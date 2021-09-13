EPA’s Chlorpyrifos Ban Spotlights Future of Agricultural Pesticide Use

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Experts say most agriculture producers in Kentucky won't be affected by the Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision to ban a common pesticide, widely used since the 1960s on fruits and vegetables, because it has been linked to neurological damage in children.
The new rule takes effect in six months and follows an order in April by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that directed the EPA to halt the agricultural use of the chemical unless it could demonstrate its safety.
University of Kentucky Extension entomologist Rick Bessin said the phaseout of chlorpyrifos won't be a huge loss to the state's produce industry.
"We did use some chlorpyrifos in Kentucky," said Bessin. "But when I look at the national map of where it was used, we were very much a lower-use rate than many other states."
Chlorpyrifos is commonly applied to corn, soybeans, apples, broccoli, asparagus and other produce. Numerous studies have shown the chemical can cause damage in kids' developing brains, leading to reduced IQ, attention deficit disorder and loss of memory.
Bessin added that newer pesticide products are increasingly selective, meaning they target one particular pest without affecting honeybees and other ecologically important wildlife.
"They may not kill all insects out in the field," said Bessin. "They may just target a few. They may get aphids and white flies, and they won't touch the caterpillars or beetles."
Bessin also added that climate change potentially could affect the quantities of pesticides used on food crops in the future.
"So if climate change results in we have more frequent pest problems," said Bessin, "where pests get above what we call an economic threshold, we're going to end up using more pesticides."
The Division of Environmental Services in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture regulates federal and state pesticide laws, and requires that applicators keep detailed records of pesticide use.
Commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state must be certified and licensed.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Researchers in Ohio are bringing a social work lens to agriculture by examining the challenges that affect farmers' mental health - often exacerbated for beginning farmers and those from historically marginalized groups.
Fiona Doherty, a doctoral student and graduate research associate at The Ohio State University College of Social Work, explained that the challenges for beginning farmers include land access, start-up capital, work-life balance and gaining technical knowledge.
"Those first couple of years can be rollercoaster," said Doherty. "Kind-of learning the hard way through mistakes, especially if they are first-generation farmers."
Doherty and other OSU researchers have teamed up with the Ohio Ecological Food and Farming Association to study the social sustainability of beginning farmers, including the impact of historical trauma in agriculture.
"There will be a great focus on the power of privilege and identity," said Doherty. "And how it all relates to meeting the needs of farmers."
In a 2021 survey from the American Farm Bureau, more than half of farmers reported mental-health challenges, and two in three said the pandemic had affected their mental health.
Doherty explained that diversity, equity and inclusion have been key pillars at each step of the process as a way to amplify voices that aren't always included in this type of research.
"These stressors the farmers are experiencing," said Doherty, "there needs to be an awareness of intersectionalities, and awareness of the historical legacy of inequity that continues to have ripple effects today on farmers of color, queer farmers, trans farmers."
Through statewide surveys, Doherty said they're learning about the need for increased mental-health literacy among beginning farmers, to help reduce the stigma around seeking support. She noted some expressed concern that mental-health providers won't understand their unique challenges.
"Farming is not just a job, it is a lifestyle," said Doherty. "When something happens to a crop or to your land, it's much more than a monetary loss. There's something much deeper there."
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montanans are being challenged this month to eat locally grown foods, every day of August. The Northern Plains Resource Council is hosting its sixth annual Montana Local Food Challenge.
Annika Charter-Williams, a rancher outside of Billings and a Northern Plains member, said it's a revelation for many customers when they have local food for the first time.
"Those products, I find, just are so much better than anything you can find in the grocery store," she said. "Half of it, I think, is the distance - it doesn't have to travel as far. But also, there's just something nice about knowing that it's coming from people in your community."
Charter Beef is a founding member of the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, which has switched to online ordering because of the pandemic, and Charter-Williams said it's been popular - especially last year, when COVID-19 caused supply-chain glitches and grocery stores ran out of some foods. She noted that local sources of food didn't have this issue.
Farmers and ranchers also have faced challenges from the extreme drought striking much of the West. Charter-Williams said that's another reason it's important for people to shop and support local producers right now.
"When we see that feedback of people want local products and they want local food here," she said, "it makes more business sense to be like, 'You know what? Let's put money towards this, rather than more into the commodities market.'"
Along with eating locally every day, the monthlong event includes new local food challenges every week, and people can sign up to win a $250 local food gift card. The Northern Plains Resource Council website has resources for folks who want to find local foods.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some farmers and growers in Ohio are ready to share their knowledge and showcase the work they do to get food from the field to the table.
The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association has offered its Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series for more than four decades, but reluctantly cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Lauren Ketcham, OEFFA communications director, says they're excited to be able to offer some in-person events for 2021, as well as new online learning opportunities.
"After the past year, I think we're all ready to spread our wings and have a little fun this summer," Ketcham said. "OEFFA's farmers and members are an invaluable source of practical knowledge and firsthand experience, and these events bring our diverse community together and provide opportunities for connection. "
The series features four tours, including an organic dairy pasture walk, and two online workshops focused on transferring land to the next generation of farmers, as well as 10 free online presentations, kicking off next Tuesday, June 29.
For those not involved in agriculture, Ketcham explained, the tours and videos illuminate the inner workings of the local food system: "The more that consumers know about how their food is grown, the better prepared they are to make informed choices about who to support with their food dollars, and what sort of agricultural systems they want to support in Ohio."
The presentations are from OEFFA's online conference from earlier this year. It's the first time the event was held completely online, and Ketcham described the feedback as positive.
"Online learning allows people to engage without needing to travel or purchase lodging, or find someone to help watch the kids or milk the cows," she added. "Not only can it be more convenient and affordable, we're able to bring that same level of educational quality."
She noted they cover a variety of topics, including practical production trainings, visions of a prosperous small-farm future and an insightful investigation of faith, food and race.
