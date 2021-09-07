PA Forest Action Could Help Prevent Damage from Extreme Weather, Like Ida

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's creeks and rivers flooded at historic levels last week after Tropical Storm Ida decimated the Northeast. In the future, PA could be more prepared to handle these extreme weather events, based on recommendations in its state Forest Action Plan.



The report says forests can play a key role in decreasing stormwater runoff, which can contaminate water and cause flooding.



Planting trees along waterways, known as riparian buffers, can also be a solution to flood risks similar to what was seen in PA due to Ida, said Ellen Shultzabarger - director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Forestry Bureau.



"So planting trees reduces those impacts that flooding can have in a resource or a community," said Shultzabarger, "and lessens that environmental runoff that normally would be there when there aren't trees and vegetation. So they provide such a great way of providing resilience in those large weather events."



Pennsylvania's forests cover nearly 60% of the state. The 2008 Farm Bill tasked states with assessing their forest resources and developing strategies to address long-term needs within the forest system that promote sustainability.



The once-a-decade state forest plan also addresses the importance of trees in cities, areas often without a lot of shade.



Sarah Corcoran, conservation program manager at the Pennsylvania chapter of the Sierra Club, said trees in urban areas can play an important role in dealing with hotter days and capturing pollutants in the air due to climate change.



"The temperature in a city is generally a few degrees warmer than outside of the city because there aren't as many green spaces to absorb the heat," said Corcoran. "The more green spaces you have, the more trees that you have, the cooler the city overall is going to be."



Over 75% of Pennsylvania's population resides in urban areas. The U.S. Forest Service also recommends planting trees in urban watersheds to reduce soil erosion and sediment in streams, and improve water quality.







References: the Pennsylvania Forest Action Plan the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources 2021

the 2008 Farm Bill the U.S. Congress 2008



get more stories like this via email



DETROIT -- Water activists are calling on Canadian officials to back Michigan's efforts to close the Line 5 dual pipelines, which have spilled more than a million gallons of oil into the Straits of Mackinac and surrounding waters.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Canadian natural gas company Enbridge Energy to close Line 5 in May, but they have ignored the order while challenging it in court.



Sean McBrearty, campaign coordinator for the Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition, said Canada shares responsibility to protect these waters.



"You can protect our Great Lakes and our climate and support shutting down Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, and you need to do so, or you can support Enbridge and its fossil-fuel agenda, but you can't do both," McBrearty asserted.



Activists and environmentalists gathered near Canadian consulates in Detroit, Chicago and Windsor to protest Canada's continued support for Line 5. And in Wisconsin, groups gathered at Lake Michigan in Milwaukee.



Jamie Simmons, director of engagement for the Michigan Climate Action Network, said in addition to the pipeline itself putting the Straits of Mackinac and other Great Lakes waters at risk for oil spills, continuation of Line 5 supports the burning of fossil fuels.



She argued in order to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, countries need to cut global emissions in half by 2030, and go net-zero by 2050.



"Achieving this goal is what Canada agreed to when it ratified the Paris climate accord," Simmons pointed out. "Allowing Line 5 to continue to operate, or to be replaced by a new oil tunnel, as Enbridge is proposing, is not consistent with that climate goal."



Enbridge and the state of Michigan are currently in mediation until Sep. 30. Canadian officials have lobbied the U.S. to keep Line 5 open, but the Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition urged them to instead focus on a national energy policy to protect the Great Lakes.



Disclosure: Oil and Water Don't Mix contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Line 5 Michigan Public Service Commission 2021

Paris Climate Agreement United Nations 04/22/2016



get more stories like this via email



BEMIDJI, Minn. - Despite recent rain, the effects of Minnesota's dry summer remain visible, including shrinking levels in waterways. Those monitoring the impact of climate change say what's happening now creates concern for one of the state's most vital assets, the Mississippi River.



The Department of Natural Resources says in Minnesota, the river level is near historic lows that were recorded in 1976. The U.S. Geological Survey shows the north-central region still is a trouble spot.



Scientists have connected extreme weather events, such as prolonged droughts, to climate change. Freshwater Program Director for The Nature Conservancy of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota - Rich Biske - said the Mississippi is no stranger to the worst of what can happen.



"Too much water, not enough water, and you know, the droughts take place over a long period of time," said Biske. "But we've seen these intense rainfall events localized over the last decade."



That leads to concerns about more floods occurring. Biske said if the harmful effects of climate change aren't reversed, it's reasonable to expect more of these scenarios.



He added that keeping the Mississippi resilient is important because it's a large source of drinking water for the Twin Cities and other communities, while serving as habitat for certain species that filter out contaminants.



Jessica Hellmann, director of the University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment, said weather patterns vary each year. But climate change is accelerating and expanding the scope of extreme events.



"The hottest years are hotter," said Hellmann, "and the wet years are quite wet, and the drought years are quite dry."



She said making it more challenging is that it's hard to predict when or where an extreme weather event will occur. That leaves natural resources like the Mississippi River more vulnerable.



Biske said that's why nature-based solutions, such as wetlands restoration, can help these resources become more resilient in the face of climate change.



"Increased diversity for species that live there that can tolerate drought conditions or extended wet conditions," said Biske, "and maintaining this biodiversity because it really does support the resilience of the natural communities."



Subsequently, he said this protects this source of water for populated communities around the region.



Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says recent rain events might help tributaries of the Mississippi fill some of it back up, but another dry spell could quickly bring levels back down.







Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: USGS National Water Dashboard the U.S. Geological Survey 2021

the Mississippi River Headwaters Area The Nature Conservancy 1/5/21



get more stories like this via email

