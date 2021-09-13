EPA’s Chlorpyrifos Ban Spotlights Future of Agricultural Pesticide Use

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montanans are being challenged this month to eat locally grown foods, every day of August. The Northern Plains Resource Council is hosting its sixth annual Montana Local Food Challenge.



Annika Charter-Williams, a rancher outside of Billings and a Northern Plains member, said it's a revelation for many customers when they have local food for the first time.



"Those products, I find, just are so much better than anything you can find in the grocery store," she said. "Half of it, I think, is the distance - it doesn't have to travel as far. But also, there's just something nice about knowing that it's coming from people in your community."



Charter Beef is a founding member of the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, which has switched to online ordering because of the pandemic, and Charter-Williams said it's been popular - especially last year, when COVID-19 caused supply-chain glitches and grocery stores ran out of some foods. She noted that local sources of food didn't have this issue.



Farmers and ranchers also have faced challenges from the extreme drought striking much of the West. Charter-Williams said that's another reason it's important for people to shop and support local producers right now.



"When we see that feedback of people want local products and they want local food here," she said, "it makes more business sense to be like, 'You know what? Let's put money towards this, rather than more into the commodities market.'"



Along with eating locally every day, the monthlong event includes new local food challenges every week, and people can sign up to win a $250 local food gift card. The Northern Plains Resource Council website has resources for folks who want to find local foods.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some farmers and growers in Ohio are ready to share their knowledge and showcase the work they do to get food from the field to the table.



The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association has offered its Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series for more than four decades, but reluctantly cancelled last year due to the pandemic.



Lauren Ketcham, OEFFA communications director, says they're excited to be able to offer some in-person events for 2021, as well as new online learning opportunities.



"After the past year, I think we're all ready to spread our wings and have a little fun this summer," Ketcham said. "OEFFA's farmers and members are an invaluable source of practical knowledge and firsthand experience, and these events bring our diverse community together and provide opportunities for connection. "



The series features four tours, including an organic dairy pasture walk, and two online workshops focused on transferring land to the next generation of farmers, as well as 10 free online presentations, kicking off next Tuesday, June 29.



For those not involved in agriculture, Ketcham explained, the tours and videos illuminate the inner workings of the local food system: "The more that consumers know about how their food is grown, the better prepared they are to make informed choices about who to support with their food dollars, and what sort of agricultural systems they want to support in Ohio."



The presentations are from OEFFA's online conference from earlier this year. It's the first time the event was held completely online, and Ketcham described the feedback as positive.



"Online learning allows people to engage without needing to travel or purchase lodging, or find someone to help watch the kids or milk the cows," she added. "Not only can it be more convenient and affordable, we're able to bring that same level of educational quality."



She noted they cover a variety of topics, including practical production trainings, visions of a prosperous small-farm future and an insightful investigation of faith, food and race.







