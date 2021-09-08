Thursday, September 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 9, 2021
Play

Legislation is in the works to help police officers better manage their emotions in the field, and Nebraska lawmakers hold public hearings on how new voter maps should be drawn for the state's 49 districts.

2021Talks - September 9, 2021
Play

President Biden will announce six new steps to combat the coronavirus, the U.S. heads toward an October debt default, and Vice President Kamala Harris says there's a lot at stake in the California recall election.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

A Call for Transparency in Resettlement of Afghan Refugees

Play

Wednesday, September 8, 2021   

BOSTON -- Advocates for human rights and civil rights in Massachusetts are urging more transparency and clear information on plans to resettle Afghan refugees, in Massachusetts and elsewhere.

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston, said communities across the Commonwealth are ready to welcome people fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan, but there has been little concrete information on when they will arrive, how many will be coming to Massachusetts or where, and what their immigration status will be.

"We're seeing a lot of interest at the municipal level, with cities saying that they are ready to be able to welcome Afghan families, but a lot of uncertainty about when and if they will be arriving," Espinoza-Madrigal explained.

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, after which began the 20-year war between the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan. This week, the Biden administration called on Congress to allocate more than $6 billion for resettlement efforts, and they have estimated roughly 80,000 Afghans will be eligible to come to the U.S. overall.

Espinoza-Madrigal noted what is happening in Afghanistan could mean refugees are eligible for asylum status, especially people who supported U.S. military and intelligence operations, women and LGBTQ people.

He pointed out it is one of multiple options for how refugees will be classified, and the decision has both short-term and long-term consequences. He stressed the short term needs.

"It matters to be able to have access to a host of services, including housing and other safety nets," Espinoza-Madrigal urged. "And in the long term, how immigrants are classified can have lasting consequences on their ability to change status."

He added the U.S. could be well-served by following the example of other countries, such as Mexico, that have more quickly begun the resettlement process. Groups in the Commonwealth and other states are seeking support and volunteers, searching for housing and forming welcoming committees.


get more stories like this via email
Utah housing advocates recommend that tenants who face possible eviction or are negotiating back rent with a landlord should contact an attorney to help protect their rights. (Vitali Votelaskyi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

End of Federal Eviction Moratorium Puts Pressure on Utah Renters

SALT LAKE CITY -- Since the end of the federal eviction moratorium in August, renters in Utah who are behind on their payments may be forced to …

Social Issues

Study to Probe How Black Parents, Kids in MO Discuss Racial Violence

ST. LOUIS -- More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests, a professor in St. Louis is taking on a …

Environment

Montanans Visit Tester's Offices to Urge Support for Climate Policies

HELENA, Mont. -- Montanans are delivering a message to the offices of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., across the state today: Support bold investments in …

The Minnesota Homeownership Center says even though a new emergency assistance program is geared for Hennepin County, it has advisers available to residents all over the state if they're struggling with their mortgage because of the crisis. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

As Jobless Benefits Expire, MN Foreclosure-Prevention Efforts Expand

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials said nearly 100,000 Minnesotans now are without extra unemployment benefits provided by the federal government during t…

Environment

ID Wind Project Stirs Concerns for Impact on National Parks, Wildlife

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- The public has an opportunity to weigh in on a large wind-energy project proposed in Idaho. The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project …

Father Mychal Judge was the first recorded death by a medical examiner in the Sep. 11, 2001, attacks. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Advocate for Sainthood of NY Chaplain Who Died in 9/11 Attacks

NEW YORK -- With the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks, a Catholic LGBTQ organization is launching a campaign advocating for the …

Social Issues

Report: Increasing Minimum Wage in PA and Beyond Would Help Rebuild Economy

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With the expanded unemployment benefits from the American Rescue Plan ending last week, a new report from the Keystone Research …

Health and Wellness

Survey Aims to Better Understand Unmet Needs of IN Caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana officials are conducting a survey to better understand the unmet needs of caregivers across the state, which they say will …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021