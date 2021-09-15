Report: PA Lacks Universal Policy for Voting in Jails

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Many Pennsylvania county jails don't have clear policies to support voting access for people in jails, according to a new report that says this inconsistency leaves some eligible voters in the dark.



The groups All Voting Is Local, Common Cause Pennsylvania and Committee of Seventy filed right-to-know requests with 61 county jails, asking for their voting procedures for people incarcerated. They learned there's no universal plan for providing information on voter registration or getting ballots to the 25,000 people in county jails.



Aerion Abney, special-projects director for All Voting is Local, said that without any processes in place, it leaves those prospective voters disenfranchised.



"You're basically telling the person in jail, 'It's your own responsibility, it's up to you to know who to call to even ask for a voter-registration form.' When you don't do that," he said, "you have a whole segment of the voting bloc that may not even know that they have the right to cast a ballot."



Of the 46 county jails that responded, 57% had no written policy on jail voting. The report also found in the entire state jail population, only 52 people requested mail-in ballots in the 2020 general election at 18 of the county jails.



The report suggested maintaining relationships with county election officials and providing voter-registration opportunities are pathways forward for county jails. Abney said helping people in jail determine their voting eligibility can have a major impact, even after they're released.



"We really see this as an opportunity to create positive voting experiences for people who are in jail, and there are longterm benefits to that happening," he said. "When they have positive experiences with voting, they tend to vote again in the future."



The report also recommended making mail-in ballot applications readily available. Abney said he'd like to see some of these solutions in place for the November election.



PHOENIX -- A coalition of Arizona voting-rights groups has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block new voter-suppression laws enacted by the state Legislature.



The groups, Mi Familia Vota, Arizona Coalition for Change, Chispa Arizona and Living United for Change in Arizona, are challenging two recently enacted measures they argued will make it more difficult for people of color and other marginalized Arizonans to cast a ballot.



John Bonifaz, co-founder and president of Free Speech for People, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Arizona coalition. He said the new laws are clearly unconstitutional.



"Both of these laws are passed with the intent of discriminating against voters of color, and they violate the First, 14th and 15th amendments of the Constitution as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965," Bonifaz asserted.



Bonifaz contended the measures are part of a nationwide push by Republican-controlled legislatures to disenfranchise America's growing population of Blacks, Latinos and other marginalized communities. GOP lawmakers have not cited any major instances of voter fraud, but claimed the bills will improve "election security."



The two Arizona laws, are designed to make it easier for elections officials to purge people from the permanent early-voting list, and to shorten the time voters have to "cure" mismatched signatures on mail-in ballots.



Bonifaz emphasized their intent is clear.



"They will suppress the votes of millions of voters who seek to participate in the process, but will find it harder to vote, will find themselves disenfranchised, and democracy will be undermined, and the right to vote will be undermined as a result," Bonifaz stressed.



Bonifaz added the plaintiffs seek to have the court declare the laws unconstitutional, to block state election officials from enforcing them, and to ensure continued compliance.



A date has not yet been set for a hearing in the case.



