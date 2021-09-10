PA Becomes 2nd State to Offer Climate-Change Leadership Training

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is now the second state in the country to launch a program focused on training state and local leaders on tackling the challenges of climate change.



The Pennsylvania Climate Leadership Academy, run by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), wrapped up its first program this week. About 150 people from nonprofits, state agencies, local governments and universities participated in the online courses that discussed the impacts of climate change on communities and policy-driven solutions to mitigate its effects.



Heidi Kunsch, environmental group manager for the Energy Programs Office at the DEP, said civic engagement is key to addressing environmental concerns.



"It's not about doom and gloom," Kunsch explained. "It's about taking action and all hands on deck. All of us, down to the homeowner, making changes in our own homes with the way we use energy and with the way we commute. It starts with each of us. Every one of us has a role to play."



Maryland was the first state in the U.S. to launch a Climate Leadership Academy. The next part of the training, called the Certified Climate Change Professional Program, starts in October and will offer courses on topics including climate science, greenhouse-gas emission inventories and vulnerability assessments.



Kate Semmens, science director at the Nurture Nature Center in Easton, which helps that community learn about environmental risks, is a participant in the Climate Leadership Academy. She helped develop a vulnerability assessment and Climate Action Plan for Easton, which is at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers and at risk of flooding.



Semmens said the academy is important for municipality leaders because climate-change risks will have a direct impact on residents.



"A lot of the actions that these decision-makers can take related to climate change have co-benefits," Semmens contended. "They're gonna help with air and water quality. They're gonna help with human health. Having that understanding that you can make these changes that are going to have multiple beneficial impacts is really important going forward."



Pennsylvania's average temperature has risen nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900. According to DEP data, the temperature will rise another 5.9 degrees by 2050 unless greenhouse-gas emissions are cut.



CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As lawmakers consider a $3.5 trillion-dollar budget resolution with historic investments to address climate change and spearhead clean-energy development, experts say coal workers will need wage replacement and retraining to successfully transition to a clean-energy economy.



According to data from the Union of Concerned Scientists and the Utility Workers Union of America, the nation lost at least 25% of its mining jobs between 2015 and 2019.



Jeremy Richardson, senior energy analyst in the Climate and Energy program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said a key piece of the puzzle in the clean-energy transition is addressing the needs of the workers most likely to suffer the consequences.



"The big one here is the piece around five years of comprehensive wage replacement for the workers, facing the closure of a mine or a plant," Richardson explained.



According to a report Richardson co-authored this year, the estimated cost of these supports for coal workers ranges from $33 billion to $83 billion in the next 15 to 25 years. He argued it is a small fraction of the funds needed to shift the country to a low-carbon economy.



Richardson contended the length of wage-replacement benefits is critical to help workers move into clean-energy sector jobs that offer comparable or higher wages.



"What we find happening in the economy is that workers will take the quickest path that they can find to get a new job, because they need to support their families," Richardson observed.



Richardson emphasized the federal government should prioritize individual workers' livelihoods through retraining and economic development programs, and be prepared to help minimize the impact of facility shutdowns on coal communities.



"I really, passionately believe that if we're going to solve the climate crisis, we have to solve this crisis as well," Richardson asserted.



The report estimates $2.5 trillion in clean-energy sector investments will be needed by 2030 in order to reach near-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



