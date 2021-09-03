Friday, September 3, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 3, 2021
Play

President Biden steps into the abortion battle in Texas, 43 are dead as Ida clobbers the Northeast, and North Dakota goes hyper-local on COVID vaccinations.

2021Talks - September 3, 2021
Play

Officials warn of a Labor Day cybersecurity threat, some Democrats want more Pentagon spending than Biden proposes, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promises a floor vote to protect abortion access.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  International Relief    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

"Help a Brother Out" – FL Groups Rally to Resettle Afghan Refugees

Play

Friday, September 3, 2021   

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Organizations providing relief support for Afghan refugees say more people can help by simply taking time to learn about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Groups like Catholic Charities Jacksonville are preparing to handle a surge of over 150 Afghan refugees, who'll need basics like food, housing and jobs as they begin their new lives in the community in the next few months.

Matt Schmitt, associate director for the group, said at the same time, he has been trying to help clear up some misunderstandings that stem, in part, from the name of the effort: the Afghan Parolee Support Program.

"People are worried that the refugees that are coming from Afghanistan are a security threat," Schmitt explained. "They're concerned that the term 'parolee,' by the way, it sounds like someone who's been released from jail or from prison, and that is the farthest from the truth."

Schmitt explained the terms are used by the federal government as subcategories for refugees, such as someone on a Special Immigrant Visa, a 'parolee' or 'asylee,' and they have no connection to the criminal justice system. He added all refugees will be completely vetted through the U.S. State Department before being sent to resettlement areas like Jacksonville.

Schmitt urged people to do more research, by visiting his organization's website or searching online for the Office of Refugee Resettlement, Department of State, and other sources to keep up with what's going on.

"And then after that, feel free to get involved," Schmitt emphasized. "We're doing humanitarian work. If you were in this situation, wouldn't you like to have someone reach out, you know? It's 'help a brother out,' that's what I've been saying lately, help a brother out."

Schmitt pointed out the Catholic Charities of Jacksonville website has information about how to help. They need gently used furniture and household items. People can also volunteer their time, or donate money and specify that it go directly to resettlement efforts.

The State Department named Jacksonville among the top 19 "welcoming cities" for refugees, but organizations in other parts of the state also are gearing up to help with resettlement.


get more stories like this via email
Texas has enacted 26 abortion restrictions in the past decade, including the recent six-week abortion ban and a ban on all abortions that would go into effect if Roe v. Wade was overturned. (MarkThomas/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Supreme Court Bows Out, White House Wades into TX Abortion Battle

AUSTIN, Texas -- President Joe Biden stepped into the abortion battle in Texas Thursday, tasking federal agencies to see what steps can be taken to…

Health and Wellness

Community Health Centers Go Hyper-Local in Vaccination Outreach

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's governor and health-care leaders want residents to take COVID-19 seriously to prevent the snowball effects of the …

Environment

MA Ballot Initiative to Ban Fuel Tax Gets Pushback

BOSTON -- Advocates for clean transportation are fighting a proposed ballot initiative, which would prevent Massachusetts from taxing gas and other …

New Hampshire joins Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia with its passage of a school voucher program in the state budget. (Andy Dean/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NH Voucher Program Could Cost Much More than Expected

CONCORD, N.H. -- Public-school advocates are raising concerns New Hampshire's school-voucher program, which diverts state budget funds from public …

Health and Wellness

Tips to Avoid Common “Thinking Traps” While Adjusting to College Life

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As young adults across Nebraska leave home for college, psychologists are offering tips to avoid falling into common "thinking …

Supporters of raising the minimum wage say it would boost productivity and worker morale, but opponents say it would hurt small businesses. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

What Would Raising Minimum Wage Mean for Small Businesses in Ohio?

By Kennedi CombsBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. Ohio's minimum wage is …

Environment

Report: Migration Key to Conserving Big Game in Bridger-Teton Forest

JACKSON, Wyo. -- A report published today focuses on data-driven efforts to conserve big-game migration in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest…

Social Issues

"1619 Project" Creator Establishes Freedom School in IA

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Disadvantaged students in one of Iowa's largest cities will get the chance to build reading skills through a more robust telling of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021