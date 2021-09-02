Report: Migration Key to Conserving Big Game in Bridger-Teton Forest

JACKSON, Wyo. -- A report published today focuses on data-driven efforts to conserve big-game migration in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.



Sportsmen organizations hope the findings can help guide decision-making as the U.S. Forest Service prepares to revise its 31-year-old management plan.



Bridger-Teton's 3.4 million acres of public land play an important role in seasonal migration for species such as elk, mule deer, moose, bighorn sheep and more.



Joy Bannon, field and policy director for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, said GPS technology has made it easier to track animal migration patterns and make suggestions on improvements to habitat conservation.



"Is there a fence, for example, that isn't wildlife-friendly, that we can make wildlife-friendly?" Bannon proposed. "Timber harvesting is utilized as a benefit and certain breaks for these animals as well. There's a lot of interesting pieces to this assessment that will help not only the users of the land but also the land managers putting that management onto the ground."



Bridger-Teton, located in northwestern Wyoming, is part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the biggest, intact ecosystem in the lower 48 states. The Forest Service recently announced the management plan revision process will start in Fiscal Year 2023.



Another solution proposed in the report includes creating timing restrictions for vehicles to avoid disturbing migrating wildlife.



Nick Dobric, Wyoming field manager for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, said migration is key to sustaining wildlife abundance, particularly for finding food along their route.



"If a species is able to migrate, they're able to take advantage of those different habitats in the summer, and the winter, and in those transitional times in the fall and the spring," Dobric explained. "Science has shown that if a herd migrates, it's going to have more numbers than one that does not and, generally, it's going to do better overall."



The report also suggested some prescribed burning could be helpful with enhancing forage production, along with concentrating recreational activities during migration periods.



References: Migration report Pew Charitable Trust July 2021

Bridger-Teton National Forest U.S. Forest Service 2021



get more stories like this via email



PORTLAND, Ore. -- A new report identifies some of the most ecologically important rivers in Oregon.



Conservation Science Partners looked at 54,000 miles of unprotected rivers and streams in Oregon, highlighting watersheds with outstanding water quality, recreational value and that support rare or at-risk species.



More than 5,700 river miles were in the range of at least 30 aquatic Species of Greatest Conservation Need.



Caitlin Littlefield, lead scientist for Conservation Science Partners, said many rivers are under threat as the climate warms and a growing population places more demands on fresh water sources.



"Despite that importance and those threats, though, there are very few rivers and streams that are currently protected from those increasing threats," Littlefield explained. "And so, this report strives to identify the 'best of the best river' segments and key places to conserve across Oregon."



The report, commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts, analyzes rivers for their potential for state Outstanding National Resource Water or state Wild and Scenic River designation. Only about 2% of Oregon rivers have the highest federal protections as Wild and Scenic Rivers.



Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., introduced the River Democracy Act earlier this year, which would give nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers Wild and Scenic protections.



Michael LaLonde, president and CEO of Deschutes Brewery, said clean rivers are meaningful not only because they provide water for his brewery, but also to the residents of central Oregon.



"Most of us moved here to be outdoors, to do outdoor recreation, whether it's fishing, kayaking," LaLonde outlined. "And maintaining a healthy river system is important to those activities and, really, the attraction of central Oregon for visitors."



Outdoor recreation is a $7.2 billion industry in Oregon, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.



Littlefield noted researchers also looked at how well rivers are able to maintain cool summer temperatures, which is critical as temperatures rise. She stressed for their size, rivers have an outsized number of benefits.



"We cannot overestimate the importance of our freshwater systems to supporting not only us as humans but also biodiversity, and affording some degree of climate adaptation into the future, if we think about maintaining these services," Littlefield concluded.





Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: State of Our Rivers report Conservation Science Partners 06/30/2021

Senate Bill 192 2021

Outdoor recreation data Outdoor Industry Assn. 2021



get more stories like this via email

