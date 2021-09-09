Thursday, September 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 9, 2021
Legislation is in the works to help police officers better manage their emotions in the field, and Nebraska lawmakers hold public hearings on how new voter maps should be drawn for the state's 49 districts.

2021Talks - September 9, 2021
President Biden will announce six new steps to combat the coronavirus, the U.S. heads toward an October debt default, and Vice President Kamala Harris says there's a lot at stake in the California recall election.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Survey Aims to Better Understand Unmet Needs of IN Caregivers

Thursday, September 9, 2021   

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana officials are conducting a survey to better understand the unmet needs of caregivers across the state, which they say will also help more Hoosiers age at home.

Darcy Tower, director of consumer success, strategy and operations for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Division of Aging, said the COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted long-standing gaps in the care system, such as national shortages of care workers and high turnover.

She pointed out caregivers have faced unique challenges and stressors, from fear of exposing loved ones to the virus to dealing with the effects of social isolation.

"Most Hoosiers, they want to age at home," Tower reported. "And Indiana is working to give more people over age 60 on Medicaid this choice by really making long-term services and supports more effective and better coordinated."

Tower added long-term services and supports include in-home personal care, adult day centers, support for caregivers, assisted living and nursing-home care. She noted they promote the health and well-being of people who need assistance with day-to-day activities because of their long-term condition, disability or cognitive impairment.

Tower emphasized the Division of Aging has waiver services that allow Medicaid to pay caregivers, but she contended they need to expand the program to support needs that may not be financial, including education and training, or respite services.

"So many of these folks live under the assumption that caregiving is just really something that you do for the people who are important to us," Tower observed. "Of course, that is incredibly commendable. These are also people who need support."

Tower hopes the survey will help Indiana better meet those needs. She stressed if you are a family member, friend, neighbor or community volunteer providing care, companionship, transportation or financial or medical help to somebody 55 or older without the expectation of pay, her agency wants to hear from you, either at 800-258-7691 or at survey.indiana.edu/caregiver/volunteer.


