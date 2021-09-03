Friday, September 3, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 3, 2021
Play

President Biden steps into the abortion battle in Texas, 43 are dead as Ida clobbers the Northeast, and North Dakota goes hyper-local on COVID vaccinations.

2021Talks - September 3, 2021
Play

Officials warn of a Labor Day cybersecurity threat, some Democrats want more Pentagon spending than Biden proposes, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promises a floor vote to protect abortion access.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Community Health Centers Go Hyper-Local in Vaccination Outreach

Play

Friday, September 3, 2021   

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's governor and health-care leaders want residents to take COVID-19 seriously to prevent the snowball effects of the latest variant surge. Community Health Centers are stepping up to help.

This week saw Gov. Doug Burgum and large health systems plead with North Dakotans to get their vaccinations and wear masks, or more hospitals will be pushed to the limit this fall.

Only 51% of residents 18 and older have received all their shots.

Lori Dumke, chief operating officer of Northland Health Centers, said with misinformation still flying around, their clinics are trying to put skeptics at ease by connecting with prominent figures in communities with low access to care.

"'Can we take a picture of you getting a vaccine?'" Dumke explained. "You know, just showing in the community that trusted leaders are for it, I think is a huge step forward."

The National Association of Community Health Centers said in the U.S., clinics have administered 15 million COVID shots. The group said during the crisis, the centers also boosted telehealth to keep reaching underserved communities, and provided COVID care in non-emergency situations.

Those still reluctant to get vaccinated cite such reasons as personal freedom or mistrust of government.

Whether it is smaller, community-driven health facilities or larger providers, their message is uniform: The vaccines are safe, and most hospitalizations involve unvaccinated patients.

Janice Hamscher, chief nursing officer of Altru Health System in Grand Forks, said on Wednesday of this week, they had 10 COVID patients, and only one had received a shot.

"That continues to be a trend that we're seeing," Hamscher reported. "Unvaccinated individuals having more severe cases of COVID that result in hospitalization."

North Dakota's rolling 14-day average positivity rate for COVID cases had fallen to 1% in early July. It has now crept up to nearly 7% going into September.

Disclosure: The National Association of Community Health Centers contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


