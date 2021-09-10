Coalition: WI Headed Down Dangerous Path With Election Probes

MADISON, Wis. -- Arizona has received widespread coverage for its controversial audit of last year's presidential election, and now, a bipartisan coalition of political leaders and pro-democracy groups said it is seeing similar patterns emerge in the Badger State.



In a newly-released memo, the States United Democracy Center said there are similarities between two investigations in Wisconsin and the Arizona audit, which has been criticized for a lack of transparency among other things.



Trey Grayson, former Kentucky secretary of state and a Republican, called out Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for changing his stance on whether there should be more reviews of the vote.



"Party leaders, one of the burdens of leadership is saying no to bad ideas that are coming from the base," Grayson asserted.



Sentiments about the election being stolen from former President Donald Trump have come from far-right politicians and voters, but the courts have rejected those claims.



Vos recently ordered an election probe to be led by a former state Supreme Court justice. His office did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.



The memo said Vos' investigation, along with subpoenas sought by another GOP lawmaker, lack public details and could cost taxpayers a lot of money.



There's also a third Wisconsin effort; an audit being led by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. That was also requested by Republicans in a move opponents describe as a political stunt.



The coalition said previous reviews of Wisconsin's vote did not reveal any widespread fraud.



Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said the findings coincide with surveys of local election clerks who are citing occupational burnout.



"They were beleaguered with misinformation, harassment and sometimes threats," Burden reported.



Burden added separate research by his team found the current environment is prompting a number of clerks to leave their positions, but he said despite challenges, administrators still were able to conduct a fair election in Wisconsin.



BOISE, Idaho - The redistricting process begins today in Idaho, and some are raising concerns that the commission overseeing it doesn't reflect the state's growing diversity.



Rudy Soto, who chairs the Native American Democratic Caucus of Idaho and is a member of the League of Minority Voters' National Board of Trustees, said state leaders, especially Democrats, missed an opportunity to choose a person of color for Idaho's six-member Citizen Commission for Reapportionment, in charge of drawing the state's voting districts.



"It's just very symbolic for them to not have a single seat at the table," he said. "I think it really sends the wrong message to our kids and communities throughout the state who are an integral part of just our society."



Soto noted that the omission is especially glaring in light of the state's growing Hispanic population. Recent census numbers showed that nearly one in five Idahoans is not white and about one in eight is Latino. Idaho's Hispanic and Latino populations have grown by 36% in the past decade. Idaho also was the second-fastest-growing state in the nation.



Democratic leaders in charge of appointments did not respond to a request for comment.



Idaho is home to five tribes, and Soto said Native Americans also are speaking out about the lack of representation on the redistricting commission.



"Their concerns regarding the lack of representation make it such that there's a real risk of the votes of minorities being divvied up that would result in diluting and lessening the power of those votes," he said.



Soto said communities of color should be included as public meetings get under way. Native Americans are asking that some meetings be held on reservations, and Soto said Latino groups are organizing around this issue. In his view, it's never too late to do the right thing.



"They need to figure out how to reassure our communities that we are respected," he said, "that there's decency and dignity for the contributions that we make to the state."



