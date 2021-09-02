"1619 Project" Creator Establishes Freedom School in IA

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Disadvantaged students in one of Iowa's largest cities will get the chance to build reading skills through a more robust telling of Black American history.



Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer prize-winning reporter, received acclaim for her initiative with The New York Times called the 1619 Project. The 2019 essay was inspired by the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans sold into English colonies.



A separate effort called 1619 Freedom School is now coming to Hannah-Jones' hometown of Waterloo.



She said the free after-school program is a way to give back to the community, especially for students who haven't been given opportunities to thrive.



"I think this intervention is necessary because we can just look at the test scores of Black students, particularly low-income Black students in Waterloo, as compared to white students, and see there's a failure happening somewhere," Hannah-Jones contended.



State data showed the graduation rate for Black high school students in Waterloo is 76%, below the statewide average of 91%.



Freedom School does not use government funding and combines local educators with community leaders in identifying younger, marginalized students for the program. It follows Iowa's adoption of a law that bans curriculum deemed controversial, such as Critical Race Theory, even though many observers note that theory isn't taught in most K-12 schools.



Hannah-Jones pointed out there is a lot of intentional misinformation surrounding the debate over Critical Race Theory and the pushback against expanding the teaching of Black history. She stressed her initiative has nothing to do with race theory found in college classrooms. She's focused on inspiring younger Black students.



"The research actually is pretty clear on this, that Black students who are exposed to Black history do better academically," Hannah-Jones explained.



She added while they aim to reach Black students who are struggling with reading, the program is available to all students. There are no current plans for Freedom Schools elsewhere in Iowa, but Hannah-Jones stated she hopes leaders in other communities replicate the program.



References: 1619 Project 2019

1619 Freedom School 2021

School performance profiles Iowa Department of Education 2021



get more stories like this via email



ST. PAUL, Minn. - Over the weekend, local celebrations were held in honor of Minnesota's Suni Lee, who brought home a trio of gymnastics medals from the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Hmong leaders also see her accomplishments as a major cultural victory.



The City of St. Paul is bursting with pride after one of its own made history at the Summer Games.



The 18 year-old Lee became the first Asian American woman to win gold in the Olympics' all-around competition. She captured silver and bronze medals as well.



Bo Thao-Urabe, executive director of the Coalition of Asian-American Leaders - who, like Lee, is of Hmong descent - said this is a "big deal" for their people.



"We often talk about our Hmong community," said Thao-Urabe. "And I feel like it's often about tragedies or about needs, but this moment is really a moment of celebration."



She said despite their contributions, Hmong people can feel invisible - and oftentimes are lumped in with other Asian origin groups in America.



Lee's triumph comes at a time of growing anti-Asian American violence, as well as hardships from the pandemic. Minnesota is home to the second-largest Hmong population in the U.S.



Because Lee has expressed proud feelings about her heritage, local leaders say other Hmong children might feel they can achieve individual success. State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her - DFL-St. Paul - has two daughters, whom she said can now feel "seen," like all other Hmong residents in the area.



"For us, to say like a Hmong woman stood on a stage," said Her, "an Asian American woman stood on a stage and said, 'We are not invisible, and we are here, and you will see us.' That was really powerful. "



Lee's family has also captured the spotlight given the strong support she has received from her father, who is paralyzed.



The local leaders say her father's recognition is vital, but Lee's mother also should receive attention for her contributions.



They hope Lee's success elevates women and girls in what has been described as a Hmong culture that favors males.







References: Sunisa Lee profile USA Gymnastics 2021

Hmong Population in the U.S. by state Hmong American Center 2021



get more stories like this via email



BUFFALO, Wyo. -- The doors of five historic community halls across Johnson and Sheridan counties were opened this past weekend for 15 people curious to see where previous generations of ranchers and farmers came together from miles around for picnics, quilting circles and dancing until dawn.



Courtney Caplan, board president of Kearney Community Hall, who led restoration efforts for the building 15 miles north of Buffalo, said events dating back to the 1920s gave families a chance to chat and catch up, share meals, raise a little hell, and do some courting.



"Without someplace to gather, you don't know who your neighbors are, you do become more suspicious of the next guy," Caplan explained. "Community halls bring people together. You come to enjoy the music, you're not there to squabble."



In addition to Kearney, the Unbarred Community Hall Tour, organized by the Alliance for Historic Wyoming, included spaces in Banner, Big Horn, Dayton and Story.



Caplan believes halls can continue to be a great place to get to know your neighbors, and help communities rebound after a year of COVID public-health restrictions. She and her team of volunteers are now hosting dances, pie auctions, potluck dinners and more.



Tour participants also got to see the parking lots outside halls, where Caplan pointed out women historically tolerated whiskey consumption during music breaks. She added most events put food front and center, and many halls were organized and operated by women's clubs.



"The women ran the halls, that's just what they did," Caplan remarked. "And they were movers and shakers; the social center was centered around the women and their events. If there was a pie auction, women made the pies."



A number of halls in Wyoming were built in the 1930s with Works Progress Administration infrastructure funding under the Roosevelt administration. Most halls these days rely on volunteers from the surrounding area to keep doors open. Caplan noted she could not recall an occasion when anyone turned down an opportunity to lend a hand.



"People seem to be happy to volunteer," Caplan emphasized. "And when they do volunteer, they go, 'Wow, you guys, this is cool.' This is going to be a great space, and I can hardly wait to use it for my grandma's birthday party or whatever they want to do."



References: Kearney Community Hall 2021



get more stories like this via email

