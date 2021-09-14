Four Atlantic Salmon Restoration Projects in Maine Get Federal Funding

BANGOR, Maine -- Efforts are under way to restore Atlantic salmon populations in the Gulf of Maine, by removing dams, replacing culverts and restoring streams.



Salmon are what are known as sea-run fish, meaning they live part of their lives in fresh water and part in the ocean.



John Catena, Northeast and Great Lakes region supervisor for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Restoration Center, said dams across the region have blocked Atlantic salmon's migration paths from the ocean to the river to spawn.



This year, four local Maine projects are receiving $900,000 in funding from NOAA.



"These kinds of activities are meant to recover them such that we can actually have a sustainable population over time," Catena explained. "This is an iconic species that was important to Native Americans to sport fishermen, and to any number of other groups throughout the region."



Catena noted Atlantic salmon are endangered, with roughly 1,000 in the Gulf of Maine, where there used to be more than 100,000. He added these kinds of projects also benefit species similar to Atlantic salmon, including river herring and American shad, which also have low populations.



Catena pointed out dam-removal projects have implications beyond removing blockages to fish migration, and many present liability issues for local communities.



"They continue to cause other problems," Catena outlined. "They can degrade water quality, increase the water temperatures, exacerbate local flooding. And so these are oftentimes left to dam owners that don't have the means to deal with them."



Catena emphasized federal infrastructure funding also may help improve thousands of dams and culverts throughout Maine. Many are old and degrading former mill structures. A $1 trillion infrastructure bill is in the works in Congress, passed by the Senate and now being debated in the House of Representatives.



AUGUSTA, Maine -- Maine conservationists say four dams on the Kennebec River are the biggest threat to Atlantic salmon populations, and groups intend to sue to get them removed.



Brookfield Renewable Partners is an international energy company that owns four dams on the Kennebec River between Waterville and Skowhegan.



Nick Bennett, staff scientist for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, noted one of the best spawning habitats for Atlantic salmon is in the Sandy River, a tributary above Brookfield's dams. Atlantic salmon are known as "sea-run" fish, they spawn in fresh water but spend much of their lives in salt water.



He said the dams pose an often fatal hazard for the fishes' path to the ocean.



"They really need to be removed if we want to have any chance of restoring Atlantic salmon and the other species of sea-run fish that are necessary for them to be restored like river herring, shad and eels," Bennett asserted.



Groups claim the dams violate the Endangered Species Act (ESA).



The Conservation Law Foundation, Maine Rivers and the Natural Resources Council of Maine have given the required 60-day notice to sue companies under the ESA.



Bennett emphasized when it comes to restoring the species, groups are laser focused on the dams. He pointed out historically, the Kennebec River has been the largest Atlantic salmon run of any river in the U.S.



"These four dams block Atlantic salmon, both from getting up to the Sandy River to spawn, and from getting out of the Sandy River to head back to the ocean to grow into adults," Bennett explained.



Last July, the federal government rejected a Species Protection Plan proposed by Brookfield, and the Maine Department of Marine Resources and the National Marine Fisheries Service have recommended the removal of one of the dams.



The company shut down three of its four dams for salmon migration earlier this month, with operations set to resume May 31.



