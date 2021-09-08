Thursday, September 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 9, 2021
Play

Legislation is in the works to help police officers better manage their emotions in the field, and Nebraska lawmakers hold public hearings on how new voter maps should be drawn for the state's 49 districts.

2021Talks - September 9, 2021
Play

President Biden will announce six new steps to combat the coronavirus, the U.S. heads toward an October debt default, and Vice President Kamala Harris says there's a lot at stake in the California recall election.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NC Energy Bill Gets Criticism for Cost, Climate-Change Effectiveness

Play

Wednesday, September 8, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Critics of an energy bill moving through the North Carolina General Assembly say it would cost several hundred-million dollars over the next decade, and result in higher power bills for homes and businesses.

Environmental groups say House Bill 951 doesn't go far enough to reduce greenhouse gases in the timeframe outlined in Gov. Roy Cooper's Clean Energy Plan, which aims to cut emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2025.

Will Scott, energy policy manager for the North Carolina Conservation Network, said to become law, the bill will need bipartisan support.

"It's a really interesting case of, 'Can there be back-and-forth in negotiation between a blue Gov.'s office and a red Legislature?'" Scott observed.

The legislation remains stalled in the state Senate, but Scott pointed out advocates are hopeful lawmakers could negotiate a version to achieve the governor's emission-reduction goals and still be cost-effective for ratepayers across the state.

Scott added other ratepayers have concerns about the bill's mandate to replace coal-fired power plants primarily with natural gas. They argued the choice should be left to the North Carolina Utilities Commission, not lawmakers.

"There's some allocations for solar, and there's also, the largest allocation, though, is for natural gas," Scott outlined. "I think that's where a lot of the disagreement has come in."

And Scott noted the high cost of the changes proposed in the bill has drawn criticism from different sectors across the state.

"When you hear what the manufacturers, the commercial groups, the businesses are saying, it's essentially that we think that mandating these new natural gas plants is going to be really expensive, especially if we have to retire them early," Scott explained.

Critics say natural gas contributes significantly to methane emissions, and the fracking required to get it relies on toxic chemicals and wastes large amounts of water. Supporters argued natural gas is affordable and relatively cleaner than other fossil fuels.


get more stories like this via email
Utah housing advocates recommend that tenants who face possible eviction or are negotiating back rent with a landlord should contact an attorney to help protect their rights. (Vitali Votelaskyi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

End of Federal Eviction Moratorium Puts Pressure on Utah Renters

SALT LAKE CITY -- Since the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August, renters in Utah who are behind on their payments may be forced to …

Social Issues

Portland's Facial-Recognition Ban Seen as Model for U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A year ago today, Portland passed one of the most sweeping bans of facial-recognition technology in the country. The ban includes …

Social Issues

Study to Probe How Black Parents, Kids in MO Discuss Racial Violence

ST. LOUIS -- More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests, a professor in St. Louis is taking on a …

Sen. Jon Tester helped craft an infrastructure package that won over 69 senators in August. (Carlos M. Vazquez II/Department of Defense)

Environment

Montanans Visit Tester's Offices to Urge Support for Climate Policies

HELENA, Mont. -- Montanans are delivering a message to the offices of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., across the state today: Support bold investments in …

Social Issues

As Jobless Benefits Expire, MN Foreclosure-Prevention Efforts Expand

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials said nearly 100,000 Minnesotans now are without extra unemployment benefits provided by the federal government during t…

About 14% of Idaho's electricity was generated from wind in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (knowlesgallery/Adobe Stock)

Environment

ID Wind Project Stirs Concerns for Impact on National Parks, Wildlife

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- The public has an opportunity to weigh in on a large wind-energy project proposed in Idaho. The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project …

Social Issues

Groups Advocate for Sainthood of NY Chaplain Who Died in 9/11 Attacks

NEW YORK -- With the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks, a Catholic LGBTQ organization is launching a campaign advocating for the …

Social Issues

Report: Increasing Minimum Wage in PA and Beyond Would Help Rebuild Economy

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With the expanded unemployment benefits from the American Rescue Plan ending last week, a new report from the Keystone Research …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021