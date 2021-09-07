Creating a Future for Coal-Industry Workers in Clean-Energy Economy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As lawmakers consider a $3.5 trillion-dollar budget resolution with historic investments to address climate change and spearhead clean-energy development, experts say coal workers will need wage replacement and retraining to successfully transition to a clean-energy economy.



According to data from the Union of Concerned Scientists and the Utility Workers Union of America, the nation lost at least 25% of its mining jobs between 2015 and 2019.



Jeremy Richardson, senior energy analyst in the Climate and Energy program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said a key piece of the puzzle in the clean-energy transition is addressing the needs of the workers most likely to suffer the consequences.



"The big one here is the piece around five years of comprehensive wage replacement for the workers, facing the closure of a mine or a plant," Richardson explained.



According to a report Richardson co-authored this year, the estimated cost of these supports for coal workers ranges from $33 billion to $83 billion in the next 15 to 25 years. He argued it is a small fraction of the funds needed to shift the country to a low-carbon economy.



Richardson contended the length of wage-replacement benefits is critical to help workers move into clean-energy sector jobs that offer comparable or higher wages.



"What we find happening in the economy is that workers will take the quickest path that they can find to get a new job, because they need to support their families," Richardson observed.



Richardson emphasized the federal government should prioritize individual workers' livelihoods through retraining and economic development programs, and be prepared to help minimize the impact of facility shutdowns on coal communities.



"I really, passionately believe that if we're going to solve the climate crisis, we have to solve this crisis as well," Richardson asserted.



The report estimates $2.5 trillion in clean-energy sector investments will be needed by 2030 in order to reach near-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



LINCOLN, Neb. - New research suggests the nation's most trusted news sources are dropping the ball when it comes to helping voters in Nebraska and across the nation connect the dots between more frequent and extreme weather events and a warming planet.



Scientists repeatedly have warned that climate change is exacerbating drought, wildfires and flooding, and making storms such as Hurricane Ida stronger.



But Allison Fisher - climate and energy program director with the watchdog group Media Matters - said Americans are not getting the full story.



"The hesitancy to connect extreme weather events to climate change by these networks," said Fisher, "is very closely related to campaigns by the fossil-fuel industry to make climate change a third rail, make it confusing, to cast that doubt."



Over a 96-hour period of wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane Ida, just 4% of nearly 800 news segments aired by corporate broadcast and cable news outlets mentioned climate change.



The latest report by the world's top climate scientists confirms that less than a decade remains to dramatically cut greenhouse-gas emissions from fossil fuels to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts.



Fisher said at this point, not connecting climate change to extreme weather events amounts to media malpractice.



Fisher said news coverage on Hurricane Ida improved as the storm moved into high population centers along the East Coast, producing surprising levels of damage.



"And it hit the media hub in New York City," said Fisher. "It kind of forced a deeper look at what was behind this record-breaking rainfall. And the answer is climate change."



Fisher said it's important for climate change to become a bigger part of the national conversation, along with what's causing it: the burning of oil, gas and coal.



"Just to say 'climate change' is the first step," said Fisher. "And then from there, it's where you need to start having the conversation of 'well, who is responsible, and what is responsible, and what is or is not being done to mitigate these problems or address these problems.'"







