Tuesday, September 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 7, 2021
The push is on to pass the Biden American Families Plan; the DOJ vows to protect abortion seekers in Texas; and the Colorado River delta springs back to life.

2021Talks - September 7, 2021
Federal emergency unemployment benefits expire, the Department of Justice says it will challenge the new Texas abortion law, and charter planes with passengers seeking to flee the Taliban are held up leaving Afghanistan.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

American Muslims Reflect On 9/11 20th Anniversary

Tuesday, September 7, 2021   

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this weekend, Muslim groups are reflecting on progress in the treatment of American Muslims.

In Nevada, Muslims make up less than 1% of the population, with about 10,000 in the Las Vegas area, and a smaller but thriving community in Reno. Prominent members of the community include Athar Haseebullah, the new executive director of the ACLU of Nevada.

Masih Fouladi, deputy executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations in Los Angeles, said the community may have more visibility, but old prejudices remain.

"Our community as a whole has become much more civically engaged over the last 20 years," Fouladi observed. "But we still face a lot of the same issues, of hate crimes, surveillance, and just this Islamophobic mindset."

In June, a Las Vegas man claiming to be angry about the 9/11 attacks was arrested for harassing his Muslim neighbors by smearing raw bacon on their car, front door and handrails. Many Muslims consider pork to be unclean.

Fouladi recounted many American Muslims also were dismayed during the Trump administration, when the former president declared a so-called "Muslim ban," tightened refugee quotas and limited funding to refugee resettlement organizations.

Now, Gov. Steve Sislolak's Office of New Americans is working with nonprofit groups to roll out the welcome mat for the new Afghan refugees who will arrive in the coming months.

Fouladi contended the resettlement process is an opportunity for American values to shine.

"Our lawmakers, media, allies and just your everyday citizens can really show that, as a country, we have grown, with how we treat these people coming into the country," Fouladi asserted.

The Masjid As-Sabur, the first Muslim community group in Nevada, is one of several that will be helping Afghan refugees. The group also is giving food to anyone who needs it on Oct. 18 as part of a nationwide annual Day of Dignity, organized by Islamic Relief USA.


President Joe Biden's American Families Plan would provide paid family leave and improved pay and working conditions for caregivers. (Satjawat/Adobe Stock)

Groups Back American Families Plan to Boost Pay for Caregivers

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A coalition of social activists and care-industry groups is calling for Congress to pass President Joe Biden's American Families …

Copper-Mining Fight in Santa Ritas Continues After Feds Protect Jaguars

TUCSON, Ariz. - The battle against copper mining the Santa Rita Mountains outside of Tucson continues - even though the feds just handed a victory to …

Pandemic, State Regulations Create Obstacles for NC School Nurses

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- As the school year gets underway, some school nurses are facing hurdles addressing students' health-care needs. Diane Parker…

Research suggests a significant percentage of people on death row in the U.S. have some form of intellectual disability, brain damage, or severe mental illness. (Adobe Stock)

Rallies Planned Across TN for Pervis Payne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tomorrow, events in Knoxville, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville will mark the one-year anniversary of weekly rallies for …

Pregnant? Medical Experts Urge Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. -- Health professionals are concerned misinformation may be leading some people who are pregnant to choose not to get the COVID-…

Mining employment has risen by 55,000 since a trough in August 2020 but is 96,000 below a peak in January 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.(Adobe Stock)

Creating a Future for Coal-Industry Workers in Clean-Energy Economy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As lawmakers consider a $3.5 trillion-dollar budget resolution with historic investments to address climate change and spearhead …

Report: Failure to Connect Extreme Weather to Climate “Media Malpractice”

LINCOLN, Neb. - New research suggests the nation's most trusted news sources are dropping the ball when it comes to helping voters in Nebraska and …

Focus on Universal Meals, Preventing 'Lunch Shaming' as MN Students Return

MINNEAPOLIS -- More Minnesota school districts are welcoming back students this week. Because of the pandemic, schools are receiving federal aid to …

 

