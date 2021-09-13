Monday, September 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 13, 2021
Play

Washington state's largest union of public workers reaches an agreement on state vaccine mandate; pandemic presses on work opportunities for people formerly incarcerated.

2021Talks - September 13, 2021
Play

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run; U.S. Senate back from recess, faces deadlines for infrastructure and debt ceiling; and an upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies after 30 staffers quit over a vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: CT Not On Track To Meet Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

Play

Monday, September 13, 2021   

HARTFORD, Conn. - A new report reveals Connecticut is not on track to meet either of its 2030 or 2050 greenhouse gas emissions goals, and advocates say cutting transportation-related pollution is the way forward.

The Connecticut Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory, which reviewed air quality trends from 1990 to 2018, shows that the transportation sector is the state's largest source of pollution, mostly from fossil fuel combustion in vehicles.

Samantha Dynowski, state director of Sierra Club Connecticut, said it's time for the state to act swiftly to reduce greenhouse gases.

"We need the administration to really change that policy, to plan to reduce vehicle miles traveled" said Dynowski. "And that can include things like really prioritizing transit, rail and bus because when you build for more vehicle emissions, you get more vehicle emissions."

Connecticut's Global Warming Solutions Act created a target to reduce emissions by 45% below 2001 levels by 2030. The 2018 Governor's Council on Climate Change report unveiled that a 29% reduction in transportation emissions from 2014 is needed to meet the 2030 target.

Lori Brown, executive director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, said one important step the state could take would be joining the Transportation Climate Initiative, or TCI. It's a multi-state agreement that uses a cap-and-invest system to reduce pollution from gasoline and diesel fuel.

Proceeds from the initiative would be used to invest in clean infrastructure. Brown said TCI is crucial for a healthy future in Connecticut.

"We know it's going to generate around $100 million dollars a year for things like converting dirty diesel school buses into electric school buses," said Brown. "That cuts across urban, suburban, rural. It can do all kinds of things that local municipalities want to do like improving intersections and sidewalks and rail and transit options."

TCI requires the Connecticut General Assembly's approval to start the program. Brown said advocates are calling on the state legislature to pass TCI during a Special Session this fall.

TCI would also ensure that half of the program's revenue would go to communities overburdened by air pollution.




get more stories like this via email
President Joe Biden plans to accelerate the deployment of solar and wind generation in order to decarbonize 40% of the power grid by 2035. (soonthorne/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Biden Clean-Energy Plan Could be Hard Sell in AZ, Western States

CHANDLER, Ariz. - President Joe Biden's $150 billion clean-energy plan aims to rid almost half of the power grid of carbon-based fuels by 2035…

Environment

MA Groups Push Bill to Stop Clean-Energy Subsidies for Woody Biomass Plants

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. -- Groups working to reduce air pollution are testifying at a hearing today to urge state lawmakers to prevent wood-burning biomass …

Health and Wellness

WA's Largest Public Union Reaches Pact on Vaccine Mandate

SEATTLE - Washington state's largest union of public workers has reached an agreement with the state on Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate. The deal …

During the Great Recession, 50 million Americans experienced food insecurity, compared with an estimated 38 million during last year's economic fallout from COVID-19. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity Rose for Single Moms, Families of Color in 2020

DENVER - The rate of people experiencing hunger in Colorado and across the U.S. remained statistically steady overall during 2020, according to …

Health and Wellness

Sexual-Violence Prevention: Patriarchal Ideas a Barrier for Men

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anyone can become a victim of sexual violence, and work is under way in Ohio to ensure men feel welcome in the anti-violence …

Minnesota led the nation in self-response to the census. A variety of groups ensured typically undercounted residents, including BIPOC residents and college students, completed their forms. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Post-Census, MN Urged to Help More Diverse Population

MINNEAPOLIS -- Researchers, nonprofits, and public-policy advocates continue to analyze census data released late this summer. An increase in …

Environment

State Foresters' Group Celebrates 100-Plus Years in PA

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The National Association of State Foresters was formed in 1920, with its first meeting in Harrisburg amid an increase in large …

Health and Wellness

ARP Funds Could Help WV Schools Address Mental-Health Needs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Degrading mental health among the nation's K-12 students over the past year and a half has alarmed health professionals. Experts …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021