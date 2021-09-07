Tuesday, September 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 7, 2021
Play

The push is on to pass the Biden American Families Plan; the DOJ vows to protect abortion seekers in Texas; and the Colorado River delta springs back to life.

2021Talks - September 7, 2021
Play

Federal emergency unemployment benefits expire, the Department of Justice says it will challenge the new Texas abortion law, and charter planes with passengers seeking to flee the Taliban are held up leaving Afghanistan.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Copper-Mining Fight in Santa Ritas Continues After Feds Protect Jaguars

Play

Tuesday, September 7, 2021   

TUCSON, Ariz. - The battle against copper mining the Santa Rita Mountains outside of Tucson continues - even though the feds just handed a victory to environmental groups.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service just rejected a bid by a Canadian mining company, Hudbay Minerals, to remove critical-habitat designation for jaguars from 50,000 acres - the proposed site of the company's open-pit Rosemont mine.

Gayle Hartmann, president of the nonprofit Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, said Hudbay now plans to explore the other side of the mountain - the west side.

"The biggest problem on the west side is that it's largely not public land, it's private land," said Hartmann. "It's their mining claims, and they have bought more private land. So, they're trying to avoid federal law by sticking to their private lands."

In 2019, Hudbay lost a court case that halted preparations for the Rosemont mine, but that is now under appeal. The company, which did not respond to a request for comment by deadline, has invested tens of millions of dollars in its mining claims in the Santa Rita Mountains.

Hartmann said she wants to see the area returned to the Coronado National Forest in pristine condition.

"What we're looking forward to ultimately is that there would be sufficient funds," said Hartmann, "through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, perhaps - to buy out their private land and turn this back into a national forest without mining claims on it."

Only a handful of jaguars still remain in the mountains of southern Arizona. Sportsmen and ranchers have hunted them almost to extinction.

The area is considered an important wildlife corridor to lure the Mexican jaguar population back into their historic range.

Robert Peters, southwest representative for Defenders of Wildlife, said he sees jaguars as an iconic part of the American West.

"They're a charismatic, vital part of our natural heritage that was lost," said Peters. "And it's essential that we reintroduce top predators, like the Mexican wolf and the jaguar, because they're key components to keeping ecosystems functioning well."

Peters coauthored two recent scientific papers on jaguars - one on the feasibility of reintroducing them in Arizona, and one that identifies 20 million acres of possible jaguar habitat in Arizona, much of it north of Interstate 10.



Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
President Joe Biden's American Families Plan would provide paid family leave and improved pay and working conditions for caregivers. (Satjawat/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Back American Families Plan to Boost Pay for Caregivers

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A coalition of social activists and care-industry groups is calling for Congress to pass President Joe Biden's American Families …

Social Issues

American Muslims Reflect On 9/11 20th Anniversary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this weekend, Muslim groups are reflecting on progress in the …

Health and Wellness

Pandemic, State Regulations Create Obstacles for NC School Nurses

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- As the school year gets underway, some school nurses are facing hurdles addressing students' health-care needs. Diane Parker…

Research suggests a significant percentage of people on death row in the U.S. have some form of intellectual disability, brain damage, or severe mental illness. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Rallies Planned Across TN for Pervis Payne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tomorrow, events in Knoxville, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville will mark the one-year anniversary of weekly rallies for …

Health and Wellness

Pregnant? Medical Experts Urge Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. -- Health professionals are concerned misinformation may be leading some people who are pregnant to choose not to get the COVID-…

Mining employment has risen by 55,000 since a trough in August 2020 but is 96,000 below a peak in January 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.(Adobe Stock)

Environment

Creating a Future for Coal-Industry Workers in Clean-Energy Economy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As lawmakers consider a $3.5 trillion-dollar budget resolution with historic investments to address climate change and spearhead …

Environment

Report: Failure to Connect Extreme Weather to Climate “Media Malpractice”

LINCOLN, Neb. - New research suggests the nation's most trusted news sources are dropping the ball when it comes to helping voters in Nebraska and …

Social Issues

Focus on Universal Meals, Preventing 'Lunch Shaming' as MN Students Return

MINNEAPOLIS -- More Minnesota school districts are welcoming back students this week. Because of the pandemic, schools are receiving federal aid to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021