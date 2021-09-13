Monday, September 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 13, 2021
Play

Washington state's largest union of public workers reaches an agreement on state vaccine mandate; pandemic presses on work opportunities for people formerly incarcerated.

2021Talks - September 13, 2021
Play

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run; U.S. Senate back from recess, faces deadlines for infrastructure and debt ceiling; and an upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies after 30 staffers quit over a vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

High-Impact Practices Make a Difference for TN’s Community-College Students

Play

Monday, September 13, 2021   

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - As the pandemic continues to pose challenges for college students across the state, research by the Lumina Foundation shows that a set of more engaged and active teaching and learning approaches - called high-impact practices - implemented at 13 Tennessee community colleges benefit students, especially adults and students of color.

Heidi Leming is Vice Chancellor for Student Success at the Tennessee Board of Regents. She said the extra supports help ensure students stay on their degree track.

"Students who participate in high-impact practices not only are earning higher GPAs," said Leming, "but they're persisting at higher rates because they're again more engaged with faculty and the institutions and their learning."

Leming said Columbia University's Community College Research Center found Tennessee's community colleges are the furthest along in implementing these reforms of any community college system in the nation.

Leming said one of the most common high-impact practices colleges have relied on are first-year seminars.

"And many of our institutions require students to take this course, which teaches them effective learning strategies," said Leming. "How the college operates, resources that can assist them - whether it's tutoring or counseling - other wrap around supports."

She added that in addition to high-impact practices, colleges have increased coaching and developed guided pathways to help students navigate coursework toward degrees based on their academic or career interests.

"And making the connection of what's being taught to real-life experiences, they see the purpose of being there," said Leming. "So that motivates them to keep moving forward to the next course that they need to take to complete."

More Tennessee students enroll in community colleges than any other public and private college and university sector in the state.

In fall of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, 54% of Tennessee public high-school graduates heading to a public higher-education institution enrolled in a community or technical college.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.





get more stories like this via email
President Joe Biden plans to accelerate the deployment of solar and wind generation in order to decarbonize 40% of the power grid by 2035. (soonthorne/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Biden Clean-Energy Plan Could be Hard Sell in AZ, Western States

CHANDLER, Ariz. - President Joe Biden's $150 billion clean-energy plan aims to rid almost half of the power grid of carbon-based fuels by 2035…

Environment

MA Groups Push Bill to Stop Clean-Energy Subsidies for Woody Biomass Plants

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. -- Groups working to reduce air pollution are testifying at a hearing today to urge state lawmakers to prevent wood-burning biomass …

Health and Wellness

WA's Largest Public Union Reaches Pact on Vaccine Mandate

SEATTLE - Washington state's largest union of public workers has reached an agreement with the state on Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate. The deal …

During the Great Recession, 50 million Americans experienced food insecurity, compared with an estimated 38 million during last year's economic fallout from COVID-19. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity Rose for Single Moms, Families of Color in 2020

DENVER - The rate of people experiencing hunger in Colorado and across the U.S. remained statistically steady overall during 2020, according to …

Health and Wellness

Sexual-Violence Prevention: Patriarchal Ideas a Barrier for Men

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anyone can become a victim of sexual violence, and work is under way in Ohio to ensure men feel welcome in the anti-violence …

Minnesota led the nation in self-response to the census. A variety of groups ensured typically undercounted residents, including BIPOC residents and college students, completed their forms. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Post-Census, MN Urged to Help More Diverse Population

MINNEAPOLIS -- Researchers, nonprofits, and public-policy advocates continue to analyze census data released late this summer. An increase in …

Environment

State Foresters' Group Celebrates 100-Plus Years in PA

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The National Association of State Foresters was formed in 1920, with its first meeting in Harrisburg amid an increase in large …

Environment

Report: CT Not On Track To Meet Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

HARTFORD, Conn. - A new report reveals Connecticut is not on track to meet either of its 2030 or 2050 greenhouse gas emissions goals, and advocates …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021