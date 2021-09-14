Tuesday, September 14, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 14, 2021
Play

A groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens launches in California; Kentucky hospitals are near a breaking point; and judicial elections are on tap in Pennsylvania.

2021Talks - September 14, 2021
Play

A House hearing on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan turns contentious; Democrats plan to tax the rich to pay for $3.5 trillion budget plan; and President Joe Biden stumps for Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
Play

When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Study: Vaccine Hesitancy is Predictable

Play

Tuesday, September 14, 2021   

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- A new study showed people who do not have a close friend or family member who has experienced a run-in with COVID-19 are more likely to express vaccine hesitancy than those who know someone who has been sick.

Jagdish Khubchandani, public health sciences professor at New Mexico State University, one of the researchers to probe vaccine hesitancy and reasons for it, said study participants were asked if someone in their social circle had been infected, hospitalized or died due to COVID-19.

"And those who said yes are more likely to accept a vaccine," Khubchandani reported. "So those who do not know anyone who has died in family or friends or hospitalized are two times more likely to deny a vaccine."

The study was published last week in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. It included 1,600 participants, with about 80% reporting they received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the remaining participants, 10% said they planned to get it, while 11% said they would not.

Khubchandani said vaccine refusal in the study group was higher among non-Hispanic Black people, political conservatives, independent-leaning voters, suburban dwellers, people with less than a college education and non-married individuals.

He believes hesitancy has been caused in part due to inconsistent messaging from the federal government about vaccines and about wearing masks.

"Vaccine hesitancy is a very complicated topic," Khubchandani acknowledged. "I've always said global health crises are also information and communication crises. We have no strategy to deal with the issue."

The Biden administration has avoided vaccine mandates until last week, when it announced vaccinations or proof of weekly testing will be required for federal government employees, including those in the health-care sector.


A new mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens is part of AmeriCorps' Safe and Supportive Schools initiative. (Jirsak/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Americorps’ First LGBTQ+ Mentoring Program Helps Central Valley Teens

FRESNO, Calif. -- AmeriCorps has teamed up with the nonprofit Equality California to offer a groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens in …

Social Issues

MD Housing Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Pass Aid as Eviction Crisis Looms

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- With more than 100,000 Marylanders behind on rent, housing advocates are urging members of the General Assembly and Gov…

Environment

Budget Bill Could Boost Climate-Friendly Practices in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the contributor of 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, agriculture has had a profound impact on climate change. Legislation in …

Municipal and school board elections in Iowa are scheduled for Nov. 2. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Local Elections in IA to Include Voting Changes

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- There is no federal or statewide race this fall, but Iowa voters in many cities will still head to the polls for municipal and …

Social Issues

With Virtual Forum, Get to Know PA Judicial Candidates on Nov. Ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians will vote this November to elect judges in the state's three appellate courts, and a virtual candidate forum next …

The oil and gas industry has more than 800 approved permits to drill in Montana, according to Wild Montana. (kat7213/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Calls for Reform as Oil, Gas Leasing on Public Lands Resumes

HELENA, Mont. -- Conservation groups in Montana are calling on the federal government to overhaul oil and gas leasing on public lands. President Joe …

Environment

Four Atlantic Salmon Restoration Projects in Maine Get Federal Funding

BANGOR, Maine -- Efforts are under way to restore Atlantic salmon populations in the Gulf of Maine, by removing dams, replacing culverts and …

Environment

PFAS: A Plague for Humans, Especially Firefighters

DALLAS -- Lawmakers and regulators are increasingly mobilizing behind efforts to crack down on so-called "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated a…

 

