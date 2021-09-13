Monday, September 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 13, 2021
Play

Washington state's largest union of public workers reaches an agreement on state vaccine mandate; pandemic presses on work opportunities for people formerly incarcerated.

2021Talks - September 13, 2021
Play

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run; U.S. Senate back from recess, faces deadlines for infrastructure and debt ceiling; and an upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies after 30 staffers quit over a vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Biden Clean-Energy Plan Could be Hard Sell in AZ, Western States

Play

Monday, September 13, 2021   

CHANDLER, Ariz. - President Joe Biden's $150 billion clean-energy plan aims to rid almost half of the power grid of carbon-based fuels by 2035, but conservationists say his proposal will likely see resistance from Western states with energy-production economies.

The plan, which goes before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee this week, would reduce the use of coal and natural gas to cut carbon emissions and to develop a green-energy economy.

Sandy Bahr is director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club and said she agrees with Biden's assertion that time is running out to deal with the effects of climate change.

"Extreme drought, extreme temperatures, larger wildfires," said Bahr. "Those are all costing us money. For those who think it's too costly to move rapidly to clean energy, it's much more costly not to."

Under Biden's program, energy suppliers would be eligible for grants if they increase the amount of clean electricity supplied to customers by 4% compared with the previous year. Republicans are expected to oppose the measure, saying it costs too much.

Bahr said while states such as Arizona, Utah, Montana and others have set their own renewable goals, power producers are going slowly to protect their carbon-based assets.

"We need to require these large monopoly utilities to do better," said Bahr. "They move too slowly and they often have a vested interest in keeping some of these old plants running longer."

In many states, there are weak inducements to cut back on the use of coal and gas. Scott Williams, executive director of the environmental watchdog Healthy Environment Alliance (HEAL) Utah, said regulators need to rethink their incentives.

"Their primary charge in doing that is to provide power to customers at the lowest possible rate," said Williams, "although they are also charged to consider other societal benefits."

Other highlights of Biden's Build Back Better plan include funding electric-grid improvements, decarbonizing federal buildings and vehicle fleets, providing home and appliance efficiency rebates, and subsidizing solar projects in low-income communities.


get more stories like this via email
The Washington Federation of State Employees began bargaining with the state on the terms of the vaccine mandate on Aug. 16. (Damir Khabirov/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA's Largest Public Union Reaches Pact on Vaccine Mandate

SEATTLE - Washington state's largest union of public workers has reached an agreement with the state on Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate. The deal …

Social Issues

Food Insecurity Rose for Single Moms, Families of Color in 2020

DENVER - The rate of people experiencing hunger in Colorado and across the U.S. remained statistically steady overall during 2020, according to …

Health and Wellness

Sexual-Violence Prevention: Patriarchal Ideas a Barrier for Men

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anyone can become a victim of sexual violence, and work is under way in Ohio to ensure men feel welcome in the anti-violence …

Minnesota led the nation in self-response to the census. A variety of groups ensured typically undercounted residents, including BIPOC residents and college students, completed their forms. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Post-Census, MN Urged to Help More Diverse Population

MINNEAPOLIS -- Researchers, nonprofits, and public-policy advocates continue to analyze census data released late this summer. An increase in …

Environment

State Foresters' Group Celebrates 100-Plus Years in PA

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The National Association of State Foresters was formed in 1920, with its first meeting in Harrisburg amid an increase in large …

A new report says a 29 percent reduction in transportation emissions from 2014 is needed to meet a 2030 clean air target. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: CT Not On Track To Meet Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

HARTFORD, Conn. - A new report reveals Connecticut is not on track to meet either of its 2030 or 2050 greenhouse gas emissions goals, and advocates …

Health and Wellness

ARP Funds Could Help WV Schools Address Mental-Health Needs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Degrading mental health among the nation's K-12 students over the past year and a half has alarmed health professionals. Experts …

Environment

EPA’s Chlorpyrifos Ban Spotlights Future of Agricultural Pesticide Use

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Experts say most agriculture producers in Kentucky won't be affected by the Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision to ban …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021