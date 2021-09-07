Rallies Planned Across TN for Pervis Payne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tomorrow, events in Knoxville, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville will mark the one-year anniversary of weekly rallies for justice for Pervis Payne.
Payne is a Black man with an intellectual disability who's been on death row for more than 30 years, despite evidence of his innocence. Payne was convicted for the 1987 murder of Shelby County resident Charisse Christopher and her two-year-old daughter.
Last fall, Gov. Bill Lee delayed Payne's execution, citing challenges caused by the pandemic, but the reprieve expired in April.
Kelley Henry, one of Payne's attorneys, said the Tennessee Supreme Court could set a new execution date at any time.
"Pervis's case really is an example of all that is wrong with our criminal legal system," Henry asserted. "Particularly for African American men with intellectual disability, when the death penalty is brought into the mix."
The case has made national headlines. According to the Innocence Project, Payne has an IQ score between 68 and 72, and the reading and writing skills of a child. More than 700,000 people have signed a petition urging the governor to grant clemency.
Henry noted procedural obstacles prevented Payne from litigating based on the issue of his disability for more than a decade, despite a federal law banning death sentences for people with intellectual disabilities. She pointed out a law signed by the governor earlier this year gives people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to appeal a death sentence, and Payne is in the processing of doing so.
"We're having a hearing on December 13th," Henry explained. "We are hopeful that the court will see that Pervis is in fact intellectually disabled, and rule that he is ineligible for execution."
Rev. Dr. Andre Johnson has been organizing rallies for Payne in Memphis for more than a year. He said it is important for communities to bear witness to Payne's case, and stand with him and his family.
"More people, once they read about the case, want to help," Johnson observed. "And people reach out, and they start to find their own street corners in their own cities and towns, and they stand with us as well."
According to the Innocence Project, key evidence from the case that could identify the perpetrator of the 1987 crime has gone missing.
CONCORD, N.H. -- Three police-reform bills signed into law this week are expected to increase police transparency and accountability in New Hampshire.
The measures include making what's known as the 'Laurie List' public, a list of New Hampshire police officers whose credibility could be challenged in court because of something in their personal record.
Joseph Lascaze, smart justice organizer for the ACLU of New Hampshire, noted officers have the chance to appeal their placement on the list. He said the bill also makes officer decertification hearings public.
"Law enforcement officials, they have the power to literally detain you, to take your freedom," Lascaze pointed out. "They have the right to use firearms in their line of work. So, there has to be transparency, there has to be accountability."
The measures were recommended by the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT), formed following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Lascaze asserted the new laws will be critical to helping communities grow and heal, especially Black and brown communities that have been affected most in relationships with law enforcement.
Other bills signed by the governor include funding for police body cameras, and requiring more extensive background checks for people applying to become law enforcement officers.
Lascaze argued there is more to be done. He would have liked to see more data collection included in the legislation. He added the ACLU has received numerous complaints about the issues people have in interacting with law enforcement.
"And so, we were asking for data collection to show and document these interactions, so that any patterns that would come up from this data being collected could be addressed," Lascaze urged.
He pointed out another LEACT recommendation not taken up by legislators is implicit bias training for judges and prosecutors. According to a USA Today poll, public confidence in police and justice-system fairness has declined. Only one in five respondents said they think police "treat all Americans equally." Even fewer said that about the criminal courts and attorneys.
WEST FARGO, N.D. - West Fargo is the latest North Dakota city to offer "safe" trading spaces for online transactions. While not all communities around the state have the option, authorities say key safety tips still apply.
According to local police, the designated "Safe Spot Swaps" are meant to give people who buy or sell items on sites such as Craigslist or Facebook an extra layer of protection against fraud or robbery.
West Fargo Community Engagement Officer Rhonda Jorgensen said that as the community grows, along with more people turning to online marketplaces and ads, the hope is that they'll avoid risk.
"It gives you that safe spot that you should be comfortable going to," she said, "versus just meeting in a random parking lot somewhere."
One safe zone is at the Police Department, the other at the West Fargo Fire Department's south station. The cities of Fargo and Grand Forks have taken similar steps in recent years.
If your community doesn't have one of these sites, officials have said you should look for similar places to meet when you're selling or picking up an item - an area that has security cameras and is crowded and well lit.
Authorities also recommended bringing a friend or family member along as another safety precaution. Jorgensen said the trading zones also can be used in child-custody cases.
"On occasion, we do get requests to stand by for child-custody exchanges," she said, "and with these 'Safe Spot Swaps,' it really is neutral ground."
For adults doing this type of exchange, she said, the other parent still has to be there to ensure the child isn't left alone. The designated sites are under video surveillance, but are not monitored around the clock.
PETERSBURG, Va. - As Virginia law enforcement agencies adjust to a number of new policing laws this year, a new state think tank represents the first policy center in the nation at a historically Black college or university to address the gap between police and communities of color.
The mission of Virginia State University's Center for Policing Leadership and Social Justice is to have police leaders across the state meet with community activists and leaders, for what many consider difficult conversations about race.
Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice Zoe Spencer, who spearheaded the initiative, said it's important to counter misperceptions on both sides to enact change.
"If we hold stereotypical beliefs of each other that are grounded by our lack of experiences with other races, other cultures, other classes, et cetera," said Spencer, "then those typical perceptions are going to shape our interactions."
She said "The Center," as it will be called, will educate the public and students on the history of Jim Crow laws in the South and the roots of American policing in slavery.
This year, multiple new laws about policing have gone into effect in Virginia, including banning no-knock warrants, limiting chokeholds and prohibiting searches based on detecting the smell of marijuana.
The Center is an outgrowth of VSU's Policing Leadership Taskforce, established last year in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.
Spencer said the resulting protests were inspiring, but thinks more work needs to be done. She notes the ongoing court case of a VSU student - U.S. Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario - pulled over and pepper sprayed by Windsor Police officers.
"The historic divide, the racial divide, continues to exist," said Spencer. "We want to be the model that creates the programs, the practices, the culture that ameliorates the tension that ultimately leads to state-sponsored violence."
A new American Psychological Association study finds police officers speak to Black drivers in a more disrespectful tone than to white drivers during traffic stops. It also reveals body camera footage gives essential information about police stops and potential evidence of misconduct.