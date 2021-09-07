Tuesday, September 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 7, 2021
Play

The push is on to pass the Biden American Families Plan; the DOJ vows to protect abortion seekers in Texas; and the Colorado River delta springs back to life.

2021Talks - September 7, 2021
Play

Federal emergency unemployment benefits expire, the Department of Justice says it will challenge the new Texas abortion law, and charter planes with passengers seeking to flee the Taliban are held up leaving Afghanistan.

The Yonder Report - September 2, 2021
Play

Can broadband in rural America be improved enough to lure more remote workers? A port town in Oregon hopes so. But at what cost? Consumer Reports wants your input on a survey to find out who's getting a fair shake in the "digital divide" on broadband costs. A farmer in Alabama's Black Belt embraces ecotourism by encouraging visits from hikers and bird-watchers; and COVID-19 vaccinations rise in Missouri with the help of lottery payments. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Environment    News
PA Forest Action Could Help Prevent Damage from Extreme Weather, Like Ida

Play

Tuesday, September 7, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's creeks and rivers flooded at historic levels last week after Tropical Storm Ida decimated the Northeast. In the future, PA could be more prepared to handle these extreme weather events, based on recommendations in its state Forest Action Plan.

The report says forests can play a key role in decreasing stormwater runoff, which can contaminate water and cause flooding.

Planting trees along waterways, known as riparian buffers, can also be a solution to flood risks similar to what was seen in PA due to Ida, said Ellen Shultzabarger - director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Forestry Bureau.

"So planting trees reduces those impacts that flooding can have in a resource or a community," said Shultzabarger, "and lessens that environmental runoff that normally would be there when there aren't trees and vegetation. So they provide such a great way of providing resilience in those large weather events."

Pennsylvania's forests cover nearly 60% of the state. The 2008 Farm Bill tasked states with assessing their forest resources and developing strategies to address long-term needs within the forest system that promote sustainability.

The once-a-decade state forest plan also addresses the importance of trees in cities, areas often without a lot of shade.

Sarah Corcoran, conservation program manager at the Pennsylvania chapter of the Sierra Club, said trees in urban areas can play an important role in dealing with hotter days and capturing pollutants in the air due to climate change.

"The temperature in a city is generally a few degrees warmer than outside of the city because there aren't as many green spaces to absorb the heat," said Corcoran. "The more green spaces you have, the more trees that you have, the cooler the city overall is going to be."

Over 75% of Pennsylvania's population resides in urban areas. The U.S. Forest Service also recommends planting trees in urban watersheds to reduce soil erosion and sediment in streams, and improve water quality.




