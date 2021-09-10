Friday, September 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 10, 2011
Play

As the nation marks the Sept. 11 attacks, we report on the treatment of American Muslims, plus President Biden acts to ensure two-thirds of the American workforce is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

2021Talks - September 10, 2021
Play

President Biden announces a vaccine mandate for federal workers; LA County is set to require vaccines for students age 12 and older, and Justice Department sues Texas over its new six-week abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
PA Becomes 2nd State to Offer Climate-Change Leadership Training

Play

Friday, September 10, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is now the second state in the country to launch a program focused on training state and local leaders on tackling the challenges of climate change.

The Pennsylvania Climate Leadership Academy, run by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), wrapped up its first program this week. About 150 people from nonprofits, state agencies, local governments and universities participated in the online courses that discussed the impacts of climate change on communities and policy-driven solutions to mitigate its effects.

Heidi Kunsch, environmental group manager for the Energy Programs Office at the DEP, said civic engagement is key to addressing environmental concerns.

"It's not about doom and gloom," Kunsch explained. "It's about taking action and all hands on deck. All of us, down to the homeowner, making changes in our own homes with the way we use energy and with the way we commute. It starts with each of us. Every one of us has a role to play."

Maryland was the first state in the U.S. to launch a Climate Leadership Academy. The next part of the training, called the Certified Climate Change Professional Program, starts in October and will offer courses on topics including climate science, greenhouse-gas emission inventories and vulnerability assessments.

Kate Semmens, science director at the Nurture Nature Center in Easton, which helps that community learn about environmental risks, is a participant in the Climate Leadership Academy. She helped develop a vulnerability assessment and Climate Action Plan for Easton, which is at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers and at risk of flooding.

Semmens said the academy is important for municipality leaders because climate-change risks will have a direct impact on residents.

"A lot of the actions that these decision-makers can take related to climate change have co-benefits," Semmens contended. "They're gonna help with air and water quality. They're gonna help with human health. Having that understanding that you can make these changes that are going to have multiple beneficial impacts is really important going forward."

Pennsylvania's average temperature has risen nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900. According to DEP data, the temperature will rise another 5.9 degrees by 2050 unless greenhouse-gas emissions are cut.


