A Call for Transparency in Resettlement of Afghan Refugees

BOSTON -- Advocates for human rights and civil rights in Massachusetts are urging more transparency and clear information on plans to resettle Afghan refugees, in Massachusetts and elsewhere.



Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston, said communities across the Commonwealth are ready to welcome people fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan, but there has been little concrete information on when they will arrive, how many will be coming to Massachusetts or where, and what their immigration status will be.



"We're seeing a lot of interest at the municipal level, with cities saying that they are ready to be able to welcome Afghan families, but a lot of uncertainty about when and if they will be arriving," Espinoza-Madrigal explained.



Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, after which began the 20-year war between the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan. This week, the Biden administration called on Congress to allocate more than $6 billion for resettlement efforts, and they have estimated roughly 80,000 Afghans will be eligible to come to the U.S. overall.



Espinoza-Madrigal noted what is happening in Afghanistan could mean refugees are eligible for asylum status, especially people who supported U.S. military and intelligence operations, women and LGBTQ people.



He pointed out it is one of multiple options for how refugees will be classified, and the decision has both short-term and long-term consequences. He stressed the short term needs.



"It matters to be able to have access to a host of services, including housing and other safety nets," Espinoza-Madrigal urged. "And in the long term, how immigrants are classified can have lasting consequences on their ability to change status."



He added the U.S. could be well-served by following the example of other countries, such as Mexico, that have more quickly begun the resettlement process. Groups in the Commonwealth and other states are seeking support and volunteers, searching for housing and forming welcoming committees.



References: Biden Administration funding request White House 09/07/2021



get more stories like this via email



PORTLAND, Ore. -- A year ago today, Portland passed one of the most sweeping bans of facial-recognition technology in the country.



The ban includes public and private uses and was pushed because of the technology's discrimination against people of color, women and other groups, which has been documented across the country.



Lia Holland, campaigns and communications director at the digital rights group Fight for the Future and a Portland resident, said the resolution inspired other parts of the country.



"Portland's ban on both public and private use of facial-recognition technology has served as the gold standard for organizers and activists over the past year as they've pushed for similar legislation in their own cities, states and on the national scale," Holland asserted.



Holland pointed out a resolution in Congress borrows language from Portland's ban. The prohibition went into effect in January.



Chris Bushick, executive director of PDX Privacy, said it is hard to tell how effective the ban has been because of the pandemic, which has kept many people inside.



She noted no city bureaus were using the technology as of an assessment in April, and added on the private side, someone has to take legal action in order to prove facial recognition is being used.



"So instead we have to look for violations that did happen and that would mean lawsuits or other complaints," Bushick outlined. "So far, we haven't seen any of those in Portland yet."



She pointed out it does not necessarily mean there has not been any use of the technology, just that no lawsuits have been filed.



Holland argued there still are gaps in the ban, and emphasized it is possible Portland Public Schools, which were not affected by the ban, were sold a temperature-scanning technology used to discriminate against a girl in Michigan.



"This technology is the exact same technology that misidentified a 14-year-old Black girl at a roller rink outside of Detroit," Holland reported. "And had her kicked out onto the street because they thought she was someone else, because the computer said so."



A study from 2020 found the algorithm driving facial-recognition technology is least accurate for Black women between the ages of 18 and 30.



References: Facial recognition ordinance City of Portland 09/09/2020

House Bill 3907 2021

Discrimination study Harvard Univ. 10/24/2020



get more stories like this via email



FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - An organization in one Washington state city is bringing together diverse communities and breaking down barriers to food.



Louis Guiden founded Good Shepherd Youth Outreach in 2008 to mentor youth of color in Federal Way, a town north of Tacoma. When the pandemic hit last year, he said he found that a lot of families didn't want to go to food banks or school districts for aid.



"It just felt like it was an oppressive model," said Guiden. "A lot of information, ID requirements, bunch of paperwork. Now mind you, it's a pandemic. So at that point we realized that, all of these kind of additional requirements, we wanted to remove those barriers."



Guiden and Good Shepherd Youth Outreach set up Feeding Our Communities, a drive-through model for picking up food. He said more than 1,600 families have been picking up a week's worth of healthy food every month since April of 2020.



Guiden said it's been hard for Black and indigenous-led groups to lead on work like food access, noting that white-led nonprofits still get the bulk of funding for efforts in communities like his.



But Feeding Our Communities, which started by feeding Black and brown communities, has shown it's valuable for a diverse group of Washingtonians.



It's expanded to become a food hub for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and even Russian and Ukrainian families who had their own issues regarding the Black community.



Guiden said they've been able to build trust across cultures.



"They saw that we were relevant to them," said Guiden. "The culture, the food, how we were serving them. So everything's about presence."



Guiden said another important aspect of the program is compensating youth working on it.



"Some of our youth actually have created a resume of logistics, communications, quality control, structure, project management," said Guiden. "All those different skills."



Guiden said the young people who help out get a stipend and also gain experience that is helpful when they head on to college or work.









get more stories like this via email

