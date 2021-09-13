Monday, September 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 13, 2021
Play

Washington state's largest union of public workers reaches an agreement on state vaccine mandate; pandemic presses on work opportunities for people formerly incarcerated.

2021Talks - September 13, 2021
Play

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run; U.S. Senate back from recess, faces deadlines for infrastructure and debt ceiling; and an upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies after 30 staffers quit over a vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Civil Rights    News
TX Governor to Try Again to Ban Transgender Student Athletes

Play

Monday, September 13, 2021   

AUSTIN, Texas - As part of a special session called by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, legislators will try again next week to pass a bill requiring transgender student athletes play on sports teams based on the gender assigned to them at or near birth.

It's one of several anti-transgender bills Texas legislators have introduced in recent sessions.

Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen is executive director for the National Center for Transgender Equality and a Cuban American transgender man. He said rates of bullying go up in states that introduce bills that prevent students from participating in sports.

"Can you imagine being 16 years old, all you want to do is play on your high school volleyball team with your friends," said Heng-Lehtinen, "and your governor is saying that you are some kind of demon?"

Gov. Abbott last week announced a third special legislative session that will begin on September 20 to address restrictions on transgender student athletes.

When it comes to transition-related health-care options for transgender kids, Texas lawmakers failed to pass proposed restrictions in an earlier session.

But Abbott has asked a state agency to determine whether allowing transgender kids to have certain gender-confirmation surgeries constitutes child abuse.

Heng-Lehtinen said for many young transgender people, gender-affirming health care is only available if they travel to a large city.

"There are not enough doctors out there yet that are fully informed about transgender health and are able really to care for us adequately," said Heng-Lehtinen.

Heng-Lehtinen said he expects anti-trans bills that didn't pass in conservative states this year to be reintroduced in future sessions.




President Joe Biden plans to accelerate the deployment of solar and wind generation in order to decarbonize 40% of the power grid by 2035. (soonthorne/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Biden Clean-Energy Plan Could be Hard Sell in AZ, Western States

CHANDLER, Ariz. - President Joe Biden's $150 billion clean-energy plan aims to rid almost half of the power grid of carbon-based fuels by 2035…

Environment

MA Groups Push Bill to Stop Clean-Energy Subsidies for Woody Biomass Plants

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. -- Groups working to reduce air pollution are testifying at a hearing today to urge state lawmakers to prevent wood-burning biomass …

Health and Wellness

WA's Largest Public Union Reaches Pact on Vaccine Mandate

SEATTLE - Washington state's largest union of public workers has reached an agreement with the state on Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate. The deal …

During the Great Recession, 50 million Americans experienced food insecurity, compared with an estimated 38 million during last year's economic fallout from COVID-19. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity Rose for Single Moms, Families of Color in 2020

DENVER - The rate of people experiencing hunger in Colorado and across the U.S. remained statistically steady overall during 2020, according to …

Health and Wellness

Sexual-Violence Prevention: Patriarchal Ideas a Barrier for Men

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anyone can become a victim of sexual violence, and work is under way in Ohio to ensure men feel welcome in the anti-violence …

Minnesota led the nation in self-response to the census. A variety of groups ensured typically undercounted residents, including BIPOC residents and college students, completed their forms. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Post-Census, MN Urged to Help More Diverse Population

MINNEAPOLIS -- Researchers, nonprofits, and public-policy advocates continue to analyze census data released late this summer. An increase in …

Environment

State Foresters' Group Celebrates 100-Plus Years in PA

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The National Association of State Foresters was formed in 1920, with its first meeting in Harrisburg amid an increase in large …

Environment

Report: CT Not On Track To Meet Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

HARTFORD, Conn. - A new report reveals Connecticut is not on track to meet either of its 2030 or 2050 greenhouse gas emissions goals, and advocates …

 

