Monday, September 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 21, 2021
Play

The American Rescue Plan could provide essential training to boost jobs in construction, and we explore a trauma-informed approach to preventing marijuana use in teens.

2021Talks - September 21, 2021
Play

Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11, travel restrictions soon will ease for vaccinated international visitors to the U.S., and a Texas doctor who performed an abortion under new restrictions is sued.

The Yonder Report - September 16 2021
Play

Lawsuits stall debt relief for America's Black farmers; Idaho hospitals using "critical care" protocols; grant money boosts rural towns in Utah and more conservation acreage could protect the iconic sage grouse.

Social Issues  |  Arts & Culture    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Work of WA Artist Who Depicted Farmworkers' Lives Recognized

Play

Monday, September 20, 2021   

LA CONNER, Wash. - The exhibit of an artist who depicted the lives of farmworkers in northwest Washington has been recognized for its quality.

The Skagit County Historical Museum has received an award of excellence in exhibits from the Washington Museum Association for its retrospective on Jesus Guillen's work.

Guillen was a painter and farmworker in the region who died in 1994. His son, Miguel Guillen, provided input for the exhibit and works as a program manager in grants to organizations for the Washington State Arts Commission.

He said his father had a love of the worker.

"He had a comprehensive understanding of the experience," said Guillen. "That was really one of the drivers. I mean, he was an activist, he knew what needed to be done, he knew what he wanted to see done. But it came from a place in him that was of experience."

Guillen was born in Texas, spent his childhood in Mexico and then moved to the Skagit Valley in the 1960s, where he lived for the rest of his life. The exhibit, which was on display at the beginning of 2021, included his paintings, drawings and a diorama of his studio.

Kris Ekstrand is an artist and friend of Guillen's who curated "Jesus Guillen: An Artistic Legacy of Love and Courage."

She said his work was under-recognized and had never been shown as a group before this exhibit. Ekstrand said the exhibit was not just about his art but the story of his life and experience living in the Skagit Valley, which he loved.

"What makes his work unique is that the perspective of his paintings particularly is from the farmworker's point of view," said Ekstrand. "So it's really from the field looking out rather than from our point of view driving by, looking in."

Guillen said his father's work lives on because honest art always resonates.

"The fact that he poured so much of his soul into that work, so much intention into that work means it will never be irrelevant," said Guillen. "It will always be relevant because it speaks directly to the experience."




get more stories like this via email
This, year the theme of Sea Otter Awareness Week is the species' key role in the mosaic of the ecosystem. (Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

Groups Push for Progress During Sea Otter Awareness Week

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. - This week, conservation groups are celebrating Sea Otter Awareness Week with online and in-person events across the state…

Environment

State Parks Free This Saturday for Nevada Public Lands Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Admission to any state park in Nevada is free this coming Saturday, as part of the first Nevada Public Lands Week - with a series …

Social Issues

PA Creates Redistricting Advisory Council to Help Prevent Gerrymandering

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A new Redistricting Advisory Council announced last week by Gov. Tom Wolf's office will focus on reducing gerrymandering as new …

The Nature Conservancy says the U.S. loses nearly 1 million acres of forest lands each year through development and other factors, reducing nature's ability to capture and store carbon dioxide. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Mapping Out Nature's Ability to Store Carbon with Pinpoint Accuracy

DULUTH, Minn. - As Minnesota looks to address the impact of climate change on the region, land managers and policymakers are reminded of the role …

Health and Wellness

How Ohio Became the No. 1 State for Nursing Home Assistant Shortages

By Savanna Strott for Eye on Ohio, The Ohio Center for Journalism Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Ohio News Connection. COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio …

According to the CDC, around 181 million Americans have received COVID-19 vaccinations. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: 1 in 5 Unvaccinated Kentuckians Open to Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- One in five unvaccinated Kentuckians say they are open to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll from the …

Health and Wellness

Program Helps Montanans with Disabilities Afford Assistive Tech

HELENA, Mont. - It can be hard for people with disabilities to afford the assistive technology they need to perform daily activities. A program in …

Environment

WA Project Aims to Reshape Access to Farmland

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - A farming project on a Puget Sound island is looking to reshape agriculture and access to land. The nonprofit Agrarian …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021