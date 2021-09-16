Thursday, September 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 16, 2021
Play

Brace yourself: We have entered the era of space tourism. Plus, hundreds of high earners urge Congress to raise taxes, and a coalition sets its sights on predatory lenders.

2021Talks - September 16, 2021
Play

President Biden launches a new security partnership with Australia; voters reject a recall effort against Calif. governor; and US poverty rates fell in 2020, thanks largely to pandemic assistance.

The Yonder Report - September 16 2021
Play

Lawsuits stall debt relief for America's Black farmers; Idaho hospitals using "critical care" protocols; grant money boosts rural towns in Utah and more conservation acreage could protect the iconic sage grouse.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Eyeing Trend, MD Provider Offers Abortion Drugs by Mail

Play

Thursday, September 16, 2021   

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- As the Biden administration challenges a Texas law restricting abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, Planned Parenthood for Maryland, Virginia and D.C. residents is launching a program focused on patients accessing care at home.

Dr. Serina Floyd, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, said the Texas near-total ban on abortions highlights a need for expanded services, from telehealth to prescriptions by mail for medical abortions. Her group is only the second Planned Parenthood location in the U.S. to offer the service, following St. Louis's lead.

Floyd thinks the approach will become more common as abortion rights are challenged.

"Whether we're talking about those who no longer have access to it in Texas, and who are having to travel out of the state, and for those who are in surrounding areas, depending on how licensing is set up, individuals from anywhere in the country can provide this care to individuals," Floyd outlined.

This week, the Biden administration filed an emergency request to a federal judge in Austin, to block enforcement of the Texas abortion ban, which makes no exceptions for rape, sexual abuse or incest.

Wednesday, Maryland and Virginia attorneys general joined others across the nation to file a legal brief supporting the Justice Department's challenge of the Texas ban, calling it "unconstitutional."

Floyd describes the law as "devastating," for letting private citizens file civil lawsuits against anyone who helps a Texan terminate a pregnancy.

"This is empowering private citizens to enforce an abortion ban," Floyd observed. "It could be a family member, an abusive partner, even a stranger from out of state can sue a provider or a support person. That could be anything from someone who's helping from a financial standpoint, to even someone who's driving a patient."

Floyd thinks the Texas law might spur changes in medication abortion rules. According to the Guttmacher Institute, abortion-inducing medicines made up one-third of all U.S. abortions in 2017. However, 19 states require a clinician to be physically present when the medication is taken.


get more stories like this via email
Oregon's Hispanic population grew 30% from 2010 to 2020. (Gstudio/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Hispanic Heritage Month Offers Opportunity for Reflection

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hispanic Heritage Month began this week, and will be celebrated through Oct. 15. Oregon has a rapidly growing Hispanic population…

Social Issues

Economists Challenge Warnings of Social Security's Demise

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Social Security, the program credited with lifting 15 million older residents in Wyoming and across the U.S. out of poverty…

Social Issues

AR Makes Policy Changes to Get Rental Assistance to Residents More Quickly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas has made some changes to its state rent relief program to make it easier to distribute assistance to residents…

Dulce Ortiz of Clean Power Lake County was among those who spoke at the signing of landmark clean-energy legislation in Illinois. (Office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker)

Environment

Landmark Climate, Jobs Law Hailed in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The historic clean-energy bill signed into Illinois law yesterday includes measures from closing coal and natural gas plants by 2…

Social Issues

Coalition Launches to Push Back Against Predatory Lending

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new coalition is forming to push back against predatory lending and urge state lawmakers to take action to protect consumers…

A letter from high earners to Congress supports President Biden's plan to tax capital gains income as ordinary income for individuals making more than $1 million a year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

200-Plus Wealthy Leaders from PA, Beyond Urge Congress to Pass Tax Hike

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- More than 200 high earners have written a letter urging Congress to raise taxes to help support social safety-net programs that …

Health and Wellness

Report: Restricting Abortion Access Brings Big Financial Trouble

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Limiting women's access to abortion and other reproductive health care can have a devastating impact on state economies. According …

Environment

ID Salmon Industry Feels the Pain from Dismal Runs

BOISE, Idaho -- Closed fisheries from imperiled fish runs in the Columbia River Basin are prompting calls for action before it's too late. Steelhead …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021