to the community, especially for students who haven't been given opportunities to thrive.

"I think this intervention is necessary because we can just look at the test scores of Black students, particularly low-income Black students in Waterloo, as compared to white students, and see there's a failure happening somewhere," Hannah-Jones contended.

State data showed the graduation rate for Black high school students in Waterloo is 76%, below the statewide average of 91%.

Freedom School does not use government funding and combines local educators with community leaders in identifying younger, marginalized students for the program. It follows Iowa's adoption of a law that bans curriculum deemed controversial, such as Critical Race Theory, even though many observers note that theory isn't taught in most K-12 schools.

Hannah-Jones pointed out there is a lot of intentional misinformation surrounding the debate over Critical Race Theory and the pushback against expanding the teaching of Black history. She stressed her initiative has nothing to do with race theory found in college classrooms. She's focused on inspiring younger Black students.

"The research actually is pretty clear on this, that Black students who are exposed to Black history do better academically," Hannah-Jones explained.

She added while they aim to reach Black students who are struggling with reading, the program is available to all students. There are no current plans for Freedom Schools elsewhere in Iowa, but Hannah-Jones stated she hopes leaders in other communities replicate the program.


get more stories like this via email
Cognitive behavioral therapy can help identify and overcome cognitive distortions and replace them with new, more helpful thoughts. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Tips to Avoid Common “Thinking Traps” While Adjusting to College Life

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As young adults across Nebraska leave home for college, psychologists are offering tips to avoid falling into common "thinking …

Social Issues

What Would Raising Minimum Wage Mean for Small Businesses in Ohio?

By Kennedi CombsBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. Ohio's minimum wage is …

Environment

Report: Migration Key to Conserving Big Game in Bridger-Teton Forest

JACKSON, Wyo. -- A report published today focuses on data-driven efforts to conserve big-game migration in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest…

A report from the Urban Institute looked at the successes and challenges of four rural apprenticeship programs in Maine, Arizona, Mississippi and Missouri. (Kampan/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Rural Apprenticeships Help Keep Young People in Home Communities

FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Rural communities in Maine are shrinking, as young people move to cities for work opportunities, but a new report found expanding …

Social Issues

Program Aims to Build Pipelines to Executive Positions for Women, Minorities

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new partnership in Central Indiana is aiming to build pipelines to the executive suite for women and ethnic minorities. Business …

The Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition sent Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau water from the Straits of Mackinac, a symbolic reminder of their shared responsibility to safeguard the Great Lakes.(Oil and Water Don't Mix)

Environment

Water Activists in MI Urge Canada to Stop Supporting Line 5

DETROIT -- Water activists are calling on Canadian officials to back Michigan's efforts to close the Line 5 dual pipelines, which have spilled more …

Health and Wellness

Ohio Boosts Funding for Domestic-Violence Survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More money soon will be available to help survivors of domestic abuse in Ohio. State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic-…

Health and Wellness

Poll: Expense Tops Coloradans' Health-Care Concerns

DENVER - Coloradans increasingly are concerned about rising health-care costs, according to a new poll. It found many Colorado families are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021