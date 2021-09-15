Upcoming Summit Explores Clean Future for MT Energy

HELENA, Mont. - An event coming up soon looks at the prospects for clean energy in Montana.



The Energy Future Summit will be held virtually Oct. 1, hosted by the Northern Plains Resource Council. Topics for sessions at the one-day summit will include a just transition to renewable energy and the role of power companies in that transition.



Northern Plains board member Joan Kresic said she hopes the summit can demystify the process of how energy is produced, and how it gets to the average home or business to turn the lights on - a process that can be hidden.



"How we create energy, how it gets to us, whether it's good for our environment or whether it creates further harm, especially climate chaos, really matters," she said.



She said the subject of a just transition is important for Montana as supporters of clean energy tackle how to ensure fossil-fuel and coal-dependent workers will get good-paying jobs in the future.



The summit will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, is open to the public and costs $20.



Kresich said the realities of climate change have been apparent across Montana this summer, and a recent report from the United Nations paints a grim picture of the future if the world doesn't take substantial action on climate change. However, Kresich said she's reminded of a quote from environmentalist Paul Hawken, who said, "Belief doesn't change action, but action can change belief."



"For instance, here in Livingston, the air has not been safe to breathe, day after day after day. That's really hard to bear," she said. "But what he's getting at is that, when we take action, we can create hope because we know action is possible."



Speakers and panelists at the summit will nclude Emily Rhodes from the Just Transition Fund, Mark Haggerty at the Center for American Progress and a keynote address by John Farrell of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance.



Disclosure: Northern Plains Resource Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Summit information Northern Plains Resource Council 2021



get more stories like this via email



CHANDLER, Ariz. - President Joe Biden's $150 billion clean-energy plan aims to rid almost half of the power grid of carbon-based fuels by 2035, but conservationists say his proposal will likely see resistance from Western states with energy-production economies.



The plan, which goes before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee this week, would reduce the use of coal and natural gas to cut carbon emissions and to develop a green-energy economy.



Sandy Bahr is director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club and said she agrees with Biden's assertion that time is running out to deal with the effects of climate change.



"Extreme drought, extreme temperatures, larger wildfires," said Bahr. "Those are all costing us money. For those who think it's too costly to move rapidly to clean energy, it's much more costly not to."



Under Biden's program, energy suppliers would be eligible for grants if they increase the amount of clean electricity supplied to customers by 4% compared with the previous year. Republicans are expected to oppose the measure, saying it costs too much.



Bahr said while states such as Arizona, Utah, Montana and others have set their own renewable goals, power producers are going slowly to protect their carbon-based assets.



"We need to require these large monopoly utilities to do better," said Bahr. "They move too slowly and they often have a vested interest in keeping some of these old plants running longer."



In many states, there are weak inducements to cut back on the use of coal and gas. Scott Williams, executive director of the environmental watchdog Healthy Environment Alliance (HEAL) Utah, said regulators need to rethink their incentives.



"Their primary charge in doing that is to provide power to customers at the lowest possible rate," said Williams, "although they are also charged to consider other societal benefits."



Other highlights of Biden's Build Back Better plan include funding electric-grid improvements, decarbonizing federal buildings and vehicle fleets, providing home and appliance efficiency rebates, and subsidizing solar projects in low-income communities.



References: FACT SHEET: Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda Present Bright Future for Solar Power, Good Jobs, and More Affordable Energy the White House 8/17/21



get more stories like this via email

