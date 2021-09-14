Calls for Reform as Oil, Gas Leasing on Public Lands Resumes

HELENA, Mont. -- Conservation groups in Montana are calling on the federal government to overhaul oil and gas leasing on public lands.
President Joe Biden paused leasing when he came into office, but a federal judge has overturned the moratorium.
On August 31st, the Bureau of Land Management proposed 14 parcels in Montana covering more than 62-hundred acres for a lease sale in February and is seeking public comment on the proposal.
Derf Johnson, staff attorney for the Montana Environmental Information Center, said the Biden administration recognized concerns with the leasing process when they issued the pause.
"America's public lands currently are leased for oil and gas through a system that is broken," Johnson contended. "It rips off taxpayers, it doesn't protect our environment or our climate, and there's a whole slew of administrative problems with the system."
In their letter to the state director of BLM for Montana and the Dakotas, the groups proposed seven reforms to the leasing process. They include limiting the quantity and scope of sales, requiring a royalty rate of at least 18.75% for all leases, and limiting participation by speculators.
The oil and gas industry group Western Energy Alliance initially challenged the pause, arguing Biden had overstepped his presidential authority.
Aubrey Bertram, staff attorney for Wild Montana, said there is an urgent need to curb carbon emissions on public lands. She noted if our public lands were a country, they would be the fifth-largest greenhouse-gas emitter in the world.
Bertram noted the Biden administration has ambitious climate goals, and fossil-fuel extraction on public lands will play an integral role.
"I think it's fair to say that the status quo is not going to get the administration to its goals when it comes to climate resiliency and economic recovery," Bertram asserted. "We know we need to do things differently, and this is a really important chance for the administration to put their money where their mouths are."
Bertram added 20 million acres of public land is already leased across the West. Last week, House Democrats on the Natural Resources Committee voted to include reforms to oil and gas leasing on public lands in the budget reconciliation package.
CHANDLER, Ariz. - President Joe Biden's $150 billion clean-energy plan aims to rid almost half of the power grid of carbon-based fuels by 2035, but conservationists say his proposal will likely see resistance from Western states with energy-production economies.
The plan, which goes before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee this week, would reduce the use of coal and natural gas to cut carbon emissions and to develop a green-energy economy.
Sandy Bahr is director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club and said she agrees with Biden's assertion that time is running out to deal with the effects of climate change.
"Extreme drought, extreme temperatures, larger wildfires," said Bahr. "Those are all costing us money. For those who think it's too costly to move rapidly to clean energy, it's much more costly not to."
Under Biden's program, energy suppliers would be eligible for grants if they increase the amount of clean electricity supplied to customers by 4% compared with the previous year. Republicans are expected to oppose the measure, saying it costs too much.
Bahr said while states such as Arizona, Utah, Montana and others have set their own renewable goals, power producers are going slowly to protect their carbon-based assets.
"We need to require these large monopoly utilities to do better," said Bahr. "They move too slowly and they often have a vested interest in keeping some of these old plants running longer."
In many states, there are weak inducements to cut back on the use of coal and gas. Scott Williams, executive director of the environmental watchdog Healthy Environment Alliance (HEAL) Utah, said regulators need to rethink their incentives.
"Their primary charge in doing that is to provide power to customers at the lowest possible rate," said Williams, "although they are also charged to consider other societal benefits."
Other highlights of Biden's Build Back Better plan include funding electric-grid improvements, decarbonizing federal buildings and vehicle fleets, providing home and appliance efficiency rebates, and subsidizing solar projects in low-income communities.
SPRINGFIELD, Ma. -- Groups working to reduce air pollution are testifying at a hearing today to urge state lawmakers to prevent wood-burning biomass from being classified as a renewable-energy source.
Dr. Mary Booth, with Partnership for Policy Integrity, said Massachusetts subsidizes clean-energy production, but regulations need to be strengthened to make sure woody biomass power plants cannot qualify.
She noted biomass can actually produce more carbon dioxide than fossil fuels, and added without technology yet to sequester carbon at a mass scale, maintaining forests is key.
"Forests take carbon out of the air and convert it," Booth explained. "So we need an incentive structure that promotes preserving and restoring forests, not burning them for fuel and liquidating forest carbon stocks into the atmosphere."
Booth said in 2012, the Commonwealth did strengthen regulations to only include wood-burning power plants that would emit less carbon than a natural-gas plant over 20 years. But since then, some protections have been rolled back by the Baker administration in ways she said especially harm communities on the front lines of the climate crisis.
Dr. Brita Lundberg, board chair of Greater Boston Physicians for Social Responsibility, said air pollution from wood-burning power plants leads to negative health outcomes for folks in neighboring communities - from heart disease, stroke and respiratory issues to lung cancer and pneumonia - and increases Medicare costs. She said asking taxpayers to subsidize the pollution of their own communities, or communities in neighboring states, is wrong.
"Air pollution kills more than 10,000 people in the U.S.; 600 people here in Massachusetts just last year," Lundberg reported. "And a disproportionate number of those come from low-income and minority communities."
Lundberg added policy supporting the financing of wood-burning plants does not align with the Commonwealth's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions in Massachusetts and will worsen the climate crisis. She hopes today's hearing will lead to swift passage of the bill, and urged the governor to show leadership on the issue by signing it, if it comes to his desk.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Critics of an energy bill moving through the North Carolina General Assembly say it would cost several hundred-million dollars over the next decade, and result in higher power bills for homes and businesses.
Environmental groups say House Bill 951 doesn't go far enough to reduce greenhouse gases in the timeframe outlined in Gov. Roy Cooper's Clean Energy Plan, which aims to cut emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2025.
Will Scott, energy policy manager for the North Carolina Conservation Network, said to become law, the bill will need bipartisan support.
"It's a really interesting case of, 'Can there be back-and-forth in negotiation between a blue Gov.'s office and a red Legislature?'" Scott observed.
The legislation remains stalled in the state Senate, but Scott pointed out advocates are hopeful lawmakers could negotiate a version to achieve the governor's emission-reduction goals and still be cost-effective for ratepayers across the state.
Scott added other ratepayers have concerns about the bill's mandate to replace coal-fired power plants primarily with natural gas. They argued the choice should be left to the North Carolina Utilities Commission, not lawmakers.
"There's some allocations for solar, and there's also, the largest allocation, though, is for natural gas," Scott outlined. "I think that's where a lot of the disagreement has come in."
And Scott noted the high cost of the changes proposed in the bill has drawn criticism from different sectors across the state.
"When you hear what the manufacturers, the commercial groups, the businesses are saying, it's essentially that we think that mandating these new natural gas plants is going to be really expensive, especially if we have to retire them early," Scott explained.
Critics say natural gas contributes significantly to methane emissions, and the fracking required to get it relies on toxic chemicals and wastes large amounts of water. Supporters argued natural gas is affordable and relatively cleaner than other fossil fuels.