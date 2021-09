Four Atlantic Salmon Restoration Projects in Maine Get Federal Funding

BANGOR, Maine -- Efforts are under way to restore Atlantic salmon populations in the Gulf of Maine, by removing dams, replacing culverts and restoring streams.



Salmon are what are known as sea-run fish, meaning they live part of their lives in fresh water and part in the ocean.



John Catena, Northeast and Great Lakes region supervisor for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Restoration Center, said dams across the region have blocked Atlantic salmon's migration paths from the ocean to the river to spawn.



This year, four local Maine projects are receiving $900,000 in funding from NOAA.



"These kinds of activities are meant to recover them such that we can actually have a sustainable population over time," Catena explained. "This is an iconic species that was important to Native Americans to sport fishermen, and to any number of other groups throughout the region."



Catena noted Atlantic salmon are endangered, with roughly 1,000 in the Gulf of Maine, where there used to be more than 100,000. He added these kinds of projects also benefit species similar to Atlantic salmon, including river herring and American shad, which also have low populations.



Catena pointed out dam-removal projects have implications beyond removing blockages to fish migration, and many present liability issues for local communities.



"They continue to cause other problems," Catena outlined. "They can degrade water quality, increase the water temperatures, exacerbate local flooding. And so these are oftentimes left to dam owners that don't have the means to deal with them."



Catena emphasized federal infrastructure funding also may help improve thousands of dams and culverts throughout Maine. Many are old and degrading former mill structures. A $1 trillion infrastructure bill is in the works in Congress, passed by the Senate and now being debated in the House of Representatives.



BOISE, Idaho -- Rallies are taking place across the Northwest to support salmon, which face dire conditions in the Columbia River Basin.



Saturday, the Rally for the River is calling for action from Congress to save endangered fish species in the region, including removing four lower Snake River dams that impede salmon migration and heat up the river.



Brett VandenHeuvel, executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper, said his group recently captured video of the sockeye salmon struggling in the warm waters of the Columbia.



"The heartbreaking video of the sockeye covered in lesions and fungus should sound an alarm," VandenHeuvel asserted. "We need action now from the Northwest delegation."



Water temperatures above 68 degrees can be lethal for salmon, and the Columbia has already been above 70 degrees this year. VandenHeuvel pointed out high temperatures stress salmon metabolism and leave them more susceptible to predation and disease.



He predicted the situation will only get worse unless leaders act to remove the Snake River dams.



Betsy Emery, advocacy and campaign manager for the Association of Northwest Steelheaders, said anglers contribute $5 billion per year to the Pacific Northwest's economy, but she fears salmon in the basin are at a tipping point.



"A lot of us who spend time on the river and spend time thinking about these fisheries are really nervous," Emery remarked. "Could this be that catastrophic event that starts pushing some of these runs that we love so much, from a fishing perspective, into a space where they might not be strong enough to fish?"



VandenHeuvel added people are becoming inspired to take action.



"More and more people are getting involved and recognizing how serious and urgent this issue is," VandenHeuvel contended. "For salmon, for the orcas that depend on them, for the people of the Pacific Northwest."



Rallies are planned for Boise, Corvallis, Eugene, Portland, Seattle and Spokane on Saturday.



