WI Ag Researchers Lift the Cover on Cover Crops

EAST TROY, Wis. - Wisconsin farmers are looking ahead to the fall harvest, and those who use cover crops face a deadline to sign up for a research project to measure the effectiveness of this form of sustainable farming.
Cover crops are designed to prevent harmful runoff and improve soil health on the farm. Researchers with the University of Wisconsin and the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute want to connect with producers this fall to see what works best for them.
Dan Smith, southwest regional specialist for the Nutrient and Pest Management Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said it's great that farmers are spreading the word about the practice, but added that reliable data needs to go along with that messaging.
"Cover crops are not free to plant," he said, "so we have to have a return, and in order to have a return, we have to be producing above-ground and below-ground biomass."
The more biomass produced through cover crops means a farmer has healthier soil to work with. This is the second year these partners have gathered data from farmland. Last year's initial run saw 15 participants, and Smith said they're on pace to more than double that number in 2021. The sign-up deadline is Oct. 1.
Smith said the overall goal is to ensure farmers who want to adopt this profitable and environmentally friendly practice have the best cover-crop recommendations for Wisconsin's climate. While a lot of methods have worked, he said their initial research has shown flexibility is sometimes needed.
"If we have really wet fall conditions when we're harvesting," he said, "it's really tough to plant a cover crop. So, can we look to other tools, such as interseeding a cover crop in June?"
He said it's about developing "workable science" for which types of cover crops to use, and when it's best to apply them. The state Department of Agriculture said through its Producer-Led Program, more than 83,000 farm acres in Wisconsin had cover crops in use last year, a 19% increase from the previous year.
Disclosure: Michael Fields Agricultural Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the contributor of 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, agriculture has had a profound impact on climate change.
Legislation in Congress would help Ohio farmers and producers become part of the solution.
Drausin Wulsin, manager of Grassroots Farm and Foods in Hillsboro, raises organic, grass-fed livestock using climate-friendly practices. He said they converted about 300 acres of bottom land into pasture for grazing, which doubled the organic matter in the soil in about six years.
He added combating the impacts of climate change on his operation are a constant battle.
"A month ago, we had three and a half inches of rain in an hour, and we woke up in the morning and the cattle were knee-deep in water," Wulsin recounted. "And then three years ago it rained all winter long. So we're rethinking our operation because these flooding episodes are becoming more and more frequent."
The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package being drafted by Congress this week includes proposed funding to mitigate climate change.
Sustainable agriculture advocates are calling for $30 billion to support conservation and climate-friendly agriculture programs that reduce greenhouse emissions, as well as $5 billion for climate-resilience research and programs.
Wulsin also manages a wetland mitigation bank in Pike County, where trees and wetlands are planted on retired farmland.
He pointed out between the wetland project work and grazing management, they are offsetting the pollution of about one car per acre.
"So we have about 600 acres, so it's about 600 cars per year," Wulsin explained. "If you take that bit of arithmetic, and you apply it across the corn belt, that would have a profound impact on our whole issue of carbon sequestration."
Wulsin noted sustainable farming is a difficult business, and those who care need tools and resources to provide technical assistance, which will help them reach their carbon-reduction goals and maintain viable farming operations.
"It's a capital intensive business, but with support it can have tremendous impact," Wulsin contended. "And we need a broader range of people coming into this business with energy and strength of mind and strength of back."
FRANKFORT, Ky. - Experts say most agriculture producers in Kentucky won't be affected by the Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision to ban a common pesticide, widely used since the 1960s on fruits and vegetables, because it has been linked to neurological damage in children.
The new rule takes effect in six months and follows an order in April by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that directed the EPA to halt the agricultural use of the chemical unless it could demonstrate its safety.
University of Kentucky Extension entomologist Rick Bessin said the phaseout of chlorpyrifos won't be a huge loss to the state's produce industry.
"We did use some chlorpyrifos in Kentucky," said Bessin. "But when I look at the national map of where it was used, we were very much a lower-use rate than many other states."
Chlorpyrifos is commonly applied to corn, soybeans, apples, broccoli, asparagus and other produce. Numerous studies have shown the chemical can cause damage in kids' developing brains, leading to reduced IQ, attention deficit disorder and loss of memory.
Bessin added that newer pesticide products are increasingly selective, meaning they target one particular pest without affecting honeybees and other ecologically important wildlife.
"They may not kill all insects out in the field," said Bessin. "They may just target a few. They may get aphids and white flies, and they won't touch the caterpillars or beetles."
Bessin also added that climate change potentially could affect the quantities of pesticides used on food crops in the future.
"So if climate change results in we have more frequent pest problems," said Bessin, "where pests get above what we call an economic threshold, we're going to end up using more pesticides."
The Division of Environmental Services in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture regulates federal and state pesticide laws, and requires that applicators keep detailed records of pesticide use.
Commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators in the state must be certified and licensed.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Researchers in Ohio are bringing a social work lens to agriculture by examining the challenges that affect farmers' mental health - often exacerbated for beginning farmers and those from historically marginalized groups.
Fiona Doherty, a doctoral student and graduate research associate at The Ohio State University College of Social Work, explained that the challenges for beginning farmers include land access, start-up capital, work-life balance and gaining technical knowledge.
"Those first couple of years can be rollercoaster," said Doherty. "Kind-of learning the hard way through mistakes, especially if they are first-generation farmers."
Doherty and other OSU researchers have teamed up with the Ohio Ecological Food and Farming Association to study the social sustainability of beginning farmers, including the impact of historical trauma in agriculture.
"There will be a great focus on the power of privilege and identity," said Doherty. "And how it all relates to meeting the needs of farmers."
In a 2021 survey from the American Farm Bureau, more than half of farmers reported mental-health challenges, and two in three said the pandemic had affected their mental health.
Doherty explained that diversity, equity and inclusion have been key pillars at each step of the process as a way to amplify voices that aren't always included in this type of research.
"These stressors the farmers are experiencing," said Doherty, "there needs to be an awareness of intersectionalities, and awareness of the historical legacy of inequity that continues to have ripple effects today on farmers of color, queer farmers, trans farmers."
Through statewide surveys, Doherty said they're learning about the need for increased mental-health literacy among beginning farmers, to help reduce the stigma around seeking support. She noted some expressed concern that mental-health providers won't understand their unique challenges.
"Farming is not just a job, it is a lifestyle," said Doherty. "When something happens to a crop or to your land, it's much more than a monetary loss. There's something much deeper there."
Disclosure: Ohio Ecological Food & Farm Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.