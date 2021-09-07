Tuesday, September 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 7, 2021
Play

The push is on to pass the Biden American Families Plan; the DOJ vows to protect abortion seekers in Texas; and the Colorado River delta springs back to life.

2021Talks - September 7, 2021
Play

Federal emergency unemployment benefits expire, the Department of Justice says it will challenge the new Texas abortion law, and charter planes with passengers seeking to flee the Taliban are held up leaving Afghanistan.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
Rallies Planned Across TN for Pervis Payne

Play

Tuesday, September 7, 2021   

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tomorrow, events in Knoxville, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville will mark the one-year anniversary of weekly rallies for justice for Pervis Payne.

Payne is a Black man with an intellectual disability who's been on death row for more than 30 years, despite evidence of his innocence. Payne was convicted for the 1987 murder of Shelby County resident Charisse Christopher and her two-year-old daughter.

Last fall, Gov. Bill Lee delayed Payne's execution, citing challenges caused by the pandemic, but the reprieve expired in April.

Kelley Henry, one of Payne's attorneys, said the Tennessee Supreme Court could set a new execution date at any time.

"Pervis's case really is an example of all that is wrong with our criminal legal system," Henry asserted. "Particularly for African American men with intellectual disability, when the death penalty is brought into the mix."

The case has made national headlines. According to the Innocence Project, Payne has an IQ score between 68 and 72, and the reading and writing skills of a child. More than 700,000 people have signed a petition urging the governor to grant clemency.

Henry noted procedural obstacles prevented Payne from litigating based on the issue of his disability for more than a decade, despite a federal law banning death sentences for people with intellectual disabilities. She pointed out a law signed by the governor earlier this year gives people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to appeal a death sentence, and Payne is in the processing of doing so.

"We're having a hearing on December 13th," Henry explained. "We are hopeful that the court will see that Pervis is in fact intellectually disabled, and rule that he is ineligible for execution."

Rev. Dr. Andre Johnson has been organizing rallies for Payne in Memphis for more than a year. He said it is important for communities to bear witness to Payne's case, and stand with him and his family.

"More people, once they read about the case, want to help," Johnson observed. "And people reach out, and they start to find their own street corners in their own cities and towns, and they stand with us as well."

According to the Innocence Project, key evidence from the case that could identify the perpetrator of the 1987 crime has gone missing.


