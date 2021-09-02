Thursday, September 2, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - UPDATE - September 2, 2021
Increased economic activity and job growth are among the arguments for raising the minimum wage; we get perspective from Ohio. Plus, the Supreme Court breaks its silence on the Texas abortion ban.

2021Talks - September 2, 2021
Uncertainty reigns following U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; Texas bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy; and a federal judge greenlights a controversial opioid bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out whos getting a fair shake in the digital divide on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabamas Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
Report: Migration Key to Conserving Big Game in Bridger-Teton Forest

Thursday, September 2, 2021   

JACKSON, Wyo. -- A report published today focuses on data-driven efforts to conserve big-game migration in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Sportsmen organizations hope the findings can help guide decision-making as the U.S. Forest Service prepares to revise its 31-year-old management plan.

Bridger-Teton's 3.4 million acres of public land play an important role in seasonal migration for species such as elk, mule deer, moose, bighorn sheep and more.

Joy Bannon, field and policy director for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, said GPS technology has made it easier to track animal migration patterns and make suggestions on improvements to habitat conservation.

"Is there a fence, for example, that isn't wildlife-friendly, that we can make wildlife-friendly?" Bannon proposed. "Timber harvesting is utilized as a benefit and certain breaks for these animals as well. There's a lot of interesting pieces to this assessment that will help not only the users of the land but also the land managers putting that management onto the ground."

Bridger-Teton, located in northwestern Wyoming, is part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the biggest, intact ecosystem in the lower 48 states. The Forest Service recently announced the management plan revision process will start in Fiscal Year 2023.

Another solution proposed in the report includes creating timing restrictions for vehicles to avoid disturbing migrating wildlife.

Nick Dobric, Wyoming field manager for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, said migration is key to sustaining wildlife abundance, particularly for finding food along their route.

"If a species is able to migrate, they're able to take advantage of those different habitats in the summer, and the winter, and in those transitional times in the fall and the spring," Dobric explained. "Science has shown that if a herd migrates, it's going to have more numbers than one that does not and, generally, it's going to do better overall."

The report also suggested some prescribed burning could be helpful with enhancing forage production, along with concentrating recreational activities during migration periods.


Cognitive behavioral therapy can help identify and overcome cognitive distortions and replace them with new, more helpful thoughts. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Tips to Avoid Common “Thinking Traps” While Adjusting to College Life

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As young adults across Nebraska leave home for college, psychologists are offering tips to avoid falling into common "thinking …

Social Issues

What Would Raising Minimum Wage Mean for Small Businesses in Ohio?

By Kennedi CombsBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. Ohio's minimum wage is …

Social Issues

"1619 Project" Creator Establishes Freedom School in IA

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Disadvantaged students in one of Iowa's largest cities will get the chance to build reading skills through a more robust telling of …

A report from the Urban Institute looked at the successes and challenges of four rural apprenticeship programs in Maine, Arizona, Mississippi and Missouri. (Kampan/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Rural Apprenticeships Help Keep Young People in Home Communities

FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Rural communities in Maine are shrinking, as young people move to cities for work opportunities, but a new report found expanding …

Social Issues

Program Aims to Build Pipelines to Executive Positions for Women, Minorities

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new partnership in Central Indiana is aiming to build pipelines to the executive suite for women and ethnic minorities. Business …

The Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition sent Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau water from the Straits of Mackinac, a symbolic reminder of their shared responsibility to safeguard the Great Lakes.(Oil and Water Don't Mix)

Environment

Water Activists in MI Urge Canada to Stop Supporting Line 5

DETROIT -- Water activists are calling on Canadian officials to back Michigan's efforts to close the Line 5 dual pipelines, which have spilled more …

Health and Wellness

Ohio Boosts Funding for Domestic-Violence Survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More money soon will be available to help survivors of domestic abuse in Ohio. State lawmakers earmarked $7.5 million for domestic-…

Health and Wellness

Poll: Expense Tops Coloradans' Health-Care Concerns

DENVER - Coloradans increasingly are concerned about rising health-care costs, according to a new poll. It found many Colorado families are …

 

