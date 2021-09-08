Virginia's Black Farmers Push Lawmakers to Provide Debt Relief

RICHMOND, Va. -- Farmers of color are urging Congress to end a slew of lawsuits delaying a loan-forgiveness program designed to make amends for years of loan discrimination against minority farmers.



White farmers are claiming in court Congress's $4 billion debt relief for Black farmers, part of a COVID-19 stimulus package, amounts to reverse discrimination.



John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association and a Virginia-based farmer, claimed for years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically denied loans to farmers of color, placing them at much higher risk of foreclosure.



"The lawsuits are inaccurate, and it's certainly not fair for farmers of color to hold our payments up and say that we're causing them, white farmers, some sort of harm by getting debt relief," Boyd asserted. "To me, it's a continuation of the discrimination that we've been facing for many, many years."



A judge has put the debt-relief money on hold until about a dozen lawsuits, including a class-action case in Texas, are settled.



Boyd said unlike white farmers, Black farmers who fell behind on a USDA loan payment would often be given just 30 days to pay in full, or they were pressured to sign their deed over to the agency. He noted he faced serious discrimination for years in Mecklenburg County by a Farmers Home Administration officer who would only see Black farmers one day a week, and serve white farmers first.



"This person spat on me, called me racial epithets, had my application torn up and thrown in the trash can," Boyd recounted. "When they came out to investigate this person, they asked him, 'Did he have a problem making loans to Black farmers?' And he said, 'Well, yeah, I think that they're lazy and look for a paycheck on Friday.'"



Boyd pointed out the inability for farmers of color to get and keep USDA loans has dramatically reduced their numbers. Of the 3.4 million farmers in the U.S. today, the agency said fewer than 50,000 are Black, down from one million a century ago.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's Department of Agriculture wants help from nature enthusiasts or anyone else who can assist in eradicating an invasive insect that can do significant damage to plants and crops.



The spotted lanternfly, a plant-hopper native to Asia, was discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. In Ohio, it was first spotted in Jefferson County last fall.



The spotted lanternfly feeds on hops, grapes and fruit trees, as well as oak, pine, poplar and walnut trees.



David Adkins, agricultural inspection manager for the Plant Pest Control Section of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, asked people to report sightings of lanternflies, with a photo if possible and the exact location of the sighting.



"We are relying on the public to help us, quite a bit, on reporting," Adkins acknowledged. "Because we don't have a trap or any type of lure that really works in drawing the spotted lanternfly in so that we can take an inventory of the population."



Adkins noted the lanternfly was found near train tracks in Mingo Junction, possibly brought by a train hauling trash to a Jefferson County landfill from the New York metro area. Sightings can be reported to the state's Plant Pest Control Division at 614-728-6400.



The Agriculture Department is working with the state Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State University, the Ohio Grape Industries Committee and others to conduct ground and aerial searches, set traps and do educational outreach.



Adkins pointed out the main worry is how the spotted lanternfly will affect vineyards in the state.



"Our biggest concern right now is with the grape industry and the orchard industry," Adkins explained. "We know very well they definitely attack the grapes, have killed some orchards over in Pennsylvania. But they also made the crop unusable, because of the honeydew that they deposit on the fruit."



From late summer to November, lanternflies are easiest to spot because they're in their adult moth stage.



Adkins said the department is also conducting a series of treatments on lanternfly nymphs and adults. This winter, they'll be treating any egg masses they find with horticultural oil, which kills the bugs but doesn't harm wildlife.



IOWAWATCH COLLABORATION



BLOOMFIELD, Iowa - America's rural population decline has been well-documented, with more people flocking to urban centers. But a report in Iowa says that isn't happening in all small towns.



Iowa Watch, a collaborative investigative news group, reviewed nearly 60 towns of 5,000 or fewer people. In a number of cases, communities have seen populations hold steady, according to recent census data. In southern Iowa, Bloomfield - with a population of nearly 2,700 - has seen a slight gain in residents over the past decade.



Mayor Dan Wiegand cited a commitment of locals to support each other.



"That probably is one of the things that kind of helped us during COVID, was staying open as more people, I think, shopped locally and did things locally," he said, "because, you know, there was more mandates at the bigger stores away from here, and people tried to do what they could local."



The research found other common traits of thriving small towns include the infrastructure for high-speed internet, health-care availability and unique attractions. But economic researchers have cautioned that there's no exact blueprint for towns to follow, since each has its own dynamics.



As for attractions that are hard to find elsewhere, the report pointed to monuments or places that have a story to tell, such as the "Field of Dreams" site in Dyersville. And in the community of Kalona, Krista Hershberger, assistant director of the Chamber of Commerce, said religious customs of the local Amish community draw some attention.



"It's just such a different way of doing life," she said, "and so, they're very interested to see how a whole community can live sort of disconnected from the modern world."



The report also cited the impact of the state's Rural Innovation Grants, which have totaled $300,000 each of the last two fiscal years. The money is split into grants that go to communities with populations of fewer than 10,000.



This story was produced with original reporting from Lyle Muller and Pat Kinney for Iowa Watch. Their report is online here.





