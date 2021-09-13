Monday, September 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 13, 2021
Play

Washington state's largest union of public workers reaches an agreement on state vaccine mandate; pandemic presses on work opportunities for people formerly incarcerated.

2021Talks - September 13, 2021
Play

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run; U.S. Senate back from recess, faces deadlines for infrastructure and debt ceiling; and an upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies after 30 staffers quit over a vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Environment  |  Water    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Undoing of Trump-Era Clean-Water Rule Creates Optimism, Uncertainty

Play

Monday, September 13, 2021   

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Opponents of rollbacks to the Trump-era Clean Water Act say 90% of New Mexico's waters were left unprotected and hope a recent court decision will be a turning point.

A federal judge ruled the Trump administration's 2020 "Navigable Waters Protection Rule" was too flawed to keep in place. That means for now, instead of falling under federal jurisdiction, the status of ephemeral or intermittent streams will be subject to case-by-case determinations.

Rachel Conn, deputy director of the water advocacy group Amigos Bravos in Taos, said arid states such as New Mexico need their own rules.

"We are a very dry state, as we all know, and we have many waters that don't flow year-round, and it is all of those waters that had been left unprotected," Conn observed.

The rule removed protections for hundreds of thousands of intermittent streams and wetlands that feed and support the Rio Grande. It also left others across the country vulnerable to pollution from development. Prior to the ruling, the Biden administration said it planned to repeal the Trump rule and issue new regulations under the Clean Water Act.

Conn argued a new approach is critical to New Mexico because it's the only Western state the Environmental Protection Agency has not authorized to manage its own discharge permitting program to protect surface water.

"We're one of only three states that hasn't gotten that delegation to do the permitting for discharges into waters," Conn explained. "You have to go through that process with the EPA to get that delegation."

Conn added water-advocacy groups want the Biden administration and agencies it oversees to implement flexible rules to address arid conditions.

"A one-size-fits-all approach that has been implemented in the past often results in western states like New Mexico being forced into a regulatory paradigm that's really been developed for more temperate conditions," Conn contended.

Farmers and real-estate developers opposed the 2015 change to clean-water laws under the Obama administration as federal overreach, while President Donald Trump called it unconstitutional.

Disclosure: Amigos Bravos contributes to our fund for reporting on the Environment, Environmental Justice, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
President Joe Biden plans to accelerate the deployment of solar and wind generation in order to decarbonize 40% of the power grid by 2035. (soonthorne/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Biden Clean-Energy Plan Could be Hard Sell in AZ, Western States

CHANDLER, Ariz. - President Joe Biden's $150 billion clean-energy plan aims to rid almost half of the power grid of carbon-based fuels by 2035…

Environment

MA Groups Push Bill to Stop Clean-Energy Subsidies for Woody Biomass Plants

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. -- Groups working to reduce air pollution are testifying at a hearing today to urge state lawmakers to prevent wood-burning biomass …

Health and Wellness

WA's Largest Public Union Reaches Pact on Vaccine Mandate

SEATTLE - Washington state's largest union of public workers has reached an agreement with the state on Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate. The deal …

During the Great Recession, 50 million Americans experienced food insecurity, compared with an estimated 38 million during last year's economic fallout from COVID-19. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Food Insecurity Rose for Single Moms, Families of Color in 2020

DENVER - The rate of people experiencing hunger in Colorado and across the U.S. remained statistically steady overall during 2020, according to …

Health and Wellness

Sexual-Violence Prevention: Patriarchal Ideas a Barrier for Men

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anyone can become a victim of sexual violence, and work is under way in Ohio to ensure men feel welcome in the anti-violence …

Minnesota led the nation in self-response to the census. A variety of groups ensured typically undercounted residents, including BIPOC residents and college students, completed their forms. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Post-Census, MN Urged to Help More Diverse Population

MINNEAPOLIS -- Researchers, nonprofits, and public-policy advocates continue to analyze census data released late this summer. An increase in …

Environment

State Foresters' Group Celebrates 100-Plus Years in PA

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The National Association of State Foresters was formed in 1920, with its first meeting in Harrisburg amid an increase in large …

Environment

Report: CT Not On Track To Meet Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

HARTFORD, Conn. - A new report reveals Connecticut is not on track to meet either of its 2030 or 2050 greenhouse gas emissions goals, and advocates …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021