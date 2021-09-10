9/11 Curriculum Still Slowly Surfacing in Schools

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota is in the process of updating social studies standards for public schools. It comes amid national conversation about 9/11 curriculum ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.



South Dakota's plan isn't getting a lot of attention concerning the events of 9/11, but instead has been met with controversy over the removal of Native American references.



On a broader scale, education researchers say incorporating more lesson plans about the attacks has been slow in most states.



Cheryl Lynn Duckworth, professor of conflict resolution at Nova Southeastern University in Florida, said there are some barriers, including teachers needing to stick with what is required, to keep test scores up.



"The whole life of the school is testing and student scores," Duckworth explained. "So, if a subject like 9/11 is not embedded in the curriculum -- and more often than not it isn't -- it can be very, very difficult to carve out any time."



Only 14 states have the subject as part of their required materials.



The proposed update from the South Dakota Department of Education does mention 9/11 among events for high-school students to learn about. The draft plan said officials want higher grade levels to be more exposed to the more recent decades of U.S. history.



Duckworth said even though it has been 20 years since the attacks on New York and Washington, it still can be emotional for teachers who lived through the experience. For those who do find time to approach the subject, they're navigating a complex and sometimes controversial topic.



"It can be very difficult to do any kind of justice to teaching about 9/11 without talking about some political events, right?" Duckworth acknowledged. "Our response to 9/11, Islamophobia."



Other researchers have noted 9/11 teachings are sometimes oversimplified and only come up around the anniversary.



Duckworth emphasized despite the obstacles, it is important for middle and high-school students to dive deeper into the topic.



"They need to be able to develop those democratic skills of critical thinking and debate," Duckworth contended.



She added the events surrounding 9/11 can help shape those skills. Public comment on South Dakota's proposed standards will begin on Sep. 20 with a hearing in Aberdeen.



FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Rural communities in Maine are shrinking, as young people move to cities for work opportunities, but a new report found expanding access to youth apprenticeships in rural areas could allow many people to stay in their communities while pursuing a promising career.



It looked at four apprenticeship programs, including one in Fairfield, Maine, operated by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1253.



Zach Boren, senior policy manager for the Urban Institute and co-author of the report, said apprentices with IBEW earn great money right out of high school, starting at $17 an hour, and within four years can earn roughly $66,000 a year, with full benefits and health care.



"Young people who decided to go into this apprenticeship program were earning double the per capita income in Maine, while being able to stay where they were, and not having to leave their hometowns," Boren outlined.



More than 540,000 Mainers live in rural areas, and Boren noted there are barriers to apprenticeship programs. Many 17- and 18-year-olds in rural areas don't have access to reliable transportation, and especially with more remote work, high-speed broadband connections.



Boren added apprenticeships can reach young people before they take on high student debt at U.S. colleges and universities. And he pointed out the U.S. might be served by following the example of countries in Europe with robust apprenticeship systems such as Switzerland, Germany and the U.K.



"The U.S. government has really under-invested in registered apprenticeship," Boren contended. "Less than $200 million annually, where these European countries are really spending billions to support their systems, offsetting the costs for businesses that want to operate these apprenticeship programs."



The report recommended measures for making sure youth apprenticeship programs can endure, from establishing apprenticeship coordinators to addressing the digital divide and increasing access to public transit and other transportation options.



HARRISBURG, Pa. - Face masks will be mandatory at all public and private K-through-12 schools in Pennsylvania, starting next week.



Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement just as many schools are returning to fully in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic began. Pennsylvania is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases as the COVID Delta variant spreads throughout the state.



In his remarks Monday, the governor said he'd prefer to leave this decision to local school boards, but his office received many calls from parents who were concerned about a lack of mask requirements.



"This is a necessary step to keep our students and teachers safe and in the classroom, where they all need to be, and where we want them all to be," Wolf said. "When students and teachers go home at the end of the day, it's going to keep their families safe too."



The order from the state Department of Health goes into effect next Tuesday, Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday. All teachers, students and staff will be required to wear masks. The decision also includes child-care centers.



Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said one of the most concerning statistics to her is the number of COVID-19 cases among children, which has risen 277% in the Commonwealth between mid-July and last Saturday. Beam said she expects pushback against the order, but added that she believes it is critical for public health and safety.



"We are asking folks to keep it in perspective," she said. "Last year, when there was this level of community transmission, our students were learning virtually. The guidance has evolved based on lessons learned. Our goal is to keep students in classrooms and keep the surging delta variant out."



Pennsylvania joins more than a dozen other states with some form of statewide mask mandate in schools. Nearly 50 organizations from across the state had signed a letter urging the governor and secretary of health to institute a school mask mandate.



