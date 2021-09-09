Survey Aims to Better Understand Unmet Needs of IN Caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana officials are conducting a survey to better understand the unmet needs of caregivers across the state, which they say will also help more Hoosiers age at home.
Darcy Tower, director of consumer success, strategy and operations for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Division of Aging, said the COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted long-standing gaps in the care system, such as national shortages of care workers and high turnover.
She pointed out caregivers have faced unique challenges and stressors, from fear of exposing loved ones to the virus to dealing with the effects of social isolation.
"Most Hoosiers, they want to age at home," Tower reported. "And Indiana is working to give more people over age 60 on Medicaid this choice by really making long-term services and supports more effective and better coordinated."
Tower added long-term services and supports include in-home personal care, adult day centers, support for caregivers, assisted living and nursing-home care. She noted they promote the health and well-being of people who need assistance with day-to-day activities because of their long-term condition, disability or cognitive impairment.
Tower emphasized the Division of Aging has waiver services that allow Medicaid to pay caregivers, but she contended they need to expand the program to support needs that may not be financial, including education and training, or respite services.
"So many of these folks live under the assumption that caregiving is just really something that you do for the people who are important to us," Tower observed. "Of course, that is incredibly commendable. These are also people who need support."
Tower hopes the survey will help Indiana better meet those needs. She stressed if you are a family member, friend, neighbor or community volunteer providing care, companionship, transportation or financial or medical help to somebody 55 or older without the expectation of pay, her agency wants to hear from you, either at 800-258-7691 or at survey.indiana.edu/caregiver/volunteer.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- COVID-19 vaccine outreach is serving as a catalyst for improving health equity in some of Ohio's lower-income communities.
The Cancer Justice Network is bringing nurses, doctors and navigators into housing projects, churches, senior centers, high schools and other sites in underserved neighborhoods in Greater Cincinnati.
Steve Sunderland, director of the Cancer Justice Network, explained the American healthcare system has largely ignored poorer populations and has created mistrust.
"They have terrible stories of going to the emergency room and waiting hours, and then being disrespected," Sunderland reported. "They have terrible stories of healthcare bills coming to them when they never even knew they were going to get a bill. So, they're resentful, they're angry, they're upset."
Along with a hot meal, he pointed out the team is providing vaccinations, plus reliable information about the vaccine and listening to people's concerns. Sunderland added the navigators also discuss other health issues such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes, and connect people to resources.
And while people may be frightened by the virus, Sunderland noted it often takes more than one conversation to convince them the vaccine is safe.
"The greatest myths are that this is really a conspiracy to hurt poor people, Black people, Hispanic people," Sunderland outlined. "In fact, since they've never had a relationship with a physician, they don't really believe that these nurses and doctors that are there, giving the vaccinations, really have their best interests at heart."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people of color have poorer health outcomes in several areas: infant mortality, chronic disease, and overall physical and mental health. Low-income people also report worse health status than those with higher incomes.
Sunderland emphasized the pandemic brought these disparities to light.
"Now, we are at a crossroads," Sunderland stated. "We could turn the corner and give health care to the poor. We can make sure that everybody has Medicaid. We can make sure that everybody has a vaccine."
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- As the school year gets underway, some school nurses are facing hurdles addressing students' health-care needs.
Diane Parker, lecturer at University of North Carolina-Wilmington, family nurse practitioner at Coastal Horizons, and school-based nurse in Wilmington, said school districts are already struggling with teacher shortages, and the state's Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) supervision requirements contribute to a chaotic situation.
Parker recounted she had to scramble to reinstate her previous supervising physician, at her own cost, after her new supervising physician had to delay their contract due to COVID-19 illness.
"If I didn't have that person to go back to, like, if she wasn't able to take me back, then I would not be able to practice in a school-based setting until my new collaborating physician was well enough to assume those responsibilities," Parker explained.
In 2019, 17% to 19% of students statewide received health care related to a chronic condition, like asthma or diabetes, according to the state Division of Public Health.
Under current state law, APRNs must work under doctor supervision, have a collaborative practice agreement, and meet once every six months with their supervising physician.
Parker added due to statewide nursing shortages, most school nurses work at multiple schools or split their time between a school and hospital or private practice. She lamented it means teachers and school staff, who have no medical training, are left to deal with kids' health emergencies or chronic conditions.
"And our center serves over 2,000 students and faculty," Parker observed. "And so, again, I would not be able to do my job, I would not be able to see patients or staff, without a collaborating physician."
While the American Medical Association and other physician groups argue collaborations are needed for patient safety, Parker argued supervision requirements are not necessary.
"It is nice to know that I have a collaborating physician in the community that I can reach out to if needed," Parker acknowledged. "But in all the time that I've had one, it's very rare that I've needed to do that."
North Carolina is one of the most restrictive states in the country for APRNs, according to a report by the National Academy of Medicine. The SAVE Act, introduced in North Carolina this year, would remove supervision requirements statewide.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. -- Health professionals are concerned misinformation may be leading some people who are pregnant to choose not to get the COVID-vaccine, despite universal recommendations that they do so.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and other medical groups are all in agreement.
Dr. Jessica Branham, DO/OB-GYN at Appalachian Regional Healthcare, said she understands people may have anxiety around the safety of the vaccine. But she pointed out the research is strong that getting the shot can help ensure a healthy pregnancy, at a time when the uptick in COVID cases continues to strain Kentucky hospitals.
"We have tons and tons of good data showing that women who are pregnant, have received their COVID-19 vaccine, that they are not only doing well," Branham reported. "It is actually showing protective effects for the newborn baby as well."
Today, in a special legislative session, Gov. Andy Beshear and state lawmakers are considering extending the pandemic state of emergency until January.
They may also make decisions about the governor's authority to require masks in indoor settings, provide flexibility for school districts, and use American Rescue Plan funds to support testing and vaccine distribution.
Caitlin Bottoms, a resident of Anderson County, said she found out she was pregnant about a week before considering getting the shot earlier this year. Bottoms recalled she waited until the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists released its recommendation in late July, then spoke with her doctor and immediately scheduled an appointment.
"I'm very glad I got vaccinated," Bottoms stated. "It's definitely a relief for the rest of my pregnancy, knowing that I'm protected, but that my baby will have some protection as well when they arrive in November."
Branham added research also shows women who receive COVID-19 mRNA vaccines generate an immune response against the coronavirus and pass protective antibodies on to their babies.
"And those babies are actually showing natural immunity to COVID, because the maternal antibodies are crossing the placenta," Branham explained.
Studies of breastfeeding women have also indicated those who are vaccinated against COVID while breastfeeding pass protective antibodies to the baby through their breast milk. Antibodies against other infectious diseases, like the flu and pertussis, have previously been found in nursing parents who were vaccinated against those diseases.