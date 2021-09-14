Tuesday, September 14, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 14, 2021
Play

A groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens launches in California; Kentucky hospitals are near a breaking point; and judicial elections are on tap in Pennsylvania.

2021Talks - September 14, 2021
Play

A House hearing on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan turns contentious; Democrats plan to tax the rich to pay for $3.5 trillion budget plan; and President Joe Biden stumps for Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Calls for Reform as Oil, Gas Leasing on Public Lands Resumes

Play

Tuesday, September 14, 2021   

HELENA, Mont. -- Conservation groups in Montana are calling on the federal government to overhaul oil and gas leasing on public lands.

President Joe Biden paused leasing when he came into office, but a federal judge has overturned the moratorium.

On August 31st, the Bureau of Land Management proposed 14 parcels in Montana covering more than 62-hundred acres for a lease sale in February and is seeking public comment on the proposal.

Derf Johnson, staff attorney for the Montana Environmental Information Center, said the Biden administration recognized concerns with the leasing process when they issued the pause.

"America's public lands currently are leased for oil and gas through a system that is broken," Johnson contended. "It rips off taxpayers, it doesn't protect our environment or our climate, and there's a whole slew of administrative problems with the system."

In their letter to the state director of BLM for Montana and the Dakotas, the groups proposed seven reforms to the leasing process. They include limiting the quantity and scope of sales, requiring a royalty rate of at least 18.75% for all leases, and limiting participation by speculators.

The oil and gas industry group Western Energy Alliance initially challenged the pause, arguing Biden had overstepped his presidential authority.

Aubrey Bertram, staff attorney for Wild Montana, said there is an urgent need to curb carbon emissions on public lands. She noted if our public lands were a country, they would be the fifth-largest greenhouse-gas emitter in the world.

Bertram noted the Biden administration has ambitious climate goals, and fossil-fuel extraction on public lands will play an integral role.

"I think it's fair to say that the status quo is not going to get the administration to its goals when it comes to climate resiliency and economic recovery," Bertram asserted. "We know we need to do things differently, and this is a really important chance for the administration to put their money where their mouths are."

Bertram added 20 million acres of public land is already leased across the West. Last week, House Democrats on the Natural Resources Committee voted to include reforms to oil and gas leasing on public lands in the budget reconciliation package.

Disclosure: Wild Montana contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife, Environment, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


A new mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens is part of AmeriCorps' Safe and Supportive Schools initiative. (Jirsak/Adobestock)

Americorps’ First LGBTQ+ Mentoring Program Helps Central Valley Teens

FRESNO, Calif. -- AmeriCorps has teamed up with the nonprofit Equality California to offer a groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens in …

MD Housing Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Pass Aid as Eviction Crisis Looms

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- With more than 100,000 Marylanders behind on rent, housing advocates are urging members of the General Assembly and Gov…

Budget Bill Could Boost Climate-Friendly Practices in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the contributor of 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, agriculture has had a profound impact on climate change. Legislation in …

Municipal and school board elections in Iowa are scheduled for Nov. 2. (Adobe Stock)

Local Elections in IA to Include Voting Changes

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- There is no federal or statewide race this fall, but Iowa voters in many cities will still head to the polls for municipal and …

With Virtual Forum, Get to Know PA Judicial Candidates on Nov. Ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians will vote this November to elect judges in the state's three appellate courts, and a virtual candidate forum next …

Roughly 1,000 Atlantic salmon remain in the Gulf of Maine. (jamie/Adobe Stock)

Four Atlantic Salmon Restoration Projects in Maine Get Federal Funding

BANGOR, Maine -- Efforts are under way to restore Atlantic salmon populations in the Gulf of Maine, by removing dams, replacing culverts and …

PFAS: A Plague for Humans, Especially Firefighters

DALLAS -- Lawmakers and regulators are increasingly mobilizing behind efforts to crack down on so-called "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated a…

Study: Vaccine Hesitancy is Predictable

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- A new study showed people who do not have a close friend or family member who has experienced a run-in with COVID-19 are more …

 

