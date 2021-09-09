Montanans Visit Tester's Offices to Urge Support for Climate Policies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- The public has an opportunity to weigh in on a large wind-energy project proposed in Idaho.



The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project would be located about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls and generate 1,000 megawatts of energy.



Ben Otto, energy associate for the Idaho Conservation League, said it would more than double the amount of wind energy currently generated in the state, but he pointed out the project could have local impacts.



One concern is for nearby national parks, including Craters of the Moon and the Minidoka National Historic Site, the location of a World War II internment camp for Japanese Americans.



"This project would be visible from both of those locations," Otto explained. "And, in fact, the Minidoka internment camp would be basically surrounded by this project. Those are big cultural impacts."



The Idaho Conservation League is also concerned about the project's impact on wildlife, such as birds of prey. Otto emphasized since the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) still is in the scoping phase, there is plenty of time for the agency to investigate and mitigate potential impacts.



The agency is holding a public meeting on the proposal online today at 6:00 p.m.



Otto also noted creating more renewable-energy sources and moving away from fossil fuels that harm the planet is important. He added the Idaho Conservation League wants to find a way to say yes to this project and respect local values at the same time.



"Adding wind displaces those fossil fuels and delivers a long-term benefit to our climate and public health," Otto contended. "We're really trying to find that balance between enabling the benefits of clean energy while addressing the impacts of specific projects."



The BLM must receive public comments by Sep. 20.



HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's creeks and rivers flooded at historic levels last week after Tropical Storm Ida decimated the Northeast. In the future, PA could be more prepared to handle these extreme weather events, based on recommendations in its state Forest Action Plan.



The report says forests can play a key role in decreasing stormwater runoff, which can contaminate water and cause flooding.



Planting trees along waterways, known as riparian buffers, can also be a solution to flood risks similar to what was seen in PA due to Ida, said Ellen Shultzabarger - director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Forestry Bureau.



"So planting trees reduces those impacts that flooding can have in a resource or a community," said Shultzabarger, "and lessens that environmental runoff that normally would be there when there aren't trees and vegetation. So they provide such a great way of providing resilience in those large weather events."



Pennsylvania's forests cover nearly 60% of the state. The 2008 Farm Bill tasked states with assessing their forest resources and developing strategies to address long-term needs within the forest system that promote sustainability.



The once-a-decade state forest plan also addresses the importance of trees in cities, areas often without a lot of shade.



Sarah Corcoran, conservation program manager at the Pennsylvania chapter of the Sierra Club, said trees in urban areas can play an important role in dealing with hotter days and capturing pollutants in the air due to climate change.



"The temperature in a city is generally a few degrees warmer than outside of the city because there aren't as many green spaces to absorb the heat," said Corcoran. "The more green spaces you have, the more trees that you have, the cooler the city overall is going to be."



Over 75% of Pennsylvania's population resides in urban areas. The U.S. Forest Service also recommends planting trees in urban watersheds to reduce soil erosion and sediment in streams, and improve water quality.







