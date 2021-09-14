Tuesday, September 14, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 14, 2021
A groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens launches in California; Kentucky hospitals are near a breaking point; and judicial elections are on tap in Pennsylvania.

2021Talks - September 14, 2021
A House hearing on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan turns contentious; Democrats plan to tax the rich to pay for $3.5 trillion budget plan; and President Joe Biden stumps for Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

With Virtual Forum, Get to Know PA Judicial Candidates on Nov. Ballot

Tuesday, September 14, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians will vote this November to elect judges in the state's three appellate courts, and a virtual candidate forum next week will allow voters to get to know those running for the Commonwealth, Superior, and Supreme Court positions who will make influential decisions.

Two seats are up for grabs in Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court, and one each in its Superior and Supreme courts. Pennsylvania differs from some states in that it votes for judges in partisan elections, rather than by merit selection.

Debbie Gross, CEO of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, said it limits the information voters can gather from candidates as they are expected to remain impartial in light of issues that could arise on the bench.

"You can't ask them how they feel on a controversial topic because all these types of cases could potentially reach the court, even a decision over the pandemic and the masks," Gross explained. "You can't ask a judge any of these questions when these are real cases that they may be deciding in the near future."

You can register online to join the candidate forum at 7:00 p.m. next Monday, Sep. 20. The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 18.

In off-year elections, Pennsylvania often sees low voter turnout. During the May 2021 primary, participation was sparse, compared with the record-breaking 70% of the state's eligible population who voted during the 2020 presidential election.

Meghan Pierce, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, said it's important for residents to be civically engaged since the elected judges could play a big role in issues such as redistricting in the future.

"I think what a lot of voters don't realize is, is how much responsibility judges really carry, and how decisions that they make really affect all aspects of their lives," Pierce pointed out. "Judges are also elected for a really long time. So, it's really important to do your research on the candidates. Who we elect in November really matters in the long term."

The forum will be moderated by attorney Maureen McBride, a co-chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Appellate Advocacy Committee.


A new mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens is part of AmeriCorps' Safe and Supportive Schools initiative. (Jirsak/Adobestock)

Americorps’ First LGBTQ+ Mentoring Program Helps Central Valley Teens

FRESNO, Calif. -- AmeriCorps has teamed up with the nonprofit Equality California to offer a groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens in …

MD Housing Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Pass Aid as Eviction Crisis Looms

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- With more than 100,000 Marylanders behind on rent, housing advocates are urging members of the General Assembly and Gov…

Budget Bill Could Boost Climate-Friendly Practices in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the contributor of 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, agriculture has had a profound impact on climate change. Legislation in …

The oil and gas industry has more than 800 approved permits to drill in Montana, according to Wild Montana. (kat7213/Adobe Stock)

Calls for Reform as Oil, Gas Leasing on Public Lands Resumes

HELENA, Mont. -- Conservation groups in Montana are calling on the federal government to overhaul oil and gas leasing on public lands. President Joe …

Four Atlantic Salmon Restoration Projects in Maine Get Federal Funding

BANGOR, Maine -- Efforts are under way to restore Atlantic salmon populations in the Gulf of Maine, by removing dams, replacing culverts and …

In 2018, there were an estimated 1,115,000 career and volunteer firefighters in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (TheHilaryClark/Pixabay)

PFAS: A Plague for Humans, Especially Firefighters

DALLAS -- Lawmakers and regulators are increasingly mobilizing behind efforts to crack down on so-called "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated a…

Study: Vaccine Hesitancy is Predictable

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- A new study showed people who do not have a close friend or family member who has experienced a run-in with COVID-19 are more …

Biden Clean-Energy Plan Could be Hard Sell in AZ, Western States

CHANDLER, Ariz. - President Joe Biden's $150 billion clean-energy plan aims to rid almost half of the power grid of carbon-based fuels by 2035…

 

