Focus on Universal Meals, Preventing 'Lunch Shaming' as MN Students Return

MINNEAPOLIS -- More Minnesota school districts are welcoming back students this week. Because of the pandemic, schools are receiving federal aid to boost their meal services, and a new Minnesota law blocks them from acting forcibly over unpaid lunch debt.
The bipartisan provision, included in a new spending bill, seeks to end "lunch-shaming" and calls for state intervention if a violation occurs.
Leah Gardner, policy director for Hunger Solutions Minnesota, said they had been working on this issue for nearly a decade. Leading up to the pandemic, she pointed out, it was still a problem even with past incidents garnering negative attention.
"We have continued to see some practices, such as dumping kids' lunches in front of all the other students," Gardner reported.
For now, the federal government is reimbursing districts for free meals to all students, and groups like Hunger Solutions continue to press for universal lunches when things return to normal.
Gardner noted one plan calls on the state to better utilize the federal funds available for high-poverty districts to offer meals to everyone. GOP lawmakers have cited cost concerns when debating an expansion of school meal programs.
There are also calls for Congress to improve the funding formula, potentially allowing more schools to qualify for what's known as the Community Eligibility Provision, when a majority of their students are lower-income.
Colleen Moriarty, executive director for Hunger Solutions Minnesota, said the eventual goal is lunches for all students, no matter their background. She contended the past year has changed the conversation about food insecurity, and students' needs.
"If you're concerned about behavior or absenteeism, or the ability to focus, there is no greater way to reinforce the importance of being able and ready to learn than by making sure that people have the nutrition they need," Moriarty asserted.
Some states, like California and Maine, have adopted their own universal lunch programs. Responding to cost concerns cited by opponents, supporters argue in addition to reducing stigma, such a move could reduce administrative costs.
Disclosure: Hunger Solutions Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SALT LAKE CITY - Many Utah students, particularly those in rural areas, often are left without access to their school's meal program during breaks in the school year. But a measure pending in Congress would extend federal food programs designed to fill in those nutrition gaps for families.
Approval of the program, called the Stop Child Hunger Act of 2021, would make pandemic-era pilot programs permanent to provide funds to replace meals during summer school breaks and unanticipated school closures.
Gina Cornia - executive director of Utahns Against Hunger - said unless lawmakers act, funding for these programs will expire at the end of the current school year.
"It's expensive to run those programs," said Cornia. "A lot of times, they're connected to summer school program. So if a district doesn't have a summer school program, they don't have a summer food program because summer school isn't all summer."
The programs provide families with kids eligible for free or reduced-cost school meals with an electronic benefits transfer - or EBT - card to cover meals missed when school is not in session.
Cornia said almost a third of all students in Utah public schools participate in one or more federally-funded meal programs.
"The last data that we have, which has been disrupted by the pandemic, about 29% of Utah kids get their meals for free or at a reduced price" said Cornia. "And that translates into more than 180,000 kids."
Cornia said the EBT program will help students with working parents or who live in rural areas without transportation to the school to have nutritious meals during breaks.
"This would really go a long way in not only addressing those gaps" said Cornia, "but giving families the freedom and the flexibility to buy the food that they want."
The bill has bipartisan support and is awaiting committee hearings in both the House and Senate.
Utahns Against Hunger does not provide direct food services but is a nonprofit agency that advises on public policy issues and advocates for federal nutrition programs.
Disclosure: Utahns Against Hunger contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Advocates say the USDA's recent 25% Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit increase, slated to go into effect in October, will help more families struggling to stay afloat as unemployment benefits expire and the Delta variant continues to complicate economic recovery.
Food insecurity in Tennessee has risen dramatically over the past year and a half, especially among children.
According to Feeding America, more than 41% of households receiving SNAP benefits have kids.
Heather Taylor, strategic campaigns director at the nonprofit Bread for the World, said the amount will make a difference for eligible households.
"Now, what that means in real terms is an increase of about $36 per person per month," Taylor explained.
As of July, more than 856,000 individuals in the state were enrolled in SNAP.
Last month, the Tennessee Department of Human Services agreed to pay the federal government around six-point-eight million dollars to resolve allegations it violated the law by manipulating SNAP quality control data for the department's financial benefit from 2012 to 2014.
Taylor added for the past 45 years, SNAP benefits have been adjusted to match inflation and the cost of living, but have not increased to match changes in dietary guidelines and the higher costs associated with eating a healthy diet.
Taylor noted the extra monthly cash could increase household purchases of fruits and vegetables.
"The ability to purchase healthy foods, and not be relegated to high-sodium canned goods, or to pastas, things that increase diabetes and blood sugar," Taylor outlined.
She pointed out the increase also will boost local economies through increased grocery-store spending and aid particularly vulnerable residents such as older adults living on fixed incomes.
"So this will be felt by the 42 million Americans that are currently participating in the SNAP program," Taylor stated.
Around eight million low-income households receiving SNAP benefits include at least one adult age 50 or older, according to AARP Public Policy Institute research. Studies show older SNAP recipients often struggle to afford a nutritious diet, which can worsen chronic illnesses.
BOSTON -- Groups working to end hunger in Massachusetts say the upcoming increase to SNAP benefits, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is an important step, but more could be done to boost access for those who need it.
SNAP enrollment went up more than 20% during the pandemic, but more than 600,000 people in Massachusetts are eligible and still not enrolled, according to a new report from Project Bread.
Erin McAleer, president and CEO of the group, said there is an awareness gap. Some people do not know about SNAP at all, and others are misinformed.
"SNAP is supposed to expand during economic downturns," McAleer explained. "So, if you need this program, you get it, and you're not taking it away from anybody else. And the reality is, a lot of people in low-wage jobs just aren't making enough to get by and to afford food, and they also are eligible."
The Biden administration last week announced new rules for SNAP, raising the average pre-pandemic benefit by 25%. McAleer argued the move is long overdue, but noted there is still a stigma.
Some respondents to Project Bread's survey said they worry about being judged, or they assume applying for benefits would affect their immigration status, which is not true.
McAleer pointed out the increase will mean roughly $36 more per month for Massachusetts SNAP recipients. She added other federal nutrition programs are available as well, such as WIC, the nutrition program for women, infants and children.
"We know that a lot of people, their SNAP benefits run out halfway through the month," McAleer observed. "And this, we hope, will allow them to meet their nutritional needs for all of the month, and to be able to purchase healthier food."
People facing food insecurity can call the Food Source Hotline at 1-800-645-8333 for information on resources. Project Bread has also launched a campaign to guarantee free breakfast and lunch for all students. If passed, Massachusetts would be the third state to do so, after California and Maine.